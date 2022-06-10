(KMAland) -- Clarinda walked off Shenandoah, Kuemper, Griswold & AHSTW grabbed sweeps and Essex, Underwood, Lo-Ma, Mo Valley, CD, Mt Ayr, SWV, SEW, MSTM, EEHK, CRB, Woodbine, Twin Cedars, Murray, O-M, Creston, D-S, LC & Heelan also won in KMAland softball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 2 Shenandoah 1
Annika Price doubled and scored on an error to help Clarinda walk-off to a win. Ryplee Sunderman added a hit and an RBI, and Addy Wagoner threw seven innings, struck out three and gave up just one unearned run.
Jenna Burdorf took the tough-luck loss with six strikeouts and just one earned run allowed in six innings. Brooklen Black posted a game-high two hits, and Reese Spiegel had an RBI hit for the Fillies.
Kuemper Catholic 18 Red Oak 2
Jordan Schwabe hit two home runs, doubled, tripled, drove in six and scored four runs to lead Kuemper in the win. Hailey Ostrander, Kenzie Schon, Kaylie Dierkcsen and Kamryn Venner all had three hits apiece, combining to drive in five runs and score seven times. Melinda Schaefer and Alexis Diercksen had two hits each, and Venner drove in two. Venner also threw five innings and struck out six.
Merced Ramirez led the way for Red Oak with two hits and two RBI.
Kuemper Catholic 17 Red Oak 2
Melinda Schaefer and Kenzie Schon had three hits and three RBI each and combined to score five runs while Kaylie Diercksen finished with three hits and three runs. Jordan Schwabe, Kenadee Loew and Alexis Diercksen also had two hits apiece, and Chloe Venteicher threw seven innings with six strikeouts for Kuemper.
Nicole Bond and Tori Wendt had two hits each for Red Oak.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 3 East Mills 0
Karly Millikan tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks. The only baserunner reached on an error, but the Tigers later turned a double play to eliminate the baserunner.
Griswold 15 East Mills 0
Brenna Rossell and Joey Reynolds had two hits and four RBI each, and McKenna Wiechman, Lydia Greiman and Marissa Askeland all had hits. Greiman scored three times, and Rossell threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts.
Essex 6 Stanton 5
Elly McDonald had three hits and scored twice, and Leah Sandin pitched in a two-hit, two-run performance for Stanton in the loss. Jenna Stephens added one hit and three RBI, and Bree Mitchell struck out five in six innings in the circle.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 7 Audubon 1
Rylie Knop led AHSTW with three hits and an RBI while Ally Meyers, Graycen Partlow and Natalie Hagadon pitched in two hits apiece. Meyers threw seven innings and struck out three to get the win for the Vikings.
Hannah Thygesen led Audubon with two hits, and Alexis Obermeier had seven strikeouts in seven innings.
AHSTW 7 Audubon 6 — 8 inn
Natalie Hagadon had a walk-off RBI single for AHSTW, scoring Ally Meyers in the bottom of the eighth. Meyers, Hagadon and Sienna Christian all had two hits apiece, and Meyers struck out five in 6 1/3 shutout innings of relief.
Kylee Hartl led Audubon with a hit and two RBI, and Hannah Thygesen had two walks and two runs scored. Kali Irlmeier gave up just one earned run in six innings, striking out six for the Wheelers.
Underwood 14 IKM-Manning 0
Grace Pierce went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBI, and Ali Fletcher also hit a home run for Underwood in the shutout win. Carly Nelson gave up just one hit in five shutout innings for the Eagles. Nelson also had two hits, and Mary Stephens tallied three hits, three runs and two RBI. Koryn Trede collected three hits of her own for Underwood in a dominant performance.
Alexis Gruhn hit safely for IKM-Manning.
Logan-Magnolia 11 Tri-Center 0
Brooke Johnsen had two hits and three RBI, and Marki Bertelsen pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Macanna Guritz added a hit and two RBI behind Abby Hiatt’s five-inning three-hit shutout. Hiatt struck out six and walked just two.
Hailey Thomas, Hannah Wulff and Kaylynn Harris all had one hit each for Tri-Center.
Missouri Valley 8 Riverside 1
Audrie Kohl struck out 10 and allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings for Missouri Valley. Kohl pitched in three hits and an RBI, and Maya Contreraz finished with a hit and two RBI for the Big Reds.
Elly Henderson and Bailey Richardson had one hit each for Riverside.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 4 Nodaway Valley 2
Addy Reynolds struck out eight in seven innings to pick up the win while Payten Lambert smacked a solo home run for Mount Ayr.
Lindsey Davis and Izzy Eisbach finished with two hits each to lead Nodaway Valley. Jorja Holliday went six innings and gave up just one earned run on two hits.
Southwest Valley 11 Lenox 6
Camryn Johnston, Evy Marlin and Ryanne Mullen all had two hits each for Southwest Valley in the win. Sadie Groszkrueger hit a double, and Haidyn Top, Morgan Shuler and Maddie Bevington singled. Mullen got the win in the circle and struck out three.
Piper Brokaw had two hits, Sadie Cox added a two-run double and Cadence Douglas doubled and scored twice for the Tigers. Delaney Funk threw all seven innings in the Lenox loss.
Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 2
Alivia Ruble hit two home runs, and Bre Nolte and Jaycee Neer also went deep for Southeast Warren in the dominant win.
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 1
Brynnly German and Jackie Kleve had three hits and four RBI each and combined to score four runs for Martensdale-St. Marys in the rout. Anna Parrott, Sydney Bears and Ellie Baker all added two hits apiece, and Hadley Pearson and Abigail Hughes combined on a four-hit shutout.
Mallory Raney had two hits for East Union in the loss.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 12 Bedford 1
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 CAM 4
Macy Emgarten had 10 strikeouts for Exira/EHK, which had a nine-hit performance, including two from Alisa Partridge. Partridge had one RBI and three runs, and Shay Burmeister doubled in two runs.
Marissa Spieker smacked a grand slam home run to account for all of CAM’s runs. Helen Riker threw six innings and struck out three.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 West Harrison 0
Emma Hart had two triples among three hits and drove in three, and Anna Hart pitched in a double, triple and four RBI. Malia Clayburg also had two hits and three RBI for the Crusaders, which got a two-hit shutout from Hart.
Maggie Wolter and Savanna Frink had one hit each for West Harrison.
Woodbine 7 Glidden-Ralston 0
Charlie Pryor gave up just two hits and struck out 10 in a complete game shutout, and she had three hits, an RBI and three runs on offense. Nicole Hoefer was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Nicole Sheerer hit a solo home run among two hits.
Ashlynn Tigges and Summer Toms had one hit each for Glidden-Ralston.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 11 Lamoni 1
Grace Bailey struck out eight and gave up one unearned in picking up the win in the circle. Rylee Dunkin, Bailey and Jillian French all had three hits, and Dunkin stole four bases. French finished with four RBI, and Kisha Reed had an inside-the-park home run among two hits. Kenzyn Roberts pitched in two RBI of her own.
Murray 12 Moulton-Udell 2
Chloe Church had three hits and three runs, Jayda Chew posted two hits and four runs and Calleigh Klein added a hit and three RBI for Murray. Brooke Shannon collected a hit and two RBI, and Teryn Shields went six innings with three strikeouts in the circle.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 11 Mormon Trail 1
NON-CONFERENCE
West Lyon 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Emma Crooks went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs while Aussie Obbink posted two hits and two runs. Brooklyn Ocker had five strikeouts in five innings for the Warriors.
JOHN STEPHENS CLASSIC
Creston 6 Earlham 3
Morgan Driskell had two hits and three RBI, and Ava Adamson added an RBI double for Creston in the win. Keely Coen tossed seven innings, struck out three and gave up just two earned runs.
Ankeny 15 Creston 0
Nevaeh Randall and Sophie Hagle both had hits for Creston in the loss.
Bondurant-Farrar 6 Atlantic 3
Jada Jensen had two doubles and scored two runs for Atlantic in the loss.
Other John Stephens Classic
Ankeny 12 Atlantic 1
OABCIG TOURNAMENT
Denison-Schleswig 6 East Sac County 5
WOODWARD-GRANGER TOURNAMENT
Ogden 6 Lewis Central 5 — 8 inn
Kyleigh Moore had two hits, drove in one and scored once for Lewis Central in the loss. Gracie Hays added a hit and two runs, and Cami Damgaard and Haylee Wilcox drove in one run each. Damgaard threw 7 1/3 innings and struck out four.
Lewis Central 7 Woodward-Granger 2
Avery Heller, Kyleigh Moore and Connie Brougham all had two hits while Stacy Merksick doubled in two and Moore had two RBI of her own for Lewis Central. Emerson Coziahr threw six innings, struck out two and gave up just two runs.
LEMARS TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Hinton 1
West Monona 11 Sioux City North 3
Hinton 4 LeMars 0
Spencer 10 Sioux City North 1
Spencer 10 LeMars 5
