(KMAland) -- TJ Stoaks reached a milestone in a Lenox win, Glenwood took down Clarinda, Lo-Ma shut out Treynor, TJ & AL split, F-M beat Bedford, CAM edged SWV and more from the Tuesday in KMAland softball.
NC: Nodaway Valley 11 Shenandoah 5
Jorja Holliday smashed a grand slam and struck out 10 to lead the Wolverines in the heard and seen at kmaland.com. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Glenwood 12 Clarinda 5
Kelly Embray hit a home run among three hits while Mia Valquier and Allison Koontz combined on a 12-strikeout three-hitter in the circle for Glenwood. Sara Kolle added two hits, an RBI and three runs, Coryl Matheny drove in a pair on one hit and McKenna Koehler had a double and scored twice.
NC: Ames 12 Creston 4
Jersey Foote hit her first career home run to lead Creston in the defeat.
NC: Carroll 16 Denison-Schleswig 4
Kennedy Marten had two hits and drove in three runs for Denison-Schleswig.
NC: Lenox 7 Sidney 2
TJ Stoaks struck out 14 to reach 1,000 strikeouts for her career. Sadie Cox had a triple among three hits while Zoey and Emilee Reed added two hits apiece for the Tigers offense.
Fallon Sheldon and Jolie Sheldon each had one hit for the Cowgirls.
NC: Fremont-Mills 13 Bedford 3
Macy Mitchell delivered the walk-off two-run double for Fremont-Mills. Malea Moore got the win in the circle for the Knights.
WIC: Underwood 6 Missouri Valley 2 — 5 inn/weather
Ella Pierce was the winning pitcher for Underwood in a game that was shortened due to weather.
Mia Hansen had a double and two RBI for the Big Reds, and Audrie Kohl finished with one hit while throwing 4 1/3 innings.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 2 Treynor 0
Abby Hiatt had nine strikeouts, and Erikah Rife finished with two hits to lead Logan-Magnolia. Macanna Guritz added an RBI double in the win.
Jadyn Huisman had a pair of hits for Treynor.
WIC: AHSTW 20 Tri-Center 1
Kailey Jones had two hits for AHSTW in the victory.
NC: CAM 10 Southwest Valley 7
Camryn Johnston led Southwest Valley with two hits while Evy Marlin drove in two and Ryanne Mullen walked twice and had one hit.
NC: Mount Ayr 9 Clarke 0
Tegan Streit drove in three runs, Breya Nickel had a pair of hits and Zoey Larsen finished with three singles for Mount Ayr. Addy Reynolds threw a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 16 East Union 5
Campbell German and Braelynn Long both went deep to lead a 17-hit attack for the Blue Devils. Jayda Gay had four hits, two RBI and four runs scored, and Gereman pitched in three hits, two RBI and two runs. Brynnly German added three hits.
Kaitlyn Mitchell homered among two hits and drove in three, and Noelle McKnight added two hits, an RBI and two runs for East Union. Mallory Raney struck out 11 in the circle.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Lilly Thompson had three hits and three RBI for TJ in the opening win. Lexi Smith added three hits and RBI, and Shaeley Bose chipped in two hits. Carley Steinspring threw a complete game and allowed just three hits.
In game two, Bose, Smith and Steinspring all had two hits with Smith and Steinspring driving in one run each.
MRC: Sioux City East 19 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 (Game 1)
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City East 1 (Game 2)
Raelyn Angerman went deep twice among four hits, drove in six and scored three times for Sioux City East in the opening game. Gracie Bruening had three hits, and Maddie Hase added two.
Kylee Kerr and Addy Mosier had two hits for the Warriors in the opener while Elise Evans-Murphy and Ella Skinner drove in three each.
In game two, Regan Herbst threw a couple game, struck out four and allowed one run on five hits for SBL. Kerr and Evans-Murphy had three hits each, and MOsier finished with two hits and two RBI.
Kennedy Wineland and Olivia Mentzer had two hits apiece for the Black Raiders.
MRC: LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3 (Game 1)
MRC: LeMars 5 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)
Libby Leraas hit a two-run double and Alivia Milbrodt smashed a two-run home run to highlight a four-run seventh in game one. Maggie Allen and Hannah Albrecht drove in two runs each in game two.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 12 Lamoni 5
Kacey Enfield had three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Kynser Reed addd a double among two hits with two RBI and two runs to lead Melcher-Dallas. BrieAnna Remster went deep and drove in three at the plate and struck out 11 to get the win in the circle.
Cameron Martin singled twice, doubled and homered and drove in four runs to lead Lamoni.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 15 Murray 4
Jillian French had two hits and drove in four runs to lead Twin Cedars in the victory. Kenzyn Roberts addd a pair of hits, and Chloe Swank drove in three for the Sabers.
Teryn Shields singled, tripled and drove in two, and Zoey Black added an RBI hit for Murray.
BLUE: Moravia 13 Diagonal 0
Destiny Nathaniel had four hits, including a triple, drove in three and scored three times for Moravia in the win. Anaya Keith and Alexa Bedford combined on a two-hit shutout with seven combined Ks. Callie Benjamin tallied two hits and four RBI for the Mohawks.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 12 Clarinda 5
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Riverside PPD
Underwood 6 Missouri Valley 2 — 5 inn/weather
Logan-Magnolia 2 Treynor 0
AHSTW 20 Tri-Center 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 16 East Union 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Whiting
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3 (Game 1)
LeMars 5 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 19 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City East 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 13 Moulton-Udell 6
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas 12 Lamoni 5
Twin Cedars 15 Murray 4
Moravia 13 Diagonal 0
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley 11 Shenandoah 5
Westwood at St. Albert PPD/RAIN
Ames 12 Creston 4
Carroll 16 Denison-Schleswig 4
Lenox 7 Sidney 2
Fremont-Mills 13 Bedford 3
IKM-Manning at Griswold PPD/RAIN
CAM 10 Southwest Valley 7
Mount Ayr 9 Clarke 0
Wayne at Davis County PPD/RAIN