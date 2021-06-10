(KMAland) -- Emily Brouse was flawless, Kuemper won a Hawkeye Ten tossup and Nodaway Valley handed Griswold their first loss of the season on Thursday night.
H10: Creston 14 Shenandoah 1
Creston's Nevaeh Randell had four RBIs and homered, and Gracie Hagle plated two. Morgan Driskell had two hits of her own, including a triple. Keely Coen also tripled, and Caitlin Bruce scored three times. Evans and Sophie Hagle crossed home twice.
Macey Finlay drove in Shenandoah’s only run.
H10: Harlan 10 St. Albert 0
Harlan's Emily Brouse chucked five perfect innings and struck out 12 in the win. Madison Schumacher and Julia Schechinger homered.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 2
Jordan Schwabe had three hits for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Brianna Lux homered and had three RBIs, and Kaci Peter contributed three hits and two RBIs. Kamryn Venner struck out nine in four innings while Chloe Venteicher earned the win.
Emma Mendenhall homered to drive in Denison’s only two runs.
NC: Nodaway Valley 12 Griswold 7
Lindsey Davis had three RBIs on four hits, including a double. Jorja Holliday doubled and drove in two, and Madison Fry also had two RBIs and recorded four singles. Maddax DeVault stole two bags and scored four times. Holliday struck out six in the win, which is Griswold’s first loss of the season.
Anna Kelley paced the Tigers with three hits.
NC: Southwest Valley 21 Essex 11
Morgan Shuler was a flawless 4-for-4 and drew a walk. Camryn Johnston, Evy Marlin, Maddie McCoy and Kyle Aldrich added two hits. Every Timberwolf scored at least once. Haidyn Top got the win in the circle.
NC: West Harrison 3 Fremont-Mills 0
West Harrison's Emily McIntosh drove in two on three hits and fanned 13 on only two hits in seven innings.
Malea Moore tripled in the loss for Fremont-Mills Taylor Morgan had the tough-luck loss, allowing only one earned run on five hits.
NC: Stanton 3 East Union 2
Tara Peterson hit an inside-the-park home run while Brooklyn Adams doubled and Ali Silvius struck out five for Stanton.
WIC: Riverside 4 Missouri Valley 3
The Bulldogs scored two in the seventh for the win. Kenna Ford struck out seven, scattered seven hits and walked three, and Katie Messerschmidt had two hits, including a double. Elly Henderson went 3-for-3 for the Bulldogs.
Olivia Haynes doubled for Missouri Valley, and Tori Porter went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
WIC: Underwood 13 IKM-Manning 1
Mary Stevens led Underwood with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored while Grace Pierce singled in two runs and scored twice. Delaney Ambrose doubled and drove in three, and Ali Fletcher pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs. Sierra Fox threw a two-hitter in three innings with four strikeouts.
WIC: AHSTW 8 Audubon 4
Grace Porter sparked AHSTW’s offense with three RBIs off two hits, and Kailey Jones drove in two and earned the win in the circle, scattering seven hits on one earned run and three strikeouts. Graycen Partlow and Natalie Hagadon contributed three hits each.
Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with two hits while Sydney Beymer had a single and drove in two in the loss.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 7 Tri-Center 1
Erikah Rife went 3-for-5, Macanna Guritz homered and Kattie Troxel added two hits.
NC: Lenox 5 CAM 3
McKinna Hogan homered as part of her 3-for-4 night to lead Lenox. Caitlyn Maynes and TJ Stoaks doubled, and Stoaks fanned 15 batters on only three hits.
NC: Wayne 8 PCM 0
Wayne's Sterling Berndt struck out 17 in the win. Emily Jones had three hits, Mya Willey drove in two.
RVC: Boyer Valley 3 Ar-We-Va 2
Kenzie Dumbaugh scattered seven hits and allowed just two runs while striking out three to lead Boyer Valley. Alexia Miller and Anna Seuntjens drove in one run each for the Bulldogs.
MRC: LeMars 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 1)
Maggie Allen went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Averie Morgan had a double among two hits with two RBI for LeMars. Alivia Milbrodt finished a complete game five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
Kylie Kerr, Elise Evans-Murphy, Cory Griebel, Aussie Obbink and Alexa Trover all hit safely for the Warriors.
MRC: LeMars 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (Game 2)
Libby Leraas had a home run among two hits and scored twice, and Maggie Allen had a three-hit, two-RBI night for LeMars in the win. Sarah Brown, Morgan Marienau and Payton Marienau added two hits each with Payton driving in four and Averie Morgan accounting for three RBI.
Elise Evans-Murphy had a two-run home run for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Cory Griebel added three hits and scored twice, and Addie Brown, Brooklyn Acker and Aussie Obbink all had two hits for the Warriors.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)
Lexi Smith tripled. Alysa Arthur had two hits and Erin Exley's lone hit drove in a run.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 10 (Game 2)
Shaeley Bose went 2-for-4 while Lexi Smith was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Lilly Thompson drove in three on two hits, and Alyssa Denman had three hits and got the win.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)
Savanna Vanderwerf went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Tessa Clifton and Jenna Vrenick doubled.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City East 5 (Game 1)
Angel Shaw struck out nine and scattered five hits. Kenley Meis went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a two-run dinger. Elle Gengler had four hits on four tries, scored twice and plated a run. Mariah Augustine muscled two hits, scoring twice and tallying two RBIs.
Raelyn Angerman accumulated three hits for Sioux City East, and Alexy Jones had a hit.
MRC: Bishop Heelan 18 Sioux City East 5 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan's Marin Frazee bashed a home run on the first pitch of the game, and Kenley Meis went deep for a third time on the evening.
Brylee Hempey led East with two hits while Alexy Jones hit a home run of her own for the Black Raiders.
BG: Murray 12 Mormon-Trail 0
Murray's Chloe Church had two hits, and Zoey Black and Jaden Lynn had a team-high three RBIs. Jayda Chew scored three times and drove in two while Emma Decker plated two. Calleigh Klein tossed three flawless innings while striking out eight.
BG: Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Grace Bailey had an inside-the-park home run among three hits and drove in five. Rylee Dunkin added a three-hit night, and Kisha Reed drove in three on two hits. Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined to allow only two hits in the circle.
BG: Melcher-Dallas 6 Seymour 1
Kynser Reed had two hits for Melcher-Dallas while BrieAnna Remster had two RBIs and struck out 14 in the circle. Haley Godfrey drove in two runs.
