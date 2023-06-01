(KMAland) -- Shenandoah outscored Red Oak, Missouri Valley grabbed a big Harrison County win, TJ took a historic sweep & D-S, Treynor, AHSTW, NV, SEW, SWV, SBL, SC North, SC East, LeMars, Lamoni, Moravia, Griswold and Audubon were also area winners in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Check out the full Thursday KMAland softball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 12 Red Oak 8
Jenna Burdorf went 4-for-5 with three runs while Caroline Rogers had three hits and three runs and Peyton Athen posted three hits and scored twice for Shenandoah. Lynnae Green doubled among two hits and drove in two, Kylie Foutch pitched in two hits and Kassidy Stephens had a two-hit game of her own for the Fillies. Nevaeh Yale also had a hit and two RBI, and Athen tossed three no-hit innings in relief.
Nicole Bond led Red Oak with two hits and three RBI, Tymberlee Bentley added two hits and two RBI and Mhylee Wallace and Alexis Joint had a hit and two runs scored apiece for the Tigers.
Denison-Schleswig 11 Harlan 0
Kiana Schulz had two hits and drove in a run, and Kamden Bruhn added a hit and two RBI for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Norah Huebert also had a hit and scored twice behind Claire Leinen, who finished with six strikeouts in a three-hit five-inning shutout.
Ellie Ineson, Ella Plagman and Suzy Kenkel all had one hit for Harlan.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 14 Tri-Center 0
Delaney Mathews hit her fourth home run of the season, driving in two, and Adalyn Minahan and Lanee Wasenius had two hits and three RBI each for Treynor in the win. Claire Schrage posted two hits and scored three times, and Elyse Winchell singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored once. Mathews also threw all three innings, struck out seven and gave up just one hit in a complete game shutout.
Kaylynn Harris had the only hit of the game for Tri-Center.
AHSTW 13 Underwood 3
Graycen Partlow was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, and Sienna Christian doubled in three runs to lead AHSTW. Rylie Knop and Logan Akers also drove in two runs each, and Christian and Loralei Wahling teamed up on the pitching performance with just five hits and no earned runs allowed.
Claire Cook had two hits and two RBI for Underwood in the loss. Koryn Trede also had two hits.
Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
Missouri Valley scored all four of their runs in the seventh, getting two RBI each from Maya Contreraz and Grace Herman. Herman had two of Missouri Valley’s three hits on the night while Audrie Kohl threw another gem with nine strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
Abby Hiatt had a double among two hits and drove in Lo-Ma’s only run. Hiatt threw all seven innings with three strikeouts.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 12 Bedford 0
Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis went deep, drove in two and scored twice, and Izzy Eisbach, Jorja Holliday, Kynnady Van Eaton and Grace Klobnak all had two hits apiece. Klobnak drove in a team-best three runs, and Liv Laughery had a hit and two RBI. Holliday went all three innings, struck out three and allowed just two hits for the Wolverines.
Caroline Simmons and Talyn Rowan had one hit each for Bedford.
Southeast Warren 12 Lenox 0
Sturgis Fridley went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and three runs, and Bre Nolte, Lexi Clendenen and Alivia Ruble all added two hits each. Ruble and Natalie Geisler drove in two runs, and Kaylyn Holmes went all five innings in the circle with five strikeouts.
Cadence Douglas, Emily Reed and Hadlee Christensen all had one hit each for Lenox.
Southwest Valley 5 Mount Ayr 1
Haidyn Top threw a complete game, hit two doubles, smacked a triple and drove in one run for Southwest Valley. Evy Marlin had two RBI, and Sadie Groszkrueger, Maddie Bevington and Ada Lund posted one RBI each. Marlin and Groszkrueger both had two hits, and Bevington, Top and Lund scored one run. Ryanne Mullen scored twice for the Timberwolves.
Hayden Ruggles hit a home run for Mount Ayr to account for their only run of the night.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ella Skinner and Elise Evans-Murphy both had two hits and three RBI and combined to score five runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Chloe Buss added two hits and two RBI, Lily Delperang had two hits and scored twice, and Emma Crooks had a two-run double for the Warriors. Regan Herbst was the winning pitcher and joined with Crooks on a five-inning no-hitter and struck out a combined seven.
Hanna Ferguson threw all five innings for Abraham Lincoln in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Abraham Lincoln 0
Chloe Buss had a huge game with four hits, two RBI and two runs, and Elise Evans-Murphy posted three hits, two RBI and three runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Bailey Moreau also had two hits and three RBI, and Lily Delperdang posted another two-hit game. Kamea Van Kalsbeek went six innings, struck out six and gave up just one run and one walk in the shutout performance.
Hanna Ferguson had one hit for Abraham Lincoln.
Thomas Jefferson 11 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Thomas Jefferson 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Thomas Jefferson beat Heelan for the first time in at least 28 tries to snap a losing skid that dates back to at least 2009.
Sioux City North 8 Sioux City East 5
Natalie Rasmussen homered, drove in three and scored twice, and Meara Lytton had a hit and two RBI for Sioux City North. Madison Green also had one hit and two RBI for the Stars, which got seven innings from Madison Green.
Raelyn Angerman had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Alexys Jones pitched in two hits and two RBI for Sioux City East. Alyssa Erick also had two hits in the loss.
Sioux City East 14 Sioux City North 3
Olivia Mentzer and Gracie Bruening had a double and a home run each, combining for five hits, eight RBI and three runs to lead Sioux City East. Bella Gordon posted two hits, an RBI and three runs, and Raelyn Angerman and Alyssa Erick had two hits and an RBI each. Teagan Treglia went six innings and struck out three for the win.
Carlie Benton, Meara Lytton and Ataviah Van Buren drove in one run each for Sioux City North.
LeMars 11 Sioux City West 1
Calla Langel went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Sarah Brown, Brenna Leraas, Libby Leraas, Kylie Hofmann and Payton Wright all pitched in two hits apiece for LeMars in the win. Lizzie Koonce went all five innings, struck out six and scattered seven hits while allowing just one run for the Bulldogs.
Emily Ehlers led Sioux City West with two hits on the night.
LeMars 19 Sioux City West 7
Brenna Leraas went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and four runs, and Sarah Brown posted three hits and scored four times for LeMars. Brooklyn Maynard and Payton Wright pitched in two hits each, and Chari Grosenheider, Kylie Hofmann and Maynard all had two RBI each in the blowout win for the Bulldogs.
Emily Ehlers had three hits, and Ofelia Rivera and Angelica Rivera had two hits apiece for Sioux City West in the defeat.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 13 Orient-Macksburg 12
No stats reported.
Moravia 21 Moulton-Udell 5
Destiny Nathaniel had two doubles and a home run while finishing 4-for-4 with seven RBI and two runs to lead Moravia. Kenna Spencer added three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Lauren Long had three hits and two runs. Finley Spencer, Alexa Bedford and Kjirsten Albertson all had two hits with Albertson driving in three runs. Jaime Self struck out eight in five innings in the circle.
Rachel Ogden had two hits to lead Moulton-Udell on offense.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic at Ridge View
Nothing reported.
Griswold 12 Boyer Valley 0
Karly Millikan threw a three-inning perfect game with six strikeouts while Whitney Pennock had two hits, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs for Griswold. Addison Adams was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Marissa Askeland doubled and scored. McKenna Wiechman posted a hit and two RBI, and Joey Reynolds had a hit, an RBI and a stolen base.
Audubon 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 — 10 inn
No sats reported.
West Monona 16 West Harrison 1
Tylar Stirtz had two hits and an RBI, and Chloe Leinen posted a hit and a run for West Harrison in the loss.