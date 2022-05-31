(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Atlantic & LC got H10 sweeps, Griswold & F-M won in the Corner, Audubon & Mo Valley got shutouts in the WIC, SWV, Mt Ayr, MSTM, SEW & Wayne were dominant in the POI, Exira/EHK edged Woodbine in the RVC and more from KMAland softball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 3
Alexis Narmi had 12 strikeouts and gave up just two earned runs on five hits in the win for St. Albert. Katelynn Hendricks went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Saintes offense.
Lynnae Green doubled in a run and scored while Lexi Schebaum had two hits and Jenna Burdorf, Caroline Rogers and Sara Morales finished with one hit each.
St. Albert 8 Shenandoah 5 — 8 inn
Jessica McMartin led St. Albert with three hits and scored twice to help St. Albert finish a doubleheader sweep. Ella Narmi added two hit sand two RBI, and Gracie Bohnet, Katelynn Hendricks and Alexis Narmi all pitched in two hits of their own. Alexis Narmi threw 3 2/3 shutout innings of relief with five strikeouts.
Reese Spiegel topped Shenandoah with three hits, one RBI and one run, and Macey Finlay and Lynnae Green tallied two hits each. Finlay drove in one run and scored once. Peyton Athen threw all eight innings and struck out three for the Fillies.
Lewis Central 10 Red Oak 0
Alyssa Griffin tripled among two hits and drove in a run, and Haylee Wilcox, Millie Chadwick, Avery Heller, Stacy Merksick and Connie Brougham all had one RBI each for the Titans.
Jaydin Lindsay had two hits for Red Oak in the loss.
Lewis Central 13 Red Oak 0
Emerson Coziahr threw a three-inning no-hitter for the Titans. Mahri Manz led the offense with a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Gracie Hays had a double and two RBI. Connie Brougham also drove in three runs in the win.
Denison-Schleswig 2 Glenwood 1
Coryl Matheny accounted for Glenwood’s only run in the pitcher’s duel, cranking a home run. Allison Koontz had 14 strikeouts for the Rams.
Harlan 7 Creston 5
Madison Kjergaard had a double among two hits while Ella Plagman and Regan Kramer added two hits and two runs for Harlan in the victory. Tianna Kasperbauer threw a complete game with three strikeouts.
Jersey Foote bopped a home run, drove in three and scored twice for Creston. Nevaeh Randall and Halle Evans added two hits apiece.
Creston 6 Harlan 2
Morgan Driskell, Daile Keeler and Ava Adamson all hit home runs, and Gracie Hagle added two hits and a run for Creston, which snagged the split.
Tianna Kasperbauer and Ellie Ineson had one hit and one run each for Harlan in the defeat.
Other Hawkeye Ten Scores
Atlantic 10 Clarinda 1
Atlantic 8 Clarinda 1
Denison-Schleswig 2 Glenwood 1
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 9 Sidney 4
Brenna Rossell struck out 11 in the circle for the Tigers, which had 10 hits. Karly Millikan had three of those, scoring once, and Lydia Greiman pitched in two hits, three stolen bases and three runs. Makenna Askeland and Rossell also had two hits and three RBI apiece.
Fremont-Mills 8 Stanton 7
Sophia Chambers had two hits and two RBI, Lily Crom added two hits and an RBI and Malea Moore also pitched in two hits and an RBI for Fremont-Mills in the win. Amanda Morgan was 2-for-2 with two RBI, two runs and a walk, and Sadie Mitchell posted two singles and scored once. Moore threw all seven innings and struck out nine for the Knights.
Jenna Stephens and Bree Mitchell each had doubles among two hits apiece and drove in two each for Stanton in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 6 Underwood 0
Kali Irlmeier tossed a complete game three-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Audubon in the win. Irlmeier also led the offense with three hits while Kylee Hartl had two hits and two runs. Michelle Brooks pitched in two hits and an RBI, and Alexis Obermeier drove in two runs.
Underwood’s Ali Fletcher, Mary Stephens and Ruby Patomson all had one hit each.
Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 0
Brooklyn Lange had a double among three hits and drove in two while Emma Gute, Audrie Kohl, Hailey Ferris and Emerson Anderson all had two hits apiece for the Big Reds. Anderson and Lea Gute had two RBI apiece, and Ferris scored a team-best three runs. All of it came behind a six-inning no-hitter from Kohl, who struck out 11 and walked just one.
AHSTW 10 Treynor 9
Ally Meyers had three hits and scored twice while Natalie Hagadon also had three hits for AHSTW in the high-scoring win. Graycen Partlow pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Rylie Knop had a hit and three RBI. Meyers threw the final five innings and struck out five to get the win.
Keelea Navara, Rachel Kinsella and Morgan Darrah all had one hit and an RBI, and Brenna Huffman pitched in a hit and two RBI for Treynor in the loss.
Tri-Center 17 Riverside 7
Mikenzie Brewer led a 15-hit offensive attack with three hits, including a triple, drove in two and scored twice. Natalie Ausdemore, Hayden Thomas, Lilly Thomas, Kaeli Harris and Kaitlin Kozeal all had two hits each for the Trojans. Ausdemore doubled and drove in four, Hayden Thomas homered and brought in two and Lilly Thomas and Joenellie Goldapp also had two RBI each.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 13 Bedford 3
Ryanne Mullen went 4-for-4 at the plate and was the winning pitcher. Haidyn Top added three hits, and Camryn Johnston, Maddie Bevington and Evy Marlin finished with two apiece for the Timberwolves.
Mount Ayr 13 Lenox 1
Zoey Larsen cranked a three-run home run and dropped in a double for the Raiderettes.
Zoey Reed had a triple among two hits for Lenox.
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Nodaway Valley 1
Jackie Kleve had a double, two RBI and three runs for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Anna Parrott added one hit and two RBI behind Hadley Pearson, who struck out nine and gave up just one run on six hits in seven innings.
Maddax DeVault and Whitney Lamb had two hits each for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Jorja Holliday struck out seven in seven innings in the circle and hit a solo home run for the Wolverines.
Southeast Warren 12 East Union 0
Alivia Ruble, Emma King, Josie Hartman and Kaylee Tiger all hit home runs for Southeast Warren behind Ruble, who threw a three-inning shutout with five strikeouts. Ruble and King drove in three runs each, and Natalie Geisler was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs in the win.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 16 Central Decatur 1
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 16 Whiting 1
CAM 13 Whiting 1
Helen Riker and Emma Follmann were the winning pitchers for CAM. Riker struck out eight and Follmann put down five via strikeout.
Glidden-Ralston 10 West Harrison 0
Vanessa Koehler had 12 strikeouts and threw a five-inning no-hitter for Glidden-Ralston. Koehler also led at the plate with three hits, including a double and an inside-the-park home run, and scored four times. Ashlynn Tigges went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs of her own. Kassidy Wenck pitched in two hits and an RBI.
Zoe Etter threw three innings and struck out five for West Harrison.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Ar-We-Va 1
Miranda McClellan led the Coon Rapids-Bayard offense with two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Breeley Clayburg added two hits and two RBI of her own in the win. Emma Hart struck out five and gave up just two hits and one unearned run in the circle.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Woodbine 1 — 8 inn
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton rallied for a run in the seventh and two in the top of the eighth to get the win. Haley Bieker had two hits and an RBI while Shay Burmeister and Quinn Grubbs pitched in one hit and one run each for the Spartans. Macy Emgarten tossed all eight innings, struck out nine and gave up one run on six hits and one walk.
Woodbine’s Charlie Pryor struck out seven in eight innings, giving up just one earned run. Anna Jochims doubled in a run, and Nicole Sherer singled and scored for the Tigers offense.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 1
Alyssa Ericks smashed a three-run home run and drove in six runs for Sioux City East in the win. Brylee Hempey added three hits and two runs, Kennedy Wineland pitched in two doubles and three runs and Bella Gordon also had two hits, an RBI and a run. Hempey threw a no-hitter for the Black Raiders in the game.
Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 2
Gracie Bruening was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run, and Brylee Hempey had two hits and three runs for Sioux City East. Olivia Mentzer added a 3-for-4 game with three RBI on two doubles.
Jazzy Villalobos had two hits, an RBI and a run for AL.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Elise Evans-Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Cori Griebel added two hits, and Brooklyn Ocker and Addison Wheeler tallied one hit and two RBI each for the Warriors.
Heelan’s Marin Frazee doubled, tripled, drove in three and scored twice, and Ella Fitzpatrick and Maddie Gengler finished with two hits apiece. Angel Shaw struck out seven in six innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Addison Wheeler blasted a home run while Addie Brown and Cori Griebel had two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which finished the doubleheader sweep. Emma Crooks threw four no-hit innings in relief for the Warriors.
Mariah Augustine had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Grace Nelson added a hit and two RBI for Heelan. Marin Frazee threw six innings and struck out three.
Other Missouri River Conference
LeMars 9 Thomas Jefferson 2
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 5
Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 1
Sioux City North 14 Sioux City West 6
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 5 Orient-Macksburg 4
Emma Boswell had a double among two hits and drove in two to lead Orient-Macksburg in the loss. Christa Cass, Kasyn Shinn, Kinsey Eslinger and Logann Carson all had one hit each for the Bulldogs.
Twin Cedars 12 Moravia 0
Grace Bailey threw four innings, struck out three and gave up just two hits for Twin Cedars. Brooke Roby led the offense with two hits and three RBI, and Bailey hit a three-run home run. Cristen Durian and Jetta Sterner also had two hits and an RBI.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (MISSING)
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 16 Carroll 10
Jordan Schwabe went 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in three and scored twice, and Kenadee Loew pitched in three hits and three RBI. Kaylie Diercksen had a two-hit, five-RBI performance, and Alexis Diercksen and Kaci Peter tallied two hits apiece.