(KMAland) -- Creston and Lewis Central were dominant in Hawkeye Ten sweeps, Essex, Griswold and Fremont-Mills won in the Corner Conference, Audrie Kohl reached a career milestone and Southwest Valley won in extras on a busy Tuesday night of KMAland softball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 7 Shenandoah 4
Katelyn Hendricks and Lexi Narmi both went deep for St. Albert in the win. Narmi’s dinger was part of her two-hit, three-RBI game while Hendricks added two hits and scored twice. Ella Narmi accounted for a hit and an RBI, and Kiera Hochstein had one hit and scored a run. Lexi Narmi was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven while allowing six hits, one walk and one earned run in seven innings.
Jenna Burdorf had two hits, a double, an RBI and stole two bases for Shenandoah. Burdorf also struck out seven while allowing seven hits, five walks and three earned runs. Caroline Rogers had two hits, scored twice and stole four bases for the Fillies. Peyton Athen and Lynnae Green also drove in runs. Green stole two bags while Athen, Navaeh Yale, Abbey Dumler and Kassidy Stephens had one hit apiece.
Shenandoah 10 St. Albert 7 – 8 innings
Payton Athen had a big game for Shenandoah with a triple and four RBI, Caroline Rogers had one hit, drove in a run and scored twice and Jenna Burdorf had three hits, one RBI and scored twice. Navaeh Yale had two hits and scored once, and Alexis Schebaum had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Athen was the winning pitcher. She struck out four while walking three and allowing six hits in eight innings.
Kylie Wesack had two hits, doubled and scored a run, Lexi Narmi doubled and scored a run and Jessica McMartin had a double and an RBI. Lily Barnes and Ella Narmi each had one hit and one RBI. Ella Narmi struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings in the circle.
Atlantic 8 Clarinda 1
Madison Huddleson let Atlantic with two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases. Zoey Kirchhoff had two doubles and an RBI while Claire Schroder tripled and sent in two runs. Riley Wood was the winning pitcher. She struck out three on two hits in seven innings.
Clarinda's offense managed two hits. Those came from Kaylah Degase and Brynn Isaacson. Janessa Woolsey drove in a run. Peyton McLaren added a triple and an RBI while McKenna Sonntag helped the cause with a hit and an RBI.
Clarinda 12 Atlantic 5
Clarinda got their first win over Atlantic since June 23rd, 2011 behind a big game from Kaylah Degase. She had three hits, a triple and five RBI. Lylly Merrill had a double and three RBI, and Jerzee Knight had two hits, doubled and sent in two runs. Annika Price also doubled in the win while Brynn Isaacson had one hit and plated a run. Merrill was the winning pitcher. She struck out four on five hits in seven innings.
Zoey Kirchhoff was the losing pitcher for Atlantic. She scattered six hits and three earned runs in three innings. Claire Pellett had two hits and two RBI while McKenna Sonntag had one hit and two RBI.
Lewis Central 11 Red Oak 0
Alyssa Griffin had a 3-for-3 outing at the plate while Brooklyn Damgaard doubled as one of her two hits and drove in three for a Lewis Central offense that pounded out 14 hits. Cami Damgaard doubled and drove in one run while Stacy Merksick had two hits and two RBI and Avery Heller had two hits and two RBI. Connie Brougham tripled and scored twice. Cami Damgaard was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven while allowing three hits.
Jaydin Lindsay paced Red Oak’s offense with two hits while Nicole Bond added one hit.
Lewis Central 18 Red Oak 0
Brooklyn Damgaard went 3-for-4 for Lewis Central while Stacy Merksick and Emerson Coziahr each had three RBI. Coziahr did so on two hits, and Merksick’s performance came behind two hits, including a triple. Connie Brougham tripled and had one RBI for the Titans while Gracie Hays muscled two hits and two RBI. Alyssa Griffin had two RBI, and Mackenzie Nailor had two hits and one RBI. Haylee Wilcox and Emma Belt each added one hit and one RBI. Mahri Manz joined the fun with two hits and two runs scored. Coziahr was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight and walked four while allowing one hit in four innings.
Mhylee Wallace had Red Oak’s lone hit.
Denison-Schleswig 6 Glenwood 5 – 8 innings
Brynn Schrock and Allie Koontz each crushed two homers for Glenwood in the extra-inning defeat.
Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Mayah Slater had two hits, doubled, homered and drove in two runs. Norah Huebert had one hit and drove in a run. Kaitlyn Bruhn added one hit for the Monarchs. Claire Leinen struck out three and walked three while allowing seven hits in four innings.
Sara Kolle had three hits, drove in two and doubled. Brynn Schrock also doubled among her two hits and had three RBI. Elizabeth Thiesen had one hit and RBI.
Creston 14 Harlan 2
Nevaeh Randall pounded out four hits, including a double and a homer. Randall’s big day came with three RBI. Jersey Foote had three hits, a double, a home run and five RBI, and Daile Keeler homered and drove in two. Ava Adamson and Sasha Wurster each doubled. Wurster had one RBI, and Taryn Fredricks tripled. Keely Coen was the winning pitcher. She struck out 10.
Creston 12 Harlan 0
Nevaeh Randall homered for Creston while Ava Adamson had three hits, doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Daile Keeler had one hit and one RBI, Zoey Vandevender had two RBI and Jacy Kralik added two hits and one RBI. Sophie Hagle doubled and sent in two runs, Mila Kuhns had a double and one RBI and Caitlin Bruce was responsible for two RBI. Taryn Fredricks was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 6 Stanton 3
Fremont-Mills produced 11 hits. Amanda Morgan had two hits and two RBI while Lily Crom doubled as one of her two hits and drove in one run. Lana Alley tripled as one of her two hits and scored once, and Macy Mitchell and Saige Mitchell each had one hit and one RBI. Kinley Blackburn, Ella Thornton and Emily Kesterson had one hit apiece and scored once. Thornton also doubled and stole two bases. Saige Mitchell was the winning pitcher.
Elly McDonald, Jenna Stephens and Bree Mitchell each had two hits apiece for Stanton. Kyla Hart, Lexi Frank and Kiela Franzen had one hit each. Mitchell led the Viqueens’ pitching efforts with three strikeouts.
Essex 17 East Mills 7
Brianne Johnson had a big game with a home run and six RBI. Tori Burns had one hit, drove in two and got the win in the circle after striking out 13. Addy Resh had two RBI for Essex while Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker and Mariska Kirchert each added one hit. Brooke Burns scored four runs while Johnson and Cindy Swain crossed home plate three times. Baker and Tori Burns scored twice.
Griswold 14 Sidney 0
Whitney Pennock and Abby Gohlinghorst led Griswold with 3-for-4 performances at the plate. Pennock had three RBI while Gohlinghorst plated one run. Makenna Askeland, Dakota Reynolds and McKenna Wiechman each doubled among their two hits. Makenna Askeland drove in two runs and scored twice, Reynolds scored three times and had one RBI and Wiechman had two RBI. Karly Millikan and Marissa Askeland each doubled. Marissa Askeland added an RBI and a run scored. Millikan had another stout night in the circle with 11 strikeouts on one hit.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 11 Treynor 8 – 8 innings
AHSTW overcame a 6-1 deficit to win in extra innings. Ryan Matheny has the full story here.
Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 0
Audrie Kohl recorded her 400th career strikeout in Missouri Valley’s shutout win. Kohl struck out 14 and allowed only one hit in five innings. The Lady Reds’ offense put out eight hits. Kohl had two of those and an RBI. Maya Contreraz had two hits, tripled and sent three runners across, and Emma Gute had two hits. Hailey Ferris and Dilynn Meade each had one hit and one RBI. Ferris stole three bags while Meade and Grace Herman snagged two bases each.
Laura McCarville had IKM-Manning’s lone hit.
Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1
Adaline Martens had two hits and two RBI while Madison Kelley tripled and plated one run. Lilli Reed accounted for one hit and one RBI, and Sophia Fenner squeezed two hits. Kayden Schnack doubled and scored a run. Fenner was the winning pitcher. She struck out three in seven innings of two-hit action.
Tri-Center managed only two hits. Those came from Hannah Wulff and Kaitlin Kozeal. Kozeal's homer was Tri-Center's only run. Hayden Thomas struck out two, walked two and allowed nine hits.
Audubon 16 Underwood 8
Kali Irlmeier had a monster game for the Wheelers. She had three hits, two doubles, five RBI and scored twice. Jordan Porsch had four RBI and scored four times. Addie Hocker had one hit and two RBI, and Mattie Nielsen doubled as one of her two hits and scored three times. Kylee Hartl managed two hits, one RBI and scored once. Irlmeier struck out four and walked four in three innings, and Alexis Obermeier was the winning pitcher.
Ruby Patomson had three hits, one RBI and scored three times for Underwood. Claire Cook managed two hits, two RBI and scored once, and Alyse Petersen had one hit and two RBI. Allissa Fischer had one hit and scored twice, and Ali Fletcher doubled.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 10 Bedford 9 – 8 innings
Ryanne Mullen tripled for Southwest Valley and drove in one run, Ada Lund had a hit and two RBI and Sadie Groszkrueger had two hits and an RBI. Evy Marlin went 3-for-3 at the dish while Maddie Bevington and Haidyn Top had one hit each. Top was the winning pitcher.
Southeast Warren 16 East Union 3
Breanna Nolte had a big game at the plate for Southeast Warren. She had three hits, falling just a double shy of the cycle. Nolte had three RBI and scored four times. Sturgis Fridley had three hits, three RBI and scored three times, and Jaycee Neer had one hit and three RBI. Kaylee Tigner had one hit, one RBI and scored three times, and Natalie Geisler accounted for one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Belle Ewing doubled and scored twice. Kaylyn Holmes got the win in the circle. She struck out one batter and allowed only three hits in three innings.
Noelle McKnight had one hit and two RBI for East Union. Haley Willett doubled and scored a run.
Wayne 4 Central Decatur 1
No stats reported.
Mount Ayr 12 Lenox 5
Kenzie Barnes was the winning pitcher for Mount Ayr.
Sadie Cox went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI for Lenox while Danielle Robinson added two hits. Cadence Douglas doubled.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira-EHK 4 Woodbine 3 – 9 innings
Exira-EHK scored the walk-off run on an error to win a nail-biter. Gemini Goodwin doubled twice, and Shay Burmeister had two hits and scored twice for Exira-EHK. Hailey Bieker had a double and drove in a run, and Harlee Fahn had one hit and scored once. Riley Miller was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight while allowing seven hits and one earned run in nine innings.
Jersey Gray and Nicole Sherer each had one hit and RBI for Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer doubled in the loss while Sierra Lantz, Elise Olson, Taylor Hoefer and Charlie Pryor also added hits. Pryor scored twice and had a stellar outing in the circle. She struck out 11 on seven hits and one earned run in the tough-luck loss.
Glidden-Ralston 12 West Harrison 0
Vanessa Koehler had three hits, tripled and scored four times while Ashlynn Tigges had two hits, three RBI and scored twice. Kassidy Wenck had three hits and scored once, and Tiela Janssen had two hits, a double, two RBI and scored three times. Koehler was stellar in the circle for Glidden-Ralston with 11 strikeouts while allowing only two hits in five innings.
Rylee Evans struck out 12 for West Harrison in the loss while Grace Wallis and Tylar Stirtz had one hit apiece.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
Olivia Mentzer tripled as one of her three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Alexys Jones and Addyson Junge each had two hits and two RBI. Junge doubled and scored twice. Leah Conlon and Alyssa Erick accounted for two hits, one RBI and scored once. Raelyn Angerman had two hits and scored once, and Kaedy Junck doubled, drove in one and scored once. Lexi Plathe struck out four for Sioux City East in the win.
Kamryn Hamilton and Izzy Miller had hits for Abraham Lincoln in the loss.
Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
Olivia Mentzer and Bella Gordon each had three singles for Sioux City East. Gordon also drove in a run while Alexys Jones bopped a solo home run. Leah Conlon had a single and two RBI and Gracie Bruening drove in one run on one hit. Gordon and Kaedy Junck each scored three times. Teagan Treglia had a monster night in the pitcher’s circle. She was perfect in six innings while striking out 11.
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 0
Charli Grosenheider had four hits, two doubles and five RBI for LeMars. Brenna Leraas had three hits, a double and two RBI. Addi Bogh had two hits and two RBI, and Libby Leraas doubled and drove in a run. Sarah Brown and Calla Langel had two hits each. Lilzzy Koonce was the winning pitcher. She struck out six while allowing only one hit.
Morgan Rasmussen had Thomas Jefferson’s lone hit.
LeMars 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Charli Grosenheider doubled as one of her two hits and drove in three runs for LeMars. Payton Wright tripled among her three hits, and Addi Bogh doubled as one of her two hits. Kylie Hofmann, Calla Langel and Brooklyn Maynard added one RBI apiece. Hofmann was the winning pitcher. She struck out six on three hits.
Morgan Rasmussen homered as Thomas Jefferson’s only run. Rasmussen accounted for two of TJ’s three hits. Emily Loots had the other.
Sioux City North 11 Sioux City West 6
Natalie Rasmussen had three hits, doubled, drove in two runs and scored once for Sioux City North. Lauren Woods had two hits and plated two runs. Carlie Benton accounted for two hits, one RBI and scored three times. Ataviah Van Buren doubled, drove in one run and scored three times while Meara Lytton managed one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Madison Green threw five innings. She struck out four, walked four and gave up five hits.
Lulu Vaul led Sioux City West’s offense with three hits, a double and an RBI. Kaycie Boetger doubled and drove in a run while Angelica Rivera also doubled.
Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 1
Natalie Rasmussen had two RBI and two stolen bases for Sioux City North while Sophie Venzani had two hits, one RBI and scored once. Meara Lytton had two hits, one RBI, stole three bags and scored twice. Carlie Benton had one hit, one RBI, scored three times and stole five bases. Ataviah Van Buren scored twice and swiped two bags. Lauren Woods struck out four on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Emily Ehlers had two hits, a triple and one RBI for Sioux City West while Breanna Loker doubled.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s offense pounded out 16 hits. Emma Crooks had two hits, a double, four RBI and scored once. Brooklyn Ocker had had one hit and drove in three RBI, Elise Evans-Murphy doubled twice, drove in two and scored twice and Ella Skinner had three hits, sent in two runs and scored twice. Chloe Buss had a double, drove in two and scored twice, and Lily Delperdang had two hits, a double and scored once. Tessa Navrkal got in on the fun with a double and two RBI. Regan Herbst struck out seven on one hit in the five-inning win.
Heelan’s lone hit came from Alyssa Schorg.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Brooklyn Ocker doubled as one of her two hits and drove in four runs. Chloe Buss had one hit, plated two runs and scored once. Bailey Moreau did a little bit of everything with two hits, two RBI and three runs scored. Emma Crooks had two hits, one of which was a double. Ella Skinner had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Addison Wheeler drove in a run and scored three times. Ocker was the winning pitcher. She struck out three in three innings of no-hit action.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 1 Lamoni 0
Presley VanWinkle won the pitcher’s duel by striking out 12 while allowing just four hits for Murray. Megan Henrich’s RBI in the second inning was the difference maker for the Mustangs.
Taylor Henson struck out six on four hits for Lamoni in the loss.
Twin Cedars 4 Seymour 3 – 8 innings
Rylee Dunkin, Kisha Reed, Kennedi Ford and Kellie Stevenson had two hits apiece for Twin Cedars. Ford’s single set up Twin Cedars’ go-ahead run, and Dunkin added three stolen bags to her night. Jillian French struck out 13 for the Sabers.
Melcher-Dallas 13 Moulton-Udell 0
No stats reported.
Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3
Kjirsten Albertson had three hits, three RBI and scored once for Moravia. Alexa Bedford doubled, sent in two runs and swiped two bases, and Kenna Spencer managed two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Peytin Ellison doubled, plated a pair of runs, stole three bases and scored twice, Breegan Ellison had one hit, one RBI and scored twice and Layla Ewing doubled and scored twice. Jaida Spencer contributed one hit and one RBI, and Destiny Nathaniel had one hit, scored three times and stole two bags. Bedford was the winning pitcher.
Aidyn Newton doubled and drove in three runs. Gabrielle Belton and Miah Roberts each chipped in one hit and scored once.
NON-CONFERENCE
Carroll 15 Kuemper Catholic 10
Alexis Diercksen sparked Kuemper's offense with two hits and three RBI, Allison Ostrander had two hits, two RBI and scored twice and Ellie Sibbel added two hits and two RBI. Melinda Schaefer mustered three hits and scored twice, Kaylie Diercksen contributed one hit and two RBI and Kaci Peter had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Myli Schaefer struck out five, but took the loss. She scattered nine hits and five earned runs while walking six batters in 5 1/3 innings.