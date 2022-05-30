(KMAland) -- Wayne won the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Monday in KMAland softball action.
MOUNT AYR TOURNAMENT
Mount Ayr 5 Centerville 3
Addy Reynolds had two hits and three RBI, and Payten Lambert and Breya Nickle added two hits apiece for Mount Ayr in the win.
Championship: Wayne 12 Mount Ayr 0
Sterling Berndt tripled and drove in two, and Emily Jones and Izzie Moore each hit solo home runs for Wayne in the shutout win.
Halsie Barnes had the only hit of the game for Mount Ayr.
Other Mount Ayr Tournament Scores
Wayne 7 Interstate 35 2