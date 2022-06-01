(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Clarinda, Harlan, Atlantic, Lo-Ma, Treynor, BV, Exira/EHK, CRB, Woodbine, Lamoni & Twin Cedars grabbed conference wins in KMAland softball on Wednesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 8 Glenwood 5
Brooklen Black, Lynnae Green, Reese Spiegel and Sara Morales all had two hits each to lead the Shenandoah attack. Green drove in two, Black scored three times and Spiegel came across twice. Jenna Burdorf threw four innings and struck out six, and Peyton Athen followed with three frames in the circle and struck out two.
Allison Koontz led Glenwood with a triple among two hits and two RBI at the plate. She also struck out 10 in six innings in the circle. Sara Kolle posted two hits and an RBI, and Madison Barrett finished with a hit and two RBI.
Clarinda 11 Red Oak 10
Ryplee Sunderman’s sacrifice fly proved to be a walk-off winner for Clarinda in the high-scoring contest. Hailee Knight went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Emmy Allbaugh pitched in two hits and three RBI. Presley Jobe also had two hits, scored twice and drove in one, and Lylly Merrill finished with a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Nicole Bond and Jaydin Lindsay had three hits each and combined to drive in six for Red Oak. Merced Ramirez, Kaysie Kells and Tymberlee Bentley all tallied two hits each in the defeat.
Harlan 7 Lewis Central 6
Madison Kjergaard had two hits and an RBI, and Jordan Reese finished with one hit and two RBI for Harlan in the win. Tianna Kasperbauer worked all seven innings and finished with 13 strikeouts.
Alyssa Griffin went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI, and Mahri Manz pitched in a hit and three runs for Lewis Central in the loss.
Atlantic 9 Denison-Schleswig 3
Malena Woodward topped Atlantic with two doubles among three hits and drove in two runs, and Jada Jensen pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Riley Wood tripled among two hits and had an RBI to back herself in the circle. Wood went all seven innings and struck out three.
Kaitlyn Bruhn topped Denison-Schleswig with three hits and a run, and Lauren Bowker ha da hit and two RBI. Autumn Nemitz added two hits for the Monarchs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 15 Tri-Center 1
Erikah Rife went 3-for-3 and Macanna Guritz hit a home run among two hits to lead Logan-Magnolia in the dominant win. Marki Bertelson added three hits, and Kattie Troxel and Kiera Hochstein tallied two hits each. Brooke Johnsen bopped a home run of her own for the Panthers, which got eight strikeouts from Abby Hiatt in the circle.
Hayden Wulff led the way for Tri-Center with a hit and an RBI, and Kaeli Harris, Avi Killpack, Hayden Thomas and Lilly Thomas all hit safely for the Trojans.
Treynor 12 Riverside 2
Delaney Mathews gave up three hits and struck out five, and Jadyn Huisman had three hits and three RBI at the plate. Keelea Navara stole four bases for the Cardinals.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 4 CAM 2
Talia Burkhart had two hits, drove in a run and scored once for Boyer Valley in the tight win. Makenzie Dumbaugh threw all seven innings and struck out three while giving up just one earned run on five hits. She also drove in two and doubled at the plate.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Elizabeth Lloyd had the only hit of the game for Glidden-Ralston.
Woodbine 16 Ar-We-Va 4
Charlie Pryor had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored, and Sierra Lantz added two hits and an RBI of her own to lead Woodbine. Nicole Sherer drove in two runs, and Nicole Hoefer and Katy Pryor scored three times each. Lantz threw three innings, struck out four and gave up four unearned runs on zero hits.
Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller drove in two runs at the plate.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Whiting 3
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 6 Orient-Macksburg 0
Taylor Henson tossed a one-hit shutout and went 3-for-3 at the plate for Lamoni in the win. Cameron Martin had an RBI double off the fence for the Demons offense.
Kasyn Shinn, Emma Boswell and Carter Osborne had hits for Orient-Macksburg. Christa Cass threw six innings and struck out 13 for the Bulldogs.
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Bailey went two and struck out five while the Sabers offense had 13 hits, including three from Mockenhaupt. Rylee Dunkin and Cristen Durian added two hits each, and Durian and Brooke Roby finished with two RBI apiece.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 6 Ogden 4
Jordan Schwabe went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs, and Melinda Schaefer had two hits and two runs for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Chloe Venteicher went all seven innings in the circle and gave up just four hits and four unearned runs with two strikeouts and a walk.
Underwood 12 East Mills 2
Grace Pierce had two doubles and four RBI, and Ruby Patomson went 3-for-3 with a triple for Underwood in the win. Carly Nelson threw a complete game two-hitter with eight strikeouts in her first career start.
AHSTW 11 Thomas Jefferson 8
Loralei Wahling and Sienna Christian had three hits and two RBI apiece to lead AHSTW in the win. Natalie Hagadon and Ally Meyers had two hits each and combined to score five runs. Wahling threw five innings and struck out five for the Vikings.
Lexi Smith, Carley Steinspring and Jazlynn Sanders had two hits each, and Steinspring and Erin Exley finished with two RBI each for Thomas Jefferson.
Murray 15 Lenox 0
Calleigh Klein allowed just two hits in a three-inning shutout performance for Murray. The Mustangs had 16 hits, including three each from Chloe Church, Jayda Chew and Keirsten Klein. Church drove in four, and Keirsten Klein had two RBI. Megan Henrichs added two hits and three RBI, and Teryn Shields finished with a hit and two runs.
Zoey Reed and Dayna Robinson had hits for Lenox.
Southeast Warren 16 Earlham 4
Alivia Ruble backed herself with a trio of home runs while Emma King blasted a home run of her own for Southeast Warren.
Interstate 35 10 Central Decatur 0
Amy Potter had the only hit of the game for Central Decatur in the defeat.
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Des Moines Christian 3
Anna Parrott had two hits and two RBI, and Campbell German added two doubles for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. German threw six innings, struck out 13 and gave up just one run on two hits. Madeline Young, Ava Oberender and Ellie Baker pitched in two hits apiece for the Blue Devils.
Other Non-Conference
West Central Valley 14 Southwest Valley 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11 Moravia 0