(KMAland) -- Clarinda edged Shen, St. Albert walked off LC, Underwood skipped past Lo-Ma, 20 Ks for Sterling Berndt in a win, another strong night for Charlie Pryor and more from KMAland softball on Thursday.
H-10: Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 6
Makayla Fichter bashed a home run among two hits while Presley Jobe had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Clarinda. Lylly Merrill added a double and two RBI while Andi Woods provided four innings of relief with six strikeouts to get the win.
Ava Godfread led the Fillies with three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Brooklen Black pitched in a hit and two RBI. Jenna Burdorf had seven strikeouts in the circle for the Fillies.
H-10: Creston 12 Red Oak 0
Gracie Hagle had a grand slam among two home runs to lead the Panthers in the dominant win.
H-10: St. Albert 3 Lewis Central 2
Lainey Sheffield blasted a walk-off home run to give St. Albert the win. Alexis Narmi struck out nine and gave up just two hits to get the win for the Saintes.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Kuemper Catholic 4
Hailey Ostrander and Brianna Lux had two hits each for Kuemper Catholic in the defeat.
NC: Woodbine 2 Sidney 0
Charlie Pryor threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 17 to lead Woodbine in the win. Alexa Steinkuehler doubled to lead the Tigers offense.
Kaden Payne and Jolie Sheldon had one hit each fro Sidney in the defeat. Makenna Lauman took the tough-luck loss with just four hits allowed.
WIC: AHSTW 7 Riverside 6
Loralie Wahling had a pair of RBI for AHSTW in the tight win.
WIC: Tri-Center 12 IKM-Manning 7
Hailey Chisholm had three hits and three RBI for Tri-Center while Mikenzie Brewer added three hits of her own.
Alexis Gruhn led IKM-Manning with a single, double and three RBI.
NC: West Monona 11 Missouri Valley 1
Maya Contreraz had a triple, and Lea Gute scored the only run for Missouri Valley.
POI: Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 1
Sadie Cox hit her first career home run among two hits and drove in three while Zoey Reed added two hits of her own for Lenox. TJ Stoaks struck out 15 and allowed just two hits to get the win for the Tigers.
Eleni Jameson had a double and an RBI for Nodaway Valley. Erin Rhoads also hit safely for the Wolverines. Jorma Holliday struck out seven and gave up just two earned runs on five hits.
POI: Southwest Valley 7 Bedford 4
Evy Marlin hit a solo home run while Haidyn Top had three hits, three walks and three stolen bases for Southwest Valley. Morgan Shuler added two hits at the plate for the Timberwolves.
POI: Wayne 7 Central Decatur 3
Sterling Berndt allowed just two hits and struck out 20 Central Decatur batters in the win. Berndt also had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Jaide Harvey posted two hits and an RBI. Emily Jones doubled in three, and Mya Willem also had a two-hit, two-run, one-RBI game.
Eily Hall and Carlee Hamilton posted one hit and one RBI for Central Decatur.
POI: Southeast Warren 11 East Union 0
Alivia Ruble struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in five innings for Southeast Warren. Brooklynn Page had three hits and scored twice while Jaycee Near added a double among two hits, drove in three and scored twice. Josie Kosman pitched in two hits and four RBI, and Josie Hartman, Breanna Nolte and Ruble all had two hits.
NC: River Valley 8 West Harrison 4
Lanie Gustafson accounted for all four runs on two home runs in a three-hit, four-RBI game for West Harrison. Emily McIntosh had eight strikeouts in the circle.
MRC: Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 5
MRC: Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 2
Evie Larson struck out seven and was the winning pitcher for East in game one. Kylie Junck had three hits and three RBI, and Larson bashed a home run and drove in two. Kennedy Wineland and Raelynn Angerman added two hits each.
In game two, Lexi Plathe was the winning pitcher while Brylee Hempey went deep twice and drove in four. Larson also had two hits and two RBI.
BLUE: Moravia 13 Lamoni 5
Mikayla Fritz singled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a run to lead Moravia in the win. Callie Benjamin added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Anaya Keith tallied two hits and two RBI. Kjirsten Albertson also drove in two runs.
Lauren Olson led Lamoni with a double among two hits.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 3 Twin Cedars 2
Kynser Reed had two hits and drove in two, and Paeytn Anderson added two hits and an RBI for Melcher-Dallas in the win. BrieAnna Remster was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and two runs allowed on four hits.
Grace Bailey struck out seven in the circle for Twin Cedars and doubled on offense. Jillian French had a single and drove in two.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 6
Creston 12 Red Oak 0
St. Albert 3 Lewis Central 2
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig PPD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 7 Riverside 6
Tri-Center 12 IKM-Manning 7
Treynor at Audubon PPD
Underwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 1
Southwest Valley 7 Bedford 4
Southeast Warren 11 East Union 0
Wayne 7 Central Decatur 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 3 LeMars 2 (Game 1)
LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH) PPD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City North 7 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 5
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 13 Lamoni 5
Melcher-Dallas 3 Twin Cedars 2
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray PPD
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Kuemper Catholic 4
CAM 16 East Mills 4
Woodbine 2 Sidney 0
West Monona 11 Missouri Valley 1
River Valley 8 West Harrison 4