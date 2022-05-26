(KMAland) -- Charlie Pryor won a pitcher’s duel with Helen Riker while LC, Mo Valley, Lo-Ma, AHSTW, Nodaway Valley, SBL, SC East, Heelan, LeMars and Twin Cedars all won conference games in KMAland softball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 11 St. Albert 2
Ella Narmi made her first varsity start, finishing with seven strikeouts, for St. Albert. Georgia Bohnet added two hits, and Jessica McMartin had an RBI double for the Saintes.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 6 Underwood 2
Brooklyn Lange and Lea Gute had two hits each for Missouri Valley. Audrie Kohl struck out 11 in seven innings and gave up just two runs for the Big Reds.
Mary Stevens had three hits and scored twice, and Grace Pierce finished with two hits and an RBI for Underwood.
Logan-Magnolia 5 Treynor 2
Macanna Guritz had two hits and four RBI, and Abby Hiatt struck out 17 in seven innings for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Jadyn Huisman struck out eight in four innings, allowing just one hit and four unearned runs. Huisman also hit a home run at the plate, and Delaney Mathews posted two hits at the plate.
AHSTW 12 Tri-Center 3
Ally Meyers had two hits and four RBI, and Riley Knopp, Gracie Porter and Loralei Wahling all finished with two hits for AHSTW in the win. Meyers threw 5 2/3 shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing just four hits.
Mikenzie Brewer led the Tri-Center offense with three hits and an RBI, and Hailey Thomas had a hit and an RBI for the Trojans.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 3 Southwest Valley 2
Jorja Holliday threw seven strong innings, striking out seven and allowing two unearned runs on two hits to lift Nodaway Valley. Lindsey Davis had two hits and two runs, and Izzy Eisbach posted a hit and two RBI. Olivia Laughery also had two hits for the Wolverines.
Southwest Valley’s Evy Marlin and Ada Lund had one hit each. Ryanne Mullen struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings for the Timberwolves.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 1 CAM 0
Charlier Pryor struck out 15 and allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout for Woodbine. Elise Olson and Katy Pryor both had hits, and Charlie Pryor scored the only run of the game.
CAM’s Helen Riker was on the losing end despite a strong performance with 12 strikeouts. She allowed just two hits and an unearned run in six innings. Emma Follmann, Marissa Spieker and Maddy McKay all had one hit each for the Cougars.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Thomas Jefferson 5
Addy Mosier and Brooklyn Ocker had three hits each and combined to drive in three runs while scoring four times total for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Addison Wheeler tallied two hits with an RBI and a run, and Emma Crooks and Cori Griebel had one hit and two RBI apiece.
Jazlynn Sanders hit a three-run home run for Thomas Jefferson in the loss. Teygan Rasmussen had two hits and two runs, and Madeline Tierney pitched in two hits. Alysa Arthur added a hit and two RBI for the Yellow Jackets.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Elise Evans-Murphy and Emma Crooks finished with three hits each while Crooks drove in two and scored once and Evans-Murphy scored twice and drove in one. Addie Brown had two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Addy Mosier pitched in two hits, two RBI and three runs. Crooks threw three inning and gave up one hit for the Warriors.
Teygan Rasmussen had a hit and drove in one run for Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 0
Brylee Hempey had a double among three hits and drove in three, and Olivia Mentzer bashed a two-run home run among three hits for Sioux City East. Gracie Bruening and Raelynn Angerman also had three-run home runs each.
Sioux City East 32 Sioux City West 0
Brylee Hempe went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Olivia Mentzer added three hits and two RBI of her own and Gracie Bruening posted a double among two hits with four RBI for Sioux City East. Alexys Jones tallied two hits and four RBI of her own.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City North 5
Angel Shaw had three hits while Ella Fitzpatrick, Mariah Augustine and Maddie LaFleur all had two hits each for Heelan in the win. Augustine drove in two runs, and Fitzpatrick and Augustine scored twice apiece. Shaw tossed all seven innings and struck out 11.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 3
Mariah Augustine led the way for Heelan with three hits, including a double, drove in three and scored three runs. Kenley Meis had two hits and two runs and drove in one for the Crusaders. Shaw (3 IP) and Marin Frazee (4 IP) combined to give up five hits and just one earned run.
Other Missouri River Conference
LeMars 13 Abraham Lincoln 3
LeMars 8 Abraham Lincoln 2
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Grace Bailey needed just 33 pitches to complete a one-hit shutout for Twin Cedars. Bailey also had a double, triple and three RBI at the plate while Rylee Dunkin, Ali Mockenhaupt and Jillian French finished with two RBI each.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
River Valley 14 West Harrison 0
Rylee Evans had one hit for West Harrison in the loss.
Other Non-Conference
ADM 11 Harlan 0
Boyer Valley 16 IKM-Manning 6