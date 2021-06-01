(KMAland) -- Sweeps for Atlantic, LC and D-S + big wins for Griswold, Mount Ayr, CRB and Woodbine and much more from a busy night in KMAland softball.
H-10: Atlantic 17 Clarinda 0 (Game 1)
H-10: Atlantic 14 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe had one hit each for Clarinda in game one while Hailee Knight had the lone Cardinals hit in game two.
H-10: Lewis Central 2 Red Oak 1 (Game 1)
Haley Bach cranked a go-ahead home run in the seventh to lead Lewis Central to the win.
H-10: Lewis Central 21 Red Oak 5 (Game 2)
Maddie Howard topped lewis Central with three hits, five RBI and four runs scored while Taylor Elam added three hits and an RBI. Avery Heller tallied three hits, scored four times and drove in one, and Kaydence Sweet added a three-RBI night for the Titans.
Nicole Bond had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored for Red Oak.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 8 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)
Paige Kastner led Denison-Schleswig with a hit and two RBI, and Kiana Schultz added a double and two runs scored.
Coryl Matheny and Sara Kolle had two hits each for Glenwood in the loss.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 4 Glenwood 3 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Hannah Slater had three hits while Kennedy Marten added two knocks and an RBI to lead Denison-Schleswig. Emma Mendenhall hit a home run, and Teryn Fink tallied two hits behind a one-hit, eight-inning effort from Claire Leinen.
Coryl Matheny had two hits and scored two runs for Glenwood in the defeat.
H-10: Creston 6 Harlan 3 (Game 1)
Neveah Randall had a home run among two hits and drove in two for Creston in the win. Jersey Foote added two hits and two RBI, and Gracie Hagle added a pair of hits and drove in one run.
Madison Schumacher topped Harlan with a two-run home run.
H-10: Harlan 4 Creston 3 (Game 2)
Emily Brouse delivered a walk-off single for Harlan in the win. The hit was Brouse’s second of the game while Julia Schechinger went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Jersey Foote led Creston with a hit and two RBI, and Peyton Rice had one hit and scored twice.
NC: Carroll 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Brianna Lux led Kuemper with two hits and two RBI while Kaci Peter pitched in a pair of hits.
CORNER: Griswold 6 Stanton 1
Karly Millikan fired 10 strikeouts and gave up just one hit for Griswold in the complete game effort. Anna Kelley had two hits and four RBI to lead the offense while McKenna Wiechman pitched in two hits.
Ali Silvius had a hit and a run for Stanton. Tara Peterson and Marleigh Johnson also hit safely.
CORNER: Sidney 12 East Mills 0
Makenna Laumann threw a three-inning shutout with just one hit allowed in the circle. She also went 2-for-2 with four RBI at the plate. Kaden Payne added a hit and three RBI for the Cowgirls.
WIC: Riverside 22 IKM-Manning 7
Elly Henderson and Elyssa Amdor each scored four runs for Riverside in the win.
Jessica Christensen had a double among two hits and scored twice while Taylor Beckendorf had four RBI.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 10 Missouri Valley 0
Audrie Kohl had the only hit of the game for Missouri Valley in the defeat.
NC: Audubon 22 Bedford 8
Hannah Thygesen had a home run and a single and drove in six runs for Audubon in the victory. Johanna Sauers added a home run among four hits with four RBI and four runs scored, and Katelyn Nielsen tripled twice and singled once. Addie Hocker doubled, singled twice and drove in four of her own.
In the circle, Alexis Obermeier gave 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief with six strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
Lexi led Bedford with three hits, and Vivian Tracy and Mallory Moyoer added two knocks in the loss.
POI: Mount Ayr 11 Lenox 1
Mount Ayr scored seven runs in the second inning to coast to the win.
TJ Stoaks, Cadence Douglas and Emilee Reed all had one hit each for Lenox. Stoaks struck out five and gave up just four earned runs in the circle.
POI: Nodaway Valley 15 Southwest Valley 5
Maddax DeVault and Jorja Holliday had two hits each while Lindsey Davis doubled and drove in three to lead Nodaway Valley. Madison Fry also had three hits for the Wolverines in the win. Holliday struck out seven and gave up just one earned run in the circle.
Camryn Johnston and Morgan Shuler topped Southwest Valley with two hits each.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 5
Kylie Keller and Anna Parrott had three hits each and combined to drive in five and score five for the Blue Devils. Campbell German added two hits and two RBI in the victory.
Mallory Raney and Noelle McKnight topped the East Union offense with two hits each, and Kaitlyn Mitchell drove in two.
POI: Southeast Warren 3 Wayne 2
Southeast Warren put up three runs in the fifth inning to edge past Wayne in a key POI showdown. Josie Hartman’s two-run home run did the most damage for the Warhawks. Alivia Ruble, meanwhile, struck out 10 and gave up two runs — one earned — on six hits in seven innings.
Sterling Berndt also had 10 strikeouts for the Falcons, giving up zero earned runs on three hits in six innings. Berndt went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate, and Mya Willem and Emily Jones each drove in a run.
NC: Central Decatur 15 Centerville 7
Hallee Hamilton went 4-for-4 with two RBI and four runs scored for Central Decatur in the win. Annika Evertsen added three hits and three RBI, and Eily Hall had a three-hit night of her own. Emily Cornell drove in a pair of runs. Kylee Rockhold struck out eight in the circle.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13 Glidden-Ralston 2
Exira/EHK scored 10 runs in the first three innings on their way to the dominant win.
Vanessa Koehler homered to drive in both Glidden-Ralston runs.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 CAM 2
Alaya Betts had two hits and two RBI, and Emma Hart also had two hits and an RBI to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Hart also threw seven innings, struck out six and gave up two unearned runs on five hits to get the win.
RVC: Woodbine 17 West Harrison 1
Jordan Butrick, Charlie Pryor and Alexa Steinkuehler all had two RBI each for Woodbine in the win.
Haleigh Rife had two hits to lead West Harrison.
MRC: LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Libby Leraas went 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and four RBI for LeMars in the win. Maggie Allen also went deep, and Morgan Marienau had two hits and three RBI. Alivia Milbrodt had eight strikeouts in five one-hit innings for the Bulldogs.
MRC: LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Avery Pratt had two hits and three RBI, and Sarah Brown added a hit and three RBI for LeMars in the rout. Lizzie Koonce threw four one-hit shutout innings and had six strikeouts.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City East 6 (Game 1)
Holly Hansen had seven strikeouts in the circle for AL while Jessica Vrenick added three hits and three RBI. Hansen also had three RBI, including the game-winning knock in the seventh.
Evie Larson struck out 10 for East, and Brylee Hempey went deep. Larson and Kennedy Wineland added two hits apiece.
MRC: Sioux City East 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
Olivia Mentzer threw the three-inning shutout and had three strikeouts for East. Raelyn Angerman had two doubles, a single and four RBI, and Kennedy Wineland and Mentzer had two RBI each.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (Game 1)
Marin Frazee had two hits and scored two runs for Heelan in the victory. Kenley Mesi also bashed a home run in the Crusaders win. Angel Shaw went all seven and allowed just two hits while striking out 15.
Elise Evans-Murphy doubled and drove in two, and Addie Brown had a hit and two runs scored for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 (Game 2)
Heelan rallied for a walk-off win on a hit by Lauren LaFleur. Mariah Augustine added three hits and two RBI. Marin Frazee, Kenley Meis and Ella Fitzpatrick added two hits of their own.
Elise Evans-Murphy and Ella Skinner had three hits and two RBI each while Cory Griebel finished with two hits and two RBI for SBL.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 20 Moravia 3
Jillian French had a pair of home runs among four hits and drove in six for Twin Cedars. Grace Bailey went all seven innings in the circle and struck out eight while adding three hits and three RBI at the plate. Kisha Reed collected three hits and two RBI, and Chloe Durian and Ali Mockenhaupt added two RBI each.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 16 Mormon Trail 0
BrieAnna Remster threw a three-inning perfect game on just 40 pitches, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced. Kynser Reed led the offense with three hits, four RBI and two runs scored, and Riley and Kacey Enfield, Haley Godfrey and Remster all drove in two runs.
BLUE: Lamoni 7 Moulton-Udell 4 — 8 inn
Lamoni scored the final six runs of the game, including three in the top of the eighth. Cameron Martin had two hits, and Malori Leonard added a double and two RBI for the Demons in the win. Taylor Hensen went all eight innings and finished with 15 strikeouts.
Stephanie Leager had two hits and four RBI to lead Moulton-Udell.
