(KMAland) -- Riverside and TJ had nice days in Oakland, Melcher-Dallas went 2-0 at the Moulton-Udell Tournament, Kuemper swept Glidden-Ralston, Stanton beat Tri-Center and AHSTW rolled past St. Albert in KMAland softball Saturday.
View the full rundown below.
JOHN STEPHENS CLASSIC (AT CRESTON)
Knoxville 9 Clarinda 7
Madi Cole had two hits and two RBI while Annika Price doubled, scored a run and drove in another. Janessa Woolsey had one hit and one RBI while Brynn Isaacson had one hit and scored twice. Madi Cole had two hits, two RBI and scored once, and Addy Wagoner accounted for two hits, two RBI and one run scored. Jerzee Knight doubled and scored a run, and Kayla Degase accounted for an RBI.
Ankeny 10 Clarinda 0
Clarinda’s offense did not have any hits. Mallory Woods pitched for the Cardinals. She allowed 11 hits and eight earned runs while striking out one and walking two in six innings.
Clarinda 14 East Union 2
Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight homered as one of her two hits. Knight also had two RBI. Lylly Merrill had one hit, two RBI and scored once, and Madi Cole tripled, drove in three runs and scored three times. Presley Jobe contributed one hit, one RBI and two runs scored while Andi Woods had one hit and scored once. Addy Wagoner was the winning pitcher. She struck out four on two hits in four innings.
Avery Foster and Haley Willett drove in runs for East Union while Noelle McKnight and Kaylin Lack had one hit apiece.
Clarke 6 Atlantic 2
No stats reported.
Bondurant-Farrar 5 Atlantic 1
No stats reported.
Dallas Center-Grimes 11 Creston 3
Zoey Vandevender went 2-for-3 for Creston with a double and an RBI. Nevaeh Randal and Jersey Foote had two hits apiece while Foote and Sophie Hagle also blasted doubles. Hagle and Mila Kuhns also sent in runs for the Panthers.
Creston 11 Mount Ayr 0
Jersey Foote and Ava Adamson each homered for Creston. Adamson had three hits, doubled, scored three times and drove in four runs while Foote had two RBI and scored three times. Sophie Hagle had two hits and two RBI while Nevaeh Randall had one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Taryn Fredrickson doubled. She was also the winning pitcher with four strikeouts on four hits in five innings.
Kalee Wise and Aubree Clark doubled for Mount Ayr in the loss. Hayden Ruggles also had a hit.
Saydel 9 Mount Ayr 0
No stats reported.
Clarke 8 Lenox 7
No stats reported.
Bondurant-Farrar 9 Lenox 2
Izzy Curtis and Dayna Robinson accounted for Lenox’s two hits. They also scored the Tigers’ two runs.
OABCIG TOURNAMENT
Denison-Schleswig 11 Roland-Story 10
Kiana Schulz had two hits and three RBI while Kaitlyn Bruhn contributed three hits and scored twice. Maya Slater totaled two hits, two RBI and scored once, and Ashlyn Herrig had two hits, one RBI and scored once. Maria Cardenas had one hit, one RBI and scored once, and Avery Bock had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Jordyn Linn added an RBI. Claire Leinen and Norah Huebert pieced together the win in the circle. Leinen struck out three on six hits in 3 2/3 innings while Huebert had two strikeouts on four hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Denison-Schleswig 10 OABCIG 3
Mayah Slater had a triple and three RBI while Ashlyn Herrig had two hits and two RBI. Kiana Schulz had two hits, doubled and drove in one run. Chloe Mendenhall also accounted for an RBI while Kamden Bruhn had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases. Norah Huebert got the win in the circle. She struck out three while allowing seven hits and three earned runs in six innings.
RIVERSIDE TOURNAMENT
Riverside 13 Sidney 0
Adaline Martens had a double, two RBI and scored once for Riverside while Madison Kelley had a big game with three hits, two RBI and one run scored. Sophia Fenner and Lilli Reed had one hit and one RBI while Reed also scored twice. London Schueman and Elly Henderson each drew one walk and scored twice, and Sydney Somers had one RBI and scored once. Ayla Richardson was the winning pitcher. She struck out four in three innings of one-hit action.
Sidney’s lone hit came from Gabi Jacobs. Aunika Hayes took the loss in the circle.
Thomas Jefferson 16 Sidney 4
No stats reported.
Thomas Jefferson 9 East Mills 0
No stats reported.
Riverside 6 East Mills 3
Adaline Martens had two hits, an RBI and scored twice while Kaycie Perkins had one hit and drove in two. Madison Kelley doubled and accounted for one RBI for the Bulldogs. Sophia Fenner struck out five on two hits with four walks in four innings.
Kiley Barrett had two hits and one RBI for East Mills while Kandra Laumann had one hit and two RBI. Miah Urban and Brooke Jones also had hits for East Mills.
VAN METER TOURNAMENT
Treynor 7 St. Edmond 1
Jadyn Huisman got the win in the circle. She allowed one hit and struck out six. She also shined at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Delaney Matthews came in and tossed two innings of relief while adding a double at the plate.
Van Meter 13 Treynor 1
Jadyn Huisman doubled in the loss while Delaney Matthews also added a hit.
WEBSTER CITY TOURNAMENT
Carlisle 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Martensdale-St. Marys had only three hits. Sydney Bears had two hits while Brynnly German had one. Campbell German struck out seven on two hits in seven innings.
Martensdale-St. Marys 16 Pella Christian 9
Campbell German homered among her two hits, drove in five runs and scored twice while Abigail Hughes had four hits, homered, plated three and scored once. Ellie Baker contributed two hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Hadley Pearson accounted for two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Sydney Bears and Maryann Hart each got in on the fun with two hits and two runs scored while Hart drove in a run. Brynnly German and Emily Hughes each had one hit and scored twice. German drove in one while Aunie Berger had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Pearson struck out four on two walks while allowing six hits in 3 2/3 innings.
MOULTON-UDELL TOURNAMENT
Mormon Trail 23 Moulton-Udell 8
Miah Burgher doubled and sent in a run for Moulton-Udell while Lexis Smith, Stephanie Leager and Madison Barber each had one hit and one RBI. Rachel Ogden also plated a run for the Eagles. Smith struck out four in the loss.
Melcher-Dallas 11 Mormon Trail 4
Paetyn Anderson had a monster game with three hits, a double, five RBI and one run scored while Summer Karpan had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Emma Clark had one hit and one RBI while Danni Enfield, Jenna Mickey and Kesley Reed each plated one run. Emma Clark and Latty Nolte pieced together seven innings in the circle. Clark struck out four on two hits in four innings while Nolte tossed three innings, striking out three and allowing one hit.
Ella Hysell had two hits and two RBI for Mormon Trail, and Mia Shanks had one hit and one RBI.
Melcher-Dallas 18 Moulton-Udell 6
Jenna Mickey doubled as one of her two hits, drove in three and scored twice while Kasyn Reed had two hits, two RBI and scored three times for Melcher-Dallas. Paeytn Anderson and Ashlyn Metz had one hit and two RBI apiece while Metz scored once and Anderson scored once. Danni Enfield had one hit, three RBI and scored twice, and Kesley Reed and Hayden Branson each accounted for one hit, two RBI and scored twice. Summer Karpan was the winning pitcher. She struck out four on six hits with one walk in three innings.
Moulton-Udell’s Madison Barber had one hit and two RBI while Stephanie Leager had two hits, one RBI and scored twice. Lexis Smith added two hits for the Eagles.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 7 Glidden-Ralston 2
Myli Schaefer had three hits, doubled and drove in two runs while Kaylie Diercksen had two hits, two RBI and scored once for Kuemper. Allison Ostrander had one hit, one RBI and scored once, and Melinda Schaefer had one hit and one RBI. Myli Schaefer struck out four on four hits with one walk in seven innings.
Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 1
Ellie Sibbel, Kacie Peter, Kaylie Diercksen and Myli Schaefer each had two RBI apiece for Kuemper. Peter had two hits, doubled and scored twice, Diercksen had two hits and scored once and Schaefer and Sibbel each had one hit. Melinda Schaefer had two hits, one RBI and scored three times while Charlotte Schwabe had one RBI and Chloe Gehling scored twice. Ally Sommerfeld had three strikeouts in three innings.
AHSTW 11 St. Albert 3
Halle Goodman had four hits and four RBI while Sienna Christian had three hits, a triple, two RBI and scored twice. Kendra Hansen had two hits, doubled and tripled and plated one run. Graycen Partlow had two hits, one RBI and scored once, and Loralei Wahling accounted for a double and two runs scored. Bryanna Wood added two hits, one RBI and scored once while Rylie Knop added two hits.Christian struck out three, walked four and gave up three earned runs in four innings.
Kylie Wesack had one hit and scored twice for St. Albert while Jessica McMartin had one hit and one RBI. Ella Narmi added two hits. Lexi Narmi struck out eight, allowed three earned runs and walked two in five innings.
Stanton 8 Tri-Center 5
Elly McDonald led Stanton with three hits and one RBI while Riley Burke had two hits and one RBI and Kiela Franzen accounted for one hit and two RBI. Jenna Stephens and Lexi Frank each one hit, scored once and drove in a run. Kyla Hart scored twice.
Kaylynn Harris had one hit and two RBI for Tri-Center. Hannah Wulff, Hayden Thomas and Hope McPhillips each had one hit and one RBI while McPhillips and Thomas scored a run, too. Kaitlin Kozeal contributed a hit and a run scored.
Sioux City East 6 Spencer 2
Alexys Jones homered among her two hits and drove in two runs while Raelyn Angerman and Bella Gordon each had one hit and scored a run. Kaedy Junck, Leah Conlon and Alyssa Erick also had hits for the Black Raiders. Brooklyn Johnson was the winning pitcher. She struck out four on nine hits with two earned runs in seven innings.
Sioux City East 7 Des Moines East 4
Bella Gordon had one hit, two RBI and scored once while Alexys Jones also added one hit and two RBI. Gracie Bruening contributed two hits, one RBI and one run scored while Raelyn Angerman had one hit, one RBI and score once. Teagan Treglia tacked on one hit and one RBI.
Mason City 11 Sioux City West 3
Ofelia Rivera had two hits and one RBI for Sioux City West while Emily Ehlers doubled and sent in one run. Lulu Vaul and Isabella Allen added one hit apiece, and Jozie Marksbury had one RBI.
Waterloo East 18 Sioux City West 10
Lulu Vaul had three hits, doubled and drove in one run while Jozie Marksbury had one hit and two RBI. Jalynn Johnson had two hits, one RBI and scored once while Emily Ehlers accounted for one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Kaycie Boetger pitched six innings. She struck out four and walked eight while allowing 20 hits and 16 earned runs.