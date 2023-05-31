(KMAland) -- Glenwood & Clarinda won tight, Riverside dodged Treynor, Charlie Pryor reached 500 Ks in a win, TJ was impressive & LC, EEHK, CAM, SC North, O-M, MSTM, SEW, Murray & Twin Cedars also won in KMAland softball on Wednesday.
Check out the full rundown from Wednesday in KMAland softball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 5 Shenandoah 4
Sara Kolle doubled twice, and Allison Koontz had a big two-way night with a double among two hits, drove in one and scored once. She also threw four innings with five strikeouts to get the win. Brynn Schrock struck out five of her own in three innings.
Jenna Burdorf led Shenandoah with two hits at the plate while throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out three in the circle. Caroline Rogers added a hit and an RBI, and Abbey Dumler and Kassidy Stephens also hit safely. Kylie Foutch tallied an RBI of her own.
Clarinda 6 Red Oak 4
Brynn Isaacson blasted a solo home run while Ryplee Sunderman, Presley Jobe, Kaylah Degase and Lylly Merrill all added two hits for Clarinda in the win. Jobe and Degase drove in two, and Sunderman scored twice behind Addy Wagoner, who threw seven innings and struck out five for the Cardinals.
Red Oak’s Tymberlee Bentley and Emily Sebeniecher had two hits and an RBI each. Merced Ramirez also had one hit and an RBI. Nicole Bond struck out two in seven innings in the circle.
Lewis Central 7 Harlan 0
Emerson Coziahr struck out eight and gave up just one hit in a complete-game shutout for Lewis Central. Avery Heller doubled and drove in two, and Brooklyn Damgaard had two doubles and three RBI for the Titans. Gracie Hays also had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Camdyn Damgaard posted two hits and scored once.
Harlan’s only hit of the night was from Suzy Kenkel. Both Jenna Gessert and Camryn Goshorn struck out three in the circle for the Cyclones.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 8 Treynor 4
Madison Kelley had two hits and two runs, and Ayla Richardson and Kayden Schnack had one hit and two RBI each for Riverside. Adaline Martens also had one hit and scored twice while Sophia Fenner threw 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts to get the win.
Brynna Huffman doubled and drove in two, and Zoey Zadalis had two runs scored for Treynor. Delaney Mathews threw five relief innings and struck out six in the circle.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Glidden-Ralston 4
Gemini Goodwin had a hit and three RBI, and Taryn Petersen had a team-best two hits for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the win. Quinn Grubbs also had one hit, one RBI and three runs scored. Riley Miller threw all seven innings, struck out six and gave up just one earned run for the Spartans.
Kassidy Wenck had two hits and a run scored, and Vanessa Koehler had a hit and two RBI for Glidden-Ralston. Koehler struck out eight in seven innings for the Wildcats.
CAM 9 Boyer Valley 4
No stats reported.
Woodbine 13 Ar-We-Va 0
Charlie Pryor reached 500 career strikeouts with nine over seven innings in a complete game shutout. Pryor allowed just two hits and one walk and went 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, three RBI and two runs. Anna Jochims posted three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Nicole Hoefer and Jersey Gray had two hits apiece. Elise Olson, Nicole Hoefer, Nicole Sherer and Taylor Hoefer drove in two runs each.
Ar-We-Va’s Jamie Hausman had the only two hits of the game for the Rockets.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 10 Lamoni 6
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic at Ogden
Nothing reported.
Sioux City North 14 Underwood 2
Joslyn Vogt went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Natalie Rasmussen posted a hit and two RBI for Sioux City North. Meara Lytton also drove in two runs for the Stars, which got three innings from Lauren Woods, who struck out three.
Mary Stephens led the Underwood offense with two hits, and Grace Pierce and Claire Cook had one RBI each.
Sioux City North Underwood (Game 2)
Nothing reported.
Panorama 13 IKM-Manning 3
Laura McCarville doubled in two runs, and Brooke Booth had one hit and one RBI for IKM-Manning in the loss.
Thomas Jefferson 7 AHSTW 1
Carley Steinspring gave up just five hits and struck out nine to get the win in the circle for Thomas Jefferson. Cara Ronk added two hits and three runs, and Teygan Rasmussen posted two hits.
Orient-Macksburg 10 East Union 4
Avery Staver went 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Tristin Lear had two hits, including a triple, for East Union in the loss. Sidney Staver and Kinsey Ripperger both drove in one run each for the Eagles.
West Central Valley 9 Southwest Valley 3
Ryanne Mullen had three hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored for Southwest Valley. Lilly Anderson doubled, and Maddie Bevington, Evy Marlin, Haidyn Top, Morgan Shuler and Ada Lund all hit singles. Sadie Groszkrueger drove in two runs, and Lund also had an RBI for the Timberwolves.
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Des Moines Christian 4
Campbell German struck out 13 in a complete game performance in the circle. She also helped herself with three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Brynnly German posted two hits, an RBI and a run for the Blue Devils.
Interstate 35 13 Central Decatur 0
Solare Smith, Addyson Schreck, Kaycee Boyce and Kiley Zion all had one hit each for Central Decatur in the loss. Boyce went a team-high 2 2/3 innings in the defeat.
Southeast Warren 6 Earlham 1
Breanna Nolte led Southeast Warren at the plate with three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Lexi Clendenen added a double and home run for the Warhawks. Alivia Ruble struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in seven innings to get the win.
Murray 7 Lenox 4
Megan Henrichs and Karina Romero both had two hits, and Jalie Baumfalk and Teryn Shields had two RBI each for Murray. All nine batters for the Mustangs had at least one hit, and Presley VanWinkle shut the door with four innings of one-hit pitching.
Izzy Curtis and Hadlee Christensen led Lenox with doubles while Curtis, Zoey Reed and Emily Reed each had one RBI.
Twin Cedars 2 Cardinal 1
Cheyanne Bruns knocked in Alli Reed with an infield single to lift Twin Cedars to a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh. Jillian French allowed zero earned runs and struck out five in the circle, and Bruns and Reed both had two hits for the Sabers. Rylee Dunkin doubled, walked and stole two bags.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13 Moravia 3
Destiny Nathaniel homered among two hits and drove in two, and Alexa Bedford also drove in a run for Moravia.