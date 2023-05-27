(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won the MVACOU Early Bird Tournament to highlight Saturday’s KMAland softball slate.
CLARINDA TOURNAMENT
Clarinda 10 Essex 4
Presley Jobe had two hits, doubled, drove in three and scored twice. Lylly Merril doubled and drove in one run. Madi Cole tripled as one of her two hits and drove in two runs for Clarinda. Andi Woods struck out five on six hits with four walks in five innings.
Tori Burns had two hits while Alex King had one hit and one RBI for Essex.
Earlham 10 Clarinda 8
Lylly Merrill had two hits and drove in a run. Madi Cole had a big day with two hits and three RBI while Brynn Isaacson had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Jerzee Knight and Presley Jobe each had one hit and scored once.
Clarinda 13 West Central Valley 11
Brynn Isaaacson hit a walk-off homer for the Cardinals. Isaacson drove in two in the win. Lylly Merrill had two hits and three RBI, and Presley Jobe had one hit and two RBI. Jobe’s hit was a double. Kaylah Degase and Jerzee Knight also doubled. Knight had three hits and one RBI, and Degase had two hits. Andi Woods struck out five.
Earlham 12 Essex 0
No Stats Reported
Thomas Jefferson 9 Essex 8
No Stats Reported
Missouri Valley 10 Thomas Jefferson 3
Brooklyn Lange and Hailey Ferris had two hits and two RBI each for Missouri Valley in the win. Carlyn Christensen tossed four innings and struck out three, allowing just one earned run on two hits.
Taryn Gant topped Thomas Jefferson with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Missouri Valley 16 West Central Valley 1
Audrie Kohl went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double, driving in four and scoring two runs, to lead Missouri Valley. Brooklyn Lange and Emerson Anderson added three hits each, and Lea Gute and Maya Contreraz had one hit and two RBI apiece. Kohl struck out 11 in six innings and gave up just one run on three hits and four walks.
ACGC TOURNAMENT
Riverside 9 ACGC 2
Sophia Fenner was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, and Adaline Martens and Madison Kelley both had two hits for Riverside. Lilli Reed tallied a hit and two RBI, and Fenner threw six innings with five strikeouts to get the win.
Red Oak vs. Riverside
No Stats Reported
ACGC vs. Red Oak
No Stast Reported
OGDEN TOURNAMENT
Gilbert 11 Kuemper Catholic 3
No StatsReported
AT BISHOP HEELAN
Lawton-Bronson 12 Underwood 6
No Stats Reported
Sioux Center 12 Underwood 5
No Stats Reported
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 LeMars 6
Sarah Brown had two hits, a triple and and RBI for LeMars in the loss. Libby Leraas had a triple and sent in one run. Natalie Vanderloo had one hit and one RBI.
West Monona 6 LeMars 3
Payton Wright had one hit and one RBI while Kylie Hofmann had one hit and scored once. Brenna Leraas struck out three in LeMars’ loss.
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 Bishop Heelan 6
No Stats Reported
MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Bishop Heelan 6
No Stats Reported
MVAOCOU TOURNAMENT
Logan-Magnolia 7 Woodbine 6 — 10 inn
Madeline Maguire led Logan-Magnolia in the marathon win, totaling two hits and two RBI. Abby Hiatt went all 10 innings and struck out 18.
Sierra Lantz led the Woodbine offense with two hits and three RBI, and Nicole Sherer had two hits of her own. Charlie Pryor threw all 10 Woodbine frames with 15 strikeouts.
Woodbine 10 Hinton 3
Jersey Gray was 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs, Charlie Pryor went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs and Nicole Hoefer went deep and finished with two RBI and two runs for Woodbine. Nicole Sherer also doubled and drove in two behind Sierra Lantz, who went six innings and struck out four while allowing just one earned run.
Logan-Magnolia 9 MVAOCOU 5
Campbell Chase had three hits, and Brooke Johnsen posted two hits and two RBI for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Chase threw the first four innings and struck out four before Abby Hiatt tossed three shutout frames with four strikeouts and just one unearned run allowed.
LEMARS TOURNAMENT
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 LeMars 6
No stats reported.
WINTERSET TOURNAMENT
Southeast Warren 11 Van Meter 1
Jaycee Neer homered twice and drove in three, and Alivia Ruble went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI of her own to lead Southeast Warren. Kaylee Tigner added two hits and two runs, and Natalie Geisler tallied two hits. Ruble struck out 10 in five innings of work in the circle to get the win.
Southeast Warren 5 ADM 3
Lexi Clendenen was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, and Kaylee Tigner posted a hit and two RBI of her own to lead the Warhawks in the win. Kaylyn Holmes (3.2 IP, 2 K) and Alivia Ruble (3.1 IP, 2 K) combined on the pitching performance.
Southeast Warren 7 Interstate 35 6
Jaycee Neer hit her third home run of the day and scored twice while Lexi Clendenen added three hits, two RBI and two runs. Natalie Geisler, Sturgis Fridley, Alivia Ruble and Kaylyn Holmes all had two hits and six different players drove in at least one run. Ruble struck out nine in seven innings to get the win.
CENTERVILLE TOURNAMENT
Carlisle 12 Moravia 0
No Stats Reported
Moravia vs. Central Lee
No Stats Reported
NON-CONFERENCE
East Union 16 Des Moines North 0
Haley Willett hit a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored three times to lead East Union in the win. Sara Collins added two hits, including a double and a triple, drove in one and scored twice. Collins tossed three innings and struck out six in a one-hit performance.
East Union 12 Des Moines North 0
Avery Staver had three hits and two RBI, and Kayli Shade drove in two for East Union in the win. Haley Willett tallied two hits, including a double, and drove in one, and Sidney Staver went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Avery Staver threw all three innings, gave up just one hit and struck out seven.