(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Logan-Magnolia went 2-0, Shenandoah, F-M and Southeast Warren were 2-1 and East Union grabbed a sweep in KMAland softball action on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
SHENANDOAH TOURNAMENT
Sidney 8 Shenandoah 1
Makenna Laumann struck out seven, and Sidney knocked 10 hits in the victory. Lily Kingsolver had three of those hits while Mia Foster, Sadie Thompson and Fallon Sheldon posted two each.
Brooklen Black homered, Macey Finlay doubled and Reese Spiegel and Sara Morales had two hits each for the Fillies.
Shenandoah 8 Stanton 3
Lynnae Green cranked a grand slam home run and drove in five runs while Jenna Burdorf singled, walked twice and drove in two. Burdorf also tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Leah Sandin, Elly McDonald, Jenna Stephens and Kiela Franzen all had one hit for Stanton in the loss. Stephens drove in a run and doubled for the Viqueens.
Shenandoah 7 Fremont-Mills 0
Jenna Burdorf and Kinsey Gibson had two hits apiece, Lynnae Green doubled and drove in four and Peyton Athen struck out 12 in a one-hitter.
Amanda Morgan and Saige Mitchell had one hit each for Fremont-Mills in the shutout loss. Sophia Chambers threw four innings and struck out six for the Knights.
Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 2
Sophia Chambers went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, and Lindze Smith added a two-run home run for the Knights in the win. Malea Moore pitched all five innings, struck out seven and gave up just one earned run on two hits.
Kaden Payne and Fallon Sheldon had one hit each for Sidney in the loss.
Sidney 11 Stanton 9
Makenna Laumann struck out five and had three hits and three RBI for the Cowgirls in the win. Fallon Sheldon added a three-run home run among two hits.
Bree Mitchell led Stanton with three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Abby Burke and Jenna Stephens finished with two hits apiece. Kyla Hart homered, drove in three and scored twice, and Britney Silva had a hit and two RBI.
Fremont-Mills 14 Stanton 1
Fremont-Mills pounded 16 hits, including two each from Kinley Blackburn, Ella Thornton, Malea Moore, Macy Mitchell, Lily Crom, Sophia Chambers, Lindze Smith and Amanda Morgan. Smith drove in four runs, and Thornton had two RBI while Blackburn led with three runs scored. Moore, Mitchell, Crom and Lana Alley scored two runs each. Chambers was the winning pitcher with four innings and just two hits allowed.
Leah Sandin led the way for Stanton with two hits while Elly McDonald and Jenna Stephens also hit safely.
CLARINDA TRIANGULAR
Clarinda 14 West Central Valley 0
Emmy Allbaugh went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs, and Kaylah Degase added three hits, an RBI and three runs for the Cardinals. Presley Jobe and Jerzee Knight also had two hits each, Jillian Graham added a hit and four RBI and Jobe, Lylly Merrill and Knight scored twice apiece. Addy Wagoner threw three innings and gave up just one hit in a shutout performance.
Clarinda 11 Thomas Jefferson 9
Clarinda won a wild one behind 11 hits, including three each from Hailee Knight and Presley Jobe, who combined to drive in three runs and score five times. Lylly Merrill added two hits and two RBI, and Kaylah Degase hit a home run and drove in two. Andi Woods threw four innings and struck out three before Addy Wagoner came in for the fifth to strike out two and finish the win.
Lexi Smith and Carley Steinspring had two hits, one RBI and one run each for Thomas Jefferson in the loss. Madeline Tierney added a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Yellow Jackets. Alyssa Denman threw three strong innings in relief with just one earned run allowed and three strikeouts.
Other Clarinda Triangular Scores
West Central Valley 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
WINTERSET CLASSIC
Interstate 35 14 Harlan 1
Maddie Kjergaard, Tianna Kasperbauer, Jordan Heese, Abbie Schechinger, Teya Frohlich, Lauren Lemrick and Lauren Schmitz all had one hit each for the Cyclones.
Harlan 5 Earlham 3
Tianna Kasperbauer struck out seven for Harlan in the victory. Kasperbauer also had two hits, and Jordan Heese pitched in two hits, two walks and a run for the Cyclones.
Van Meter 5 Harlan 3
Madison Kjergaard and Tianna Kasperbauer both had doubles among two hits each for Harlan in the defeat.
Southeast Warren 6 Interstate 35 3
Bre Nolte hit a home run, and Alivia Ruble was the winning pitcher in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Southeast Warren 6 Van Meter 2
Bre Nolte stayed hot with a pair of home runs, and Alivia Ruble moved to 3-0 on the season in the circle.
ADM 10 Southeast Warren 6
Southeast Warren’s Glorious Fridley was the losing pitcher in a meeting of two No. 4 ranked teams.
BOB MORGAN CLASSIC (AT OGDEN)
Carroll 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
Kuemper Catholic vs. Boone
Kuemper Catholic vs. Webster City
BISHOP HEELAN CLASSIC
Sioux Center 7 Lewis Central 1
Alyssa Griffin finished with two hits and Emerson Coziahr drove in a run for the Titans in the loss.
Spirit Lake 10 Lewis Central 4
Mahri Manz posted two hits and two runs, and Stacy Merksick had two hits and two RBI for Lewis Central in the defeat.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 10 Underwood 9
Ali Fletcher, Mary Stephens, Grace Pierce and Kay Christensen had two hits apiece for Underwood in the high-scoring loss. Fletcher and Pierce drove in two runs, and Stephens and Pierce had two runs each.
Spencer 11 Underwood 9
Kay Christensen, Clare Cook and Alisa Fischer all had two hits while Cook drove in two and Christensen had two runs for Underwood.
Spirit Lake 12 Sioux City East 3
Brylee Hempey led Sioux City East with three hits and two runs, and Raelyn Angerman pitched in two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Sioux City East 12 Lawton-Bronson 0
Olivia Mentzer had three hits, one RBI and one run to lead Sioux City East in the dominant win. Gracie Bruening added two hits and three RBI, and Addyson Junge tallied two hits, three RBI and two runs. Mentzer threw all four innings, allowed zero hits and struck out three.
Other Bishop Heelan Classic Scores
West Monona 9 LeMars 6
LeMars 3 Sioux Center 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Spencer 4
MVAOCOU TOURNAMENT
Logan-Magnolia 4 Hinton 2
Erikah Rife had two triples and drove in a run, and Sammi Yoder had two RBI each for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Abby Hiatt struck out 16 and gave up just two hits in the circle.
Woodbine 13 MVAOCOU 8
Charlie Pryor doubled, tripled, drove in one run and scored twice to lead Woodbine in the high-scoring win. Pryor struck out 11 in five innings and gave up eight unearned runs thanks to seven Tigers errors. Nicole Hoefer pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Nicole Sherer had a single and two RBI. Katy Pryor tallied two runs and one RBI.
Championship: Logan-Magnolia 1 Woodbine 0
Abby Hiatt threw another gem with 18 strikeouts and no hits allowed in a complete game shutout. Macanna Guritz had two hits, including the only RBI of the game for the Panthers, bringing in Erikah Rife, who had one hit of her own.
Charlie Pryor of Woodbine allowed five hits, struck out 11 and gave up just one run in the tough-luck loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
East Union 12 Des Moines North 0
Mallory Raney and Avery Staver combined on a six-strikeout no-hitter while Kaitlyn Mitchell had a double among three hits while driving in three and scoring three times. Sara Collins homered among two hits and drove in three, and Noelle McKnight and Kaylin Lack each had two hits. Sidney Staver drove in two, and Lack had three runs.
East Union 21 Des Moines North 0
Mallory Raney (5) and Sara Collins (3) had eight strikeouts over three no-hit innings. Kaitlyn Mitchell, Mallory Raney and Sara Collins had three hits each and combined to drive in nine runs while scoring seven times. Avery Staver and Jackilyn Campbell-Mills added two hits each while Eva Sobotka had two RBI and two runs.