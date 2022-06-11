(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Underwood, Bishop Heelan, Thomas Jefferson, Riverside and East Union had 2-0 Saturdays in high school softball action.
Check out the full rundown below.
Non-Conference
ACGC at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING)
Game 1: Bishop Heelan 8 Sioux City East 5
Mariah Augustine had a double and drove in two while Maddie LaFleur tripled and sent in two runs. Sophia Kuntz, Grace Nelson. Marin Frazee and Kenley Meis also had an RBI for the Crusaders, and Angel Shaw had two hits. Shaw also got the win with five strikeouts and five walks in seven innings.
Game 2: Bishop Heelan 11 Sioux City East 10
The Crusaders bopped four homers in this game thanks to one dinger apiece from Ella Fitzpatrick, Marin Frazee, Maddie LaFleur and Maddie Gengler. Fitzpatrick had two hits and three RBI while Frazee drove in two and scored twice and LaFleur totaled three hits, scored twice and stole two bases. Shaw was the winning pitcher.
John Stephens Classic (at Creston)
Clarinda 9 Central Decatur 8
Kylee Rockhold had three hits, scored three times and drove in two for Central Decatur while Addy Schreck managed two hits and two RBI, and Addiston Graham pushed in two runners. Annika Evertsen had two singles and scored a run, and Jordan Proctor contributed one single and scored twice. Maren Buckingham chipped in two hits and a run scored. Evertsen struck out five while scattering eight hits and two walks in six innings.
Knoxville 10 Atlantic 2
Claire Pellett went 1-for-2 and stole a bag in Atlantic’s loss.
Creston 9 Lenox 0
Gracie Hagle went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Creston while Sadie Cox paced Lenox’s offensive effort with a hit.
Dallas Center Grimes 7 Creston 5
Nevaeh Randall homered and doubled in Creston’s loss.
Clarke 13 Lenox 1
Cadence Douglas managed a hit and a run scored for Lenox.
Ankeny 4 Mount Ayr 3
Addy Reynolds singled, tripled and scored three times while Halsie Barnes had three hits, and Hayden Ruggles doubled. Reynolds also showed off her speed with three steals.
Bondurant-Farrar 4 Mount Ayr 2
Payten Lambert tripled and scored a run, and Addy Reynolds doubled in Mount Ayr’s loss.
Dallas Center-Grimes 6 Central Decatur 0
Hallee Hamilton and Kylie Rockhold each doubled in Central Decatur’s loss.
Other John Stephens Classic Scores
Clarinda 6 Nodaway Valley 5
Atlantic 4 Nodaway Valley 0
Woodward-Granger Tournament
Underwood 13 Ogden 9
Ruby Patomson had a monster day with a 3-for-4, five-RBI performance. Gracie Pierce doubled and pushed in three runners while Mary Stephens added two knocks, and Allisa Fisher had a double. Sierra Fox took the win in the circle.
Underwood 7 Woodward-Granger 4
Gracie Pierce had two doubles and sent in two runs while Sierra Fox had two hits, two RBI and was the winning pitcher. Claire Cook contributed two hits.
Other Woodward-Granger Tournament Scores
Winterset 11 Lewis Central 0
OABCIG Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 6 East Sac County 5
Cambri Brodersen had a double and drove in a run for the Monarchs while Hanna Slater and Kiana Schulz managed two singles apiece, and Slater drove in a run. Kaitlyn Bruhn also had an RBI for the Monarchs. Bruhn and Autmn Nemitz were aggressive on the bases with two stolen bags each.
Newell-Fonda 17 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kiana Schulz had two hits and two RBI for the Monarchs while Kira Langenfeld added two hits.
Denison-Schleswig 13 OABCIG 1
Kira Langenfeld doubled, drove in a run and scored three times while Cambri Brodersen had one hit, oen RBI and scored twice, and Ashlyn Herrig bopped two singles. Brodersen and Hannah Slater each snagged two bags. Brodersen was the winning pitcher after striking out five in three innings.
Riverside Tournament
Riverside 15 East Mills 3
Emily Williams and Aspen Crouse had two hits apiece while Miah Urban, Mia Goodman and Jenna Thornburg also had hits. Williams scored two runs and Goodman crossed home plate once.
Thomas Jefferson 12 East Mills 0
Riah Davis had two hits, doubled and drove in three while Carley Steinspring doubled and scratched across three runs, and Alysa Arthur homered to send in two runs. Lexi Smith had two RBI and scored twice. Shaeley Bose, Erin Exley and Cara Ronk stole two bases each, and Alyssa Denman got the win after striking out eight in four innings.
Mia Goodman and Jenna Thornburg recorded two hits for the Wolverines.
Thomas Jefferson 5 Sidney 2
Lexi Smith had three RBI, two hits and a double in the win while Shaeley Bose recorded three singles and scored twice, and Alyssa Denman had two hits and an RBI. Shaeley Bose stole four bases on as many tries, and Carley Steinspring got the dub after striking out six on four hits in seven innings.
Other Riverside Tournament Scores
Riverside 7 Sidney 3
East Union Tournament
East Union 12 Orient Macksburg 0
Sara Collins had a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with five RBI. She also scored twice.
Christa Cass had two hits, a triple and an RBI for O-M while Kinsey Eslinger pushed in a run on a hit.
East Union 5 West Central Valley 4
Mallory Raney willed the Eagles to a win with six strikeouts on one earned run.
Orient-Macksburg 16 Des Moines North 0
Emma Boswell bopped two homers, had three hits and drove in six runs while also striking out four on two hits in three innings. Christa Cass doubled and pushed in two runs, and Janesa Tonnberg had two RBI off two singles. Kinsey Eslinger had one RBI off three hits.
Webster City Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Webster City 1
Anna Parrott had two hits, homered and drove in two runs while Campbell German and Madeline Young each doubled, and Young had two hits. Jackie Kleve stole two bases, and German got the win after striking out seven in four innings of no-hit softball.
Other Webster City Tournament Scores
Carlisle 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Des Moines Lincoln Tournament
Sioux City West vs. Des Moines Lincoln (MISSING)
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 13 Moulton-Udell 1
Paetyn Anderson had two hits, drove in three and scored three times while Kasyn Reed also had a hit and scored two runs. BrieAnna Remster crossed home plate three times and struck out eight on two hits in four innings. Jenna Mickey scored twice.
Lexi Smith had a single and RBI for Moulton-Udell.
Moulton-Udell 11 Mormon Trail 1
Stephanie Leager had two hits and two RBI, and Zoie Simkoff had two hits on one RBI. Addie Hunter, Grace Wood and Adriana Howard had one RBI and one hit each. Hannah King had two stolen bases for the Eagles while Howard was the winning pitcher after surrendering just one hit in five innings.
Mormon Trail’s lone hit came from Gabrielle Bellon.
Other Moulton-Udell Tournament Scores
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)