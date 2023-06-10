Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.