(KMAland) -- It was a big day for Lenox, Woodbine and Southeast Warren on the first Saturday of the 2021 high school softball season. Check out the full rundown below.
Red Oak Tournament: Sidney 7 Shenandoah 5
Kaden Payne went 2-for-3. Mia Foster won the game with a walk-off single. For Shenandoah, Macee Blank drove in two runs on three hits. Jenna Burdorf worked seven strikeouts.
Red Oak Tournament: Sidney 8 Red Oak 3
Jolie Sheldon had three hits. One of those was a two-run homer. Sheldon finished the day with three RBIs. Makenna Laumann earned the win in the circle, scattering four hits over six innings.
Red Oak Tournament: Tri-Center 9 Shenandoah 2
Hailey Chishom and Faith McPhillips paced T-C with two RBIs. Mollie Nelson knocked three hits and scored three times. Sidda Rodewald drove in Shenandoah's only two runs. Jenna Burdorf struck out four.
Red Oak Tournament: Stanton 12 Tri-Center 1
Brooklyn Adams had three RBIs off one hit and scored twice. Eighth-grader Kyla Hart plated two, as did Hope Ogletree. Ali Silvius earned the win with four strikeouts.
Red Oak Tournament: Riverside 8 Stanton 3
Brooklyn Adams had two hits and Marleigh Johnson drove in two runs in the loss.
Red Oak Tournament: Stanton 12 Bedford 7
Brooklyn Adams scored twice on three hits. Marleigh Johnson, Abby Burke and Kaitlyn Bruce each muscled two RBIs. Bruce earned the win in the circle, too.
Red Oak Tournament: Lenox 14 Sidney 0
Cadence Douglas drove in two on two hits. Brooklyn Ecklin also plated two. TJ Stoaks stole two bases and and struck out four batters in three innings.
Red Oak Tournament: Lenox 8 Fremont-Mills 1
Eighth-grader Sadie Cox had three hits, homered, drove in three runs and stole two bags. Cadence Douglas was responsible for two RBIs. TJ Stoaks also homered and struck out 12 in seven innings.
Red Oak Tournament: Lenox 12 Riverside 0
Cadence Douglas tallied three hits and drove in two. Sadie Cox had three RBIs. TJ Stoaks and Brooklyn Ecklin also posted two RBIs. McKinna Hogan recorded two knocks. Stoaks struck out eight.
Ogden Tournament: Kuemper Catholic 11 Webster City 3
Kenzie Schon had two hits, homered and plated three runs. Jordan Schwabe tripled and drove in two. Kamryn Venner also plated two. Kennedy Loew and Hailey Ostrander also scored twice.
Ogden Tournament: Kuemper Catholic 6 Southeast Valley 2
Hailey Ostrander went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bags. Jordan Schwabe had three RBIs. Kenzie Schon doubled twice. Kamryn Venner allowed only two hits and two earned runs in five innings.
MVAOCOU Tournament: Woodbine 5 MVAOCOU 3
Jordan Butrick had two hits in four at-bats. Charlie Pryor drove in two runs and struck out eight on two hits. Alexa Steinkuhler drove in four runs off two hits. Nicole Sherer doubled.
MVAOCOU Tournament Championship: Woodbine 7 Hinton 1
Charlie Pryor and Grace Moores each had two RBIs. Jordan Butrick homered. Pryor struck out nine batters on five hits.
Southeast Warren Tournament: Southeast Warren 15 Melcher-Dallas 3
Alivia Ruble plated five runs. Breanna Nolte had three RBIs. Emma King and Kaylyn Holmes drove in two apiece.
Southeast Warren Tournament: Southeast Warren 12 Madrid 0
The Warhawks scored eight in the first inning. Josie Hartman drove in four runs on two and hit a grand slam. Makayla Ruble had three RBI off two this. Kaylyn Holmes struck out five batters.
Southeast Warren Tournament: Melcher-Dallas 9 Montezuma 0
Kynser Reed and BrieAnna Remster paced Melcher-Dallas' efforts with two RBIs. Haley Godfrey had three hits. Remster struck out 10 on four hits in seven innings.
Panorama Tournament: Boyer Valley 9 Manson-NW Webster 5
Leah Cooper, Kylie Kepford and Jess O'Day each had two RBIs. Makenzie Dumbaugh fanned five batters in five innings.
Indian Hills Tournament: Assumption 8 Wayne 2
Sterling Berndt had two hits and struck out eight batters. Camryn Jacobsen and Emily Jones each had RBIs.
Indian Hills Tournament: Carlisle 3 Wayne 2
Mya Williey drove in Wayne's two runs. Sterling Berndt struck out seven.
East Union 13 Des Moines North 0
Kaylin Lack drove in four runs on two hits, homered and scored three times. Mallory Raney fanned seven batters.
East Union 5 Des Moines North 4
Mallory Raney earned two RBIs on two hits and stole a bag. Raney and Sara Collins each had four strikeouts.
Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament
Lewis Central 7 Lawton-Bronson 2
Lewis Central 13 Bishop Heelan 3
Fort Dodge 6 Bishop Heelan 0
Sioux Center 13 Sioux City East 2
Spirit Lake 8 Sioux City East 5
Fort Dodge 12 LeMars 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 6 LeMars 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center
Winterset Tournament
Harlan 8 Interstate 35 2
Harlan 11 Nodaway Valley 0
ADM 2 Harlan 1 -- 9 innings
Van Meter 3 Mount Ayr 2
Winterset 13 Mount Ayr 1
Earlham 12 Mount Ayr 5
ADM 11 Nodaway Valley 0
Interstate 35 Nodaway Valley 1
