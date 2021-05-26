(KMAland) -- Harlan, Atlantic, D-S, Kuemper, Griswold, Nod Valley, CD, Ar-We-Va, SEW, CRB and Melcher-Dallas were among the winners in KMAland softball action on Wednesday.
NC: Underwood 6 Glenwood 5
Underwood held off a late Glenwood rally, and Ella Pierce struck out eight in the win. Check out the complete recap linked here.
NC: Harlan 2 AHSTW 0
Jordan Heese doubled and drove in a run, and Aurora Miller and Kennedy Kjergaard had one hit and one run each for Harlan. Tianna Kasperbauer and Emily Brouse combined on the three-hit shutout, striking out two each.
Sienna Christian threw six innings and struck out six for AHSTW. She allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits and a walk. Natalie Hagadon, Christian and Rylie Knop all had one hit each.
NC: Atlantic 13 Missouri Valley 2
Brooklyn Lange had two hits, including a double, and Chloe Jimmerson finished with an RBI double for Missouri Valley in the loss.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 10 Abraham Lincoln 3
Kira Langenfeld and Claire Leinen both had two hits, including one double each, to lead Denison-Schleswig. Leinen threw all seven innings, struck out six and gave up three runs — two earned — on two hits and five walks.
Jessica Vrenick had a hit and drove in two for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 8 Ogden 5
Hailey Ostrander and Kenadee Lew had three hits each for Kuemper Catholic in the victory. Jordan Schwabe and Brianna Lux had two hits apiece for the Knights. Chloe Venteicher went four innings and struck out four before Kamryn Venner threw three no-hit innings to finish.
NC: Griswold 13 Tri-Center 1
Karly Millikan struck out nine and allowed just nine hits in the circle for Griswold in the win. McKenna Wiechman led the offense with a double among two hits and five RBI.
Anna Kelley pitched in three hits, two RBI and two stolen bases, and Dakota Reynolds added two hits with two runs for the Tigers. Erynn Peterson and Lydia Greiman scored three runs each.
NC: Nodaway Valley 13 Stanton 6
Aubrey Van Otterloo had two doubles among three hits and drove in three to lift Nodaway Valley. Madison Fry and Lindsey Davis added three hits of their own, and Cloey Christensen had two hits and two RBI.
Tara Peterson tripled and drove in two, and Ali Silvius had two singles for Stanton in the loss.
POI: Lenox 4 Mount Ayr 1
TJ Stoaks struck out seven and allowed just three hits for Lenox in the win. Cadence Douglas had a pair of hits to lead the offense.
Addy Reynolds struck out eight and walked just two for Mount Ayr.
NC: Central Decatur 15 Seymour 0
Carlee Hamilton, Eily Hall and Kylee Rockhold had three hits each and combined to drive in six runs for Central Decatur in the win. Hallee Hamilton, Mya Applegate and Annika Evertsen added two hits each. Rockhold threw a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Hannah Kraus had two hits and two RBI, and Sophie Jackson singled in two runs to lead Ar-We-Va in the rout. Jadeyn Smith went all three innings, struck out two and allowed just two hits.
Kim Daily had a pair of singles to lead the Glidden-Ralston offense.
NC: Twin Cedars 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1 (Game 1)
Grace Bailey singled, doubled and homered and drove in three runs for Twin Cedars in the win. Bailey also threw all seven innings, giving up just one run on seven hits while striking out five. Jillian French, Chloe swank and Chloe Durian all added two hits apiece for the Sabers.
Jackie Kleve topped the Blue Devils with two hits and an RBI.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Twin Cedars 2 (Game 2)
Jayda Gay bashed a home run and drove in two to lift Martensdale-St. Marys. Madeline Myer added two hits for the Blue Devils, and Braelynn Long went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits
Ali Mockenhaupt and Grace Bailey had two hits each for Twin Cedars.
NC: Southeast Warren 18 Woodward-Granger 0
Makayla Ruble had four doubles, four RBI and two runs scored, and Alivia Ruble doubled twice, singled twice, drove in three and scored four times for Southeast Warren, which scored 10 in the seventh inning.
Josie Hartman, Kaylee Bauer and Josie Kosman added two hits apiece, and Hartman, Bauer and Kaylee Tignor had two RBI each. Kaylyn Holmes threw all seven innings, struck out 12 and allowed just three hits for the Warhawks.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Boyer Valley 2
Emma Hart allowed just two runs on nine hits and struck out four in a complete game effort for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Miranda Garcia and Alaya Betts had two hits and one RBI each for the Crusaders.
Alexia Miller, Kylie Peterson and Maria Puck all had two hits for Boyer Valley in the defeat.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 16 Murray 0
BrieAnna Remster threw five one-hit innings with eight strikeouts and had a monster night at the plate with two home runs, a double and four RBI. Kynser Reed added two doubles, one home run and seven RBI, and Haley Godfrey was 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored.
Emma Decker had the only hit for Murray in the win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 4 Mount Ayr 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Boyer Valley 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 16 Murray 0
Non-Conference
Underwood 6 Glenwood 5
Harlan 2 AHSTW 0
Atlantic 13 Missouri Valley 2
Denison-Schleswig 10 Abraham Lincoln 3
Kuemper Catholic 8 Ogden 5
Griswold 13 Tri-Center 1
Nodaway Valley 13 Stanton 6
East Union 12 Des Moines North 0
Twin Cedars 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1 (Game 1)
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Twin Cedars 2 (Game 2)
Central Decatur 15 Seymour 0
Southeast Warren 18 Woodward-Granger 0
Cherokee 15 Sioux City West 12