(KMAland) -- Sidney and Griswold handled business in the Corner, AHSTW and Tri-Center nabbed upset wins in the WIC, MSTM rolled in the POI, CAM routed West Harrison and more in KMAland softball from Friday.
NC: Glenwood 12 Thomas Jefferson 1
Madison Barrett had a single, a triple and two RBI, and Coryl Matheny and Aza Sechtem pitched in two hits apiece for the Rams. McKenna Koehler threw four innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits, and Mia Valquier pitched in one inning and two strikeouts.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 13 St. Albert 5
AL’s Kelsi Nelson and Alexis Narmi of St. Albert traded two-run home runs.
CORNER: Griswold 16 East Mills 4
Brenna Rossell gave up just one hit and struck out eight for Griswold in the win. Dakota Reynolds added three hits, scored three times and drove in a run. McKenna Wiechman posted a single, double and four RBI, and Erynn Peterson tallied two hits and scored twice.
CORNER: Sidney 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Makenna Lauman struck out 10 in a six-inning three-hitter for Sidney. Aunika Hayes led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Emily Hutt finished with a pair of hits.
WIC: Missouri Valley 13 IKM-Manning 0
Olivia Haynes finished a two-hit shutout while Audrie Kohl had two hits and scored twice to lead the Missouri Valley offense. Lauren Austin added a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Mia Hansen finished with a triple and two RBI.
WIC: Tri-Center 5 Riverside 4
Mikenzie Brewer cranked a three-run home run, Lilly Thomas added three hits and Faith McPhillips allowed just four hits in the Tri-Center win.
WIC: AHSTW 6 Treynor 5
Grace Porter and Natalie Hagadon had RBI doubles while Sienna Christian and Kailey Jones pitched the Vikings to the win. Christian threw the first four to get the win, and Jones finished the game with a save.
Jadyn Huisman had two hits and two RBI, and Addison Darrah drove in two for Treynor in the loss.
WIC: Underwood 15 Audubon 5
Ella Pierce went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and struck out five in five innings to get the win. Allie Robertson, Macy Vanfossan, Peyton Cook and Grace Pierce all added two hits each for the Eagles.
Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with a double and two RBI, and Kali Irlmeier went deep.
POI: Lenox 10 Southwest Valley 0
Zoey Reed had a double among two hits and drove in a run, McKinna Hogan posted two hits and an RBI and TJ Stoaks had two hits and two RBI. Stoaks also struck out 10 in a shutout performance in the circle.
POI: Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 0
Alexa Anderson singled twice, homered once, drove in two and scored three times for Mount Ayr in the win. Payten Lambert added two hits and two RBI, and Halsie Barnes, Zoey Larsen and Tegan Streit added two hits of their own. Larsen tossed a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts.
POI: Wayne 7 East Union 0
Wayne’s Sterling Berndt struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout and tripled twice and scored twice at the plate. Emily Jones added three hits and two RBI, and Mya Willey had two doubles, two RBI and two runs.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Central Decatur 5
Brynnly German had four hits, three RBI and three runs, and Jayda Gay tripled twice among three hits and drove in four. Jackie Kleve, Madeline Myer and Madeline Young all had three hits and combined to drive in seven, and Kylie Keller and Braelynn Long had two hits apiece.
Kylee Rockhold singled, homered and drove in three to lead Central Decatur. Carlee Hamilton and Eily Hall also singled and doubled with Hamilton driving in two runs.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Exira/EHK broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run sixth inning to snag the tight win.
Cassidy Baker and Emma Hart had two hits each for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
RVC: Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 9
Boyer Valley was a walk-off winner after Glidden-Ralston scored six in the seventh to tie the game.
Morgan Koehler had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for the Wildcats. Kim Daily collected three hits and two RBI, and Elizabeth Lloyd and Summer Toms also had two hits.
RVC: Woodbine 16 Whiting 1
Charlie Pryor had a home run among four hits and drove in three, and Sierra Lantz added a hit and two RBI for Woodbine. Lantz struck out eight and allowed just one run on three hits to get the win.
HEELAN TOURNAMENT: LeMars 8 Spirit Lake 1
Libby Leraas went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, and Payton Wright added a three-hit, two-run game for LeMars. Alivia Milbrodt and Avery Pratt also had two hits. Milbrodt tossed all seven innings, struck out 11 and gave up one run on six hits and three walks.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 4 Diagonal 1
Adriana Howard, Hannah King and Stephanie Leager had two hits each while Howard struck out 11 and scattered eight hits in a complete game for Moulton-Udell.
Taylor Lumbard had three hits, including a triple, to lead the Diagonal offense. Lumbard also struck out seven in seven innings in the circle.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Grace Bailey smashed a grand slam, and Ali Mockenhaupt pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts for Twin Cedars.
BLUE: Moravia 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Anaya Keith and Callie Benjamin had three hits and two RBI each for Moravia in the win. Isabel Hanes added two hits and two RBI, and Destiny Nathaniel posted a single, two RBI and scored three times. Keith was the winning pitcher with six innings of five-hit, two-run ball.
Kacey Enfield had a double among two hits and drove in a run, and Kynser Reed walked twice and doubled in a run for Melcher-Dallas.
