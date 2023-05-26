(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and AHSTW each won high-scoring affairs while Logan-Magnolia and Audubon picked up big Western Iowa Conference wins.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 12 Stanton 5
Griswold’s offense produced 12 hits. Joanna Reynolds had three hits, three RBI and scored once. Addison Adams homered, doubled and sent in two runs. Whitney Pennock and Abby Gohlinghorst each accounted for two hits and two runs. Pennock also had two RBI. Dakota Reynolds was the winning pitcher. She allowed two earned runs while striking out four.
Riley Burke had three hits and scored a run for Stanton while Leah Sandin had two hits, drove in a run, scored twice and stole two bases. Bree Mitchell managed two hits, doubled and drove in a run. Kiela Franzen had two hits, and Lexi Frank and Lilly Ford each managed one hit and one RBI. Ford’s hit was a double. Jenna Stephens also doubled for the Viqueens.
East Mills at Sidney
No Stats Reported
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 11 Underwood 1
Madeline Maguire had two hits and two RBI while Greylan Hornbeck had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Brooke Johnsen had one hit and one RBI while Campbell Chase and Macanna Guritz each had one hit and scored a run. Marki Bertelsen added one hit to the Panthers’ offensive brigade that featured eight hits. Abby Hiatt was the winning pitcher. She struck out five on three hits in five innings.
Macy Pedersen had a hit and RBI for Underwood, and Koryn Trede tripled in the loss.
AHSTW 20 Riverside 10
AHSTW’s offense put down 15 hits. Graycen Partlow had two hits, drove in three and scored twice. Sienna Christian accounted for three hits, three RBI and scored three times. Kendra Hansen had two hits, three RBI and scored twice, Braxton Gipple doubled as one of her two hits, drove in two runs and scored another and Loralei Wahling tripled as one of her two hits, pushed in one run and scored three times. Halle Goodman had one hit, one RBI and scored three times, and Bryanna Wood added one hit, one RBI and scored twice.
Ayla Richardson led Riverside’s offense with three hits and three RBI, Madison Kelley had two hits, doubled and drove in three run and Kaycie Perkins managed two hits, scored twice and sent in one runner. Sophia Fenner managed one hit, scored once and struck out four.
Tri-Center 3 IKM-Manning 1
No Stats Reported
Audubon 6 Treynor 4
Kylee Hartl, Kali Irlmeier and Mattie Nielsen each doubled for the Wheelers in the win. Nielsen and Irlmeier each drove in runs. Michelle Brooks tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Alexis Obermeier was the winning pitcher. She struck out 10 on four hits with three earned runs in seven innings.
Delaney Matthews homered for Treynor in the loss. Matthews struck out six while Jadyn Huisman added five strikeouts.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 13 Central Decatur 12
Annika Evertsen had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Addyson Schreck doubled twice, scored twice and sent in one run. Breegan Lindsey accounted for three hits and one RBI, and Kaycee Boyce had two hits, doubled and drove in one run. Cortlynn Cook had two hits and one RBI, Malloree Horn had a double and one RBI and Aniston Jones finished with one hit and one RBI. Annika Evertsen stole two bags and got the win in the circle. She struck out 10 but allowed 10 hits and gave up six earned runs.
Wayne 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Izzie Moore had doubled, drove in two and scored twice. Ava Whitney doubled, drove in a run and scored twice for Wayne. Clara O’Brien had two hits and scored twice while Skylar O’Brien also drove in a run for Wayne. Moore got the win in the circle after striking out 11 in five innings of no-hit action.
Jorja Holliday struck out six for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
Southeast Warren 10 Bedford 0
Breanna Nolte had a double, triple and three RBI, and Natalie Geisler had a strong showing with three hits, a double and two runs scored. Sturgis Fridley doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Belle Ewing managed one hit, two RBI and scored twice. Kaylee Tigner scored twice, and Kaylyn Holmes was the winning pitcher. She struck out 11 in five innings of one-hit action.
Bedford’s lone hit came from MaKayla Nicholas.
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southwest Valley 1
Brynnly German hit two triples and drove in two runs while Ellie Baker had three hits and plated two runs for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Maddie Bevington went 3-for-3 to lead Southwest Valley. Morgan Shuler had two hits while Ryanne Mullen and Evy Marlin had one hit each.
East Union 16 Lenox 5
Sara Collins and Kayli Shade each had three hits and two RBI. Collins had one double, stole two bases and scored three times while Shade doubled twice and scored twice. Sidney Staver managed three triples, drove in three runs and scored three times. Hailey Willett had three hits, scored once and drove in a run, and Gwen Nixon had one hit and two RBI. Noelle McKnight added two hits and one RBI, and Quynn Foster tacked on one hit, one RBI and scored once. Avery Staver was the winning pitcher. She struck out three on eight hits in seven innings.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 8 Ar-We-Va 0
Tiela Janssen hit a two-RBI triple while Vanessa Koehler tripled and had three RBI. Koehler was also the winning pitcher. She struck out 12 on four hits.
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
No Stats Reported
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Boyer Valley 1
Kadey Olson drove in three runs, scored twice and had one hit. Brooklynn Burmeister had two hits and two RBI, and Lacie Davis added one hit and two RBI. Lydia Hofbauer and Aubrey Hofbauer had one hit and one RBI each while Anna Hart tripled. Malia Clayburg and Maddy Mason scored twice. Mason added an RBI and Clayburg stole two bases. Hart was the winning pitcher. She struck out four on three hits with two walks in five innings.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 15 Red Oak 4
Macy Mitchell had three hits, tripled and drove in two. Lana Alley doubled as one of her three hits, sent in three runs and scored twice, and Kinley Blackburn had three hits and scored three times. Emily Kesterson accounted for three hits, a double and two RBI, and Amanda Morgan and Saige Mitchell had two hits each. Mitchell scored twice and Morgan added one run scored. Lily Crom did a little of everything with one hit, one run scored and one RBI. Ella Thornton got in on the party with one hit, two RBI and two runs scored. Sophia Chambers struck out three, walked five and gave up six hits in four innings.
Emily Sebeniecher had two hits and two RBI for Red Oak. She also struck out five but surrendered 19 hits. Jaydin Lindsey managed two hits, including a double. Nellie Blaine had one hit, and Tymberlee Bentley contributed one hit and scored once.
Estherville Lincoln Central 7 Lewis Central 0
No Stats Reported
LeMars 15 Lewis Central 7
Sarah Brown had three hits, three RBI and scored twice while Charli Grosenheider had two hits, doubled, drove in three and scored a run. Brenna Leraas mustered three hits, three RBI and scored twice, and Libby Leraas had a double, two RBI and scored once. Addi Bogh accounted for a hit, two runs scored and one RBI, and Kylie Hofmann had a triple, one RBI and scored twice.
Alyssa Griffin had two hits and one RBI for Lewis Central. One of those hits was a double. Stacy Mersick had two hits and scored twice, Haylee Wilcox had one hit and two RBI and Mahri Manz had one hit, drove in two and scored once. Gracie Hays stuffed the stat sheet with one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Connie Brougham got in on the fun with two hits.
LeMars 17 Lawton Bronson 0
Libby Leraas had another big game with three hits, a double, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored. Addi Bogh had three hits, three RBI and scored twice. Kylie Hofmann had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, Payton Wright had two hits, doubled, drove in a run and scored three times and Calla Langel had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored. Charli Grosenheider managed one hit, one RBI and two hits, Brenna Leraas had one hit, one RBI and scored once and Sarah Brown contributed one hit and two runs scored. Hofmann was the winning pitcher. She struck out six in three innings.
St. Albert 4 Westwood 2
Katelynn Hendricks had a big game with two hits, a double and three RBI, and Kylie Wesack had three hits and scored a run. Lexi Narmi had a monster game in the circle with 15 strikeouts on six hits in seven innings.
Atlantic at Ballard
No Stats Reported
Missouri Valley 2 MVAOCOU 0
Lea Gute had three hits and drove in a run while Brooklyn Lange, Emerson Anderson, Maya Contreraz and Grace Herman chipped in one hit apiece for the Lady Reds in the win. Lange stole two bases. Audrie Kohl tossed a gem, striking out 13 on only two hits in seven innings.
Sioux City North 6 Boyden-Hull Rock Valley 5
No Stats Reported
Sioux City North 4 River Valley 1
No Stats Reported
Sioux City East 10 Lawton-Bronson 0
Bella Gordon tripled, drove in two and scored a run for Sioux City East. Gracie Bruening had two hits, tripled and drove in a run. Raelyn Angerman had one hit, scored once and plated another. Alyssa Erick had two hits and two runs while Addyson Junge managed one hit and scored twice. Brooklyn Johns struck out eight on five hits in five innings.
Sioux City East 8 West Monona 1
Neveah Healy and Raelyn Angerman tripled for Sioux City East while Alexys Jones, Olivia Mentzer and Leah Conlon doubled. Conlon and Mentzer each drove in two runs while Jones, Addyson Junge and Gracie Bruening had one RBI each. Mentzer had two hits to go along with her two RBI, and Junge also had two hits. Tegan Treglia was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight on four hits in seven innings.
Estherville Lincoln Central 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Lily Delperdang and Bailey Moreau had Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s only hits. Kamea VanKalsbeek had four strikeouts while allowing eight hits and six earned runs in three innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 West Monona 4
Addison Wheeler doubled twice and drove in a run for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Bailey Moreau had two hits and scored twice. Cori Griebel and Lily Delperdang each had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Ella Skinner and Emma Crooks accounted for one hit and one RBI each, and Chloe Buss managed one hit and scored once. Regan Herbst got the win in the circle. She struck out three on seven hits with four earned runs.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 8 Moravia 1
Twin Cedars’ offense produced 11 hits. Rylee Dunkin went 3-for-4 with a single, double, triple, two RBI and two stolen bases. Cristen Durian had two hits and drove in two. Jillian French had two hits and shined in the circle with 11 strikeouts on one hit in seven innings.
Lamoni 26 Moulton-Udell 5
Taylor Henson went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two RBI. Lauren Olson had a 2-for-2 night with a double and two RBI. Haelyn Olson was 3-for-3 at the dish with two RBI, and Allyson Martin had two hits, tripled and sent in two runs. Emaleigh Pierschbacher threw three innings.
Seymour 11 Orient-Macksburg 8
No Stats Reported
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
No Stats Reported