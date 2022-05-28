(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland softball on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 16 Red Oak 0
Gracie Hagle had three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Jersey Foote and Nevaeh Randall added two hits each for Creston in the win. Randall drove in three runs, and Halle Evans and Daile Keeler posted two RBI apiece. Keely Coen (2 IP) and Taryn Fredrickson (1 IP) combined on a one-hit shutout.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 11 Sidney 5
Mia Foster led the Sidney offense with two hits and an RBI, and Lily Peters posted one hit and an RBI of her own.
Griswold 19 Stanton 0
Find the complete recap from Griswold’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 4 IKM-Manning 3
Hannah McKinney had a hit and scored a run for IKM-Manning in the loss.
Treynor 4 Audubon 3
Jadyn Huisman struck out four and allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings for Treynor. Delaney Mathews followed with four strikeouts of her own in 3 2/3 innings. Huisman, Mathews, Addie Minahan, Keelea Navara and Morgan Darrah all had one hit each for the Cardinals.
Jordan Porsch led Audubon with two hits and two RBI, and Jordan Mulford had two hits and an RBI in the loss.
Logan-Magnolia 12 Underwood 1
Erikah Rife, Macanna Guritz and Kattie Troxel all had two hits each for Logan-Magnolia. Guritz smashed a home run and drove in five on the night. Abby Hiatt posted the win with five strikeouts and two hits.
AHSTW 12 Riverside 2
Rylie Knop had three hits and drove in five runs while Gracie Porter had three hits and an RBI to lead AHSTW. Graycen Partlow finished with four runs scored, and Ally Meyers struck out five in six innings to get the win. Meyers also had two hits, two runs and two RBI.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
East Union 5 Lenox 1
Mallory Raney threw seven innings and struck out 11 while Kaylin Lack posted two hits and scored twice. Sara Collins added a hit and two RBI, and Avery Straver finished with a hit and two RBI.
Piper Brokaw led the way for Lenox with two hits.
Southeast Warren 10 Bedford 0
Jaycee Neer had two hits and two RBI, and Alivia Ruble was the winning pitcher for Southeast Warren.
Mount Ayr 12 Central Decatur 0
Annika Evertsen had one hit to lead Central Decatur in the shutout loss.
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Southwest Valley 4
Camryn Johnston, Ryanne Mullen, Haidyn Top, Sadie Gorszkrueger, Morgan Shuler and Maddie Bevington all had one hit for Southwest Valley.
Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 0
Sterling Berndt threw five no-hit innings and struck out 10 for Wayne in the win. Berndt added a double, a home run and three hits with three RBI and four runs in the win.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Boyer Valley 0
Breeley Clayburg homered, and Emma Hart struck out 13 in a two-hit shutout to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Maria Puck and Hayley Follmann had one hit each for Boyer Valley.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18 West Harrison 0
Macy Emgarten struck out six in a three-inning perfect game to lead Exira/EHK. Shay Burmeister had a double among three hits, drove in two and scored three times for the Spartans. Mollie Rasmussen also had three hits, two RBI and three runs.
Glidden-Ralston 8 Ar-We-Va 1
Elizabeth Lloyd had three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs, and Kassidy Wenck went 3-for-3 for Glidden-Ralston in the win. Ashlynn Tigges pitched in two hits for the Wildcats, and Vanessa Koehler struck out 10 in seven innings to get the win.
Woodbine 14 Whiting 1
Elise Olson had three hits and three RBI, and Katy Proyro pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs for Woodbine on the night. Charlie Pryor threw five innings, struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on one hit.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 17 Orient-Macksburg 3
Jetta Sterner went 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, and Chloe Durian finished with two hits, three RBI and four runs for Twin Cedars in the dominant win. Jillian French and Kenzyn Roberts also had two hits each for the Sabers.
Murray 3 Seymour 2
Calleigh Klein hit a two-run home run and scored on a walk-off wild pitch to lift Murray to the win. Skein threw 1 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 6 Moravia 3
Lamoni 13 Mormon Trail 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 11 Sioux City West 0
Madison Barrett, McKenna Koehler and Sara Kolle finished with two hits apiece, and Koehler and Kolle drove in two runs each for Glenwood in the win. Allison Koontz threw all five innings, struck out 12 and allowed just one hit.
Westwood 7 St. Albert 5
Jessica McMartin led St. Albert with three hits, including two doubles, and Lexi Narmi added two hits of her own. Olivia Gardner scored twice, and Ella Narmi also drove in two runs.
Ballard 9 Atlantic 7
Ava Rush had two hits and Malena Woodward posted a two RBI double to lead Atlantic in the loss.
Kuemper Catholic 4 East Sac County 0
Hailey Ostrander had one hit and two runs, and Kenadee Loew posted a hit and an RBI to lead Kuemper Catholic in the shutout win. Chloe Venteicher struck out five and allowed two hits in five innings to get the win.
BISHOP HEELAN CLASSIC
West Monona 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Addison Wheeler had one hit and an RBI, and Brooklyn Ocker and Cori Griebel also had one hit each for the Warriors.
Sioux City East 13 Lewis Central 5
Olivia Mentzer and Raelynn Angerman had three hits each for Sioux City East in the victory. Mentzer added three runs and an RBI, and Angerman drove in three runs and had one run. Kennedy Wineland pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs in the victory.
LeMars 11 Lawton-Bronson 0
Payton Wright, Libby Liras and Charlie Grosenheider all had two hits each for LeMars in the win. Avery Pratt added three RBI on one hit, and Maggie Allen, Leraas and Kylie Hofmann drove in two each. Hofmann threw five shutout innings with three strikeouts.
LeMars 8 River Valley 3
Averie Morgan, Maggie Allen, Libby Leraas and Mackenzie Kunkel all finished with two hits each for LeMars in the win. Leraas drove in three runs, and Allen had two hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs. Lizzie Koonce had eight strikeouts for LeMars in the win.
Other Bishop Heelan Classic
West Monona 10 Lewis Central 2
West Monona 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Estherville Lincoln Central 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Spirit Lake 11 Sioux City North 1
River Valley 7 Sioux City North 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0