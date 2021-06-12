(KMAland) -- Audubon nabbed a nice WIC win, Wayne got another shutout, Ar-We-Va was terrific and more from the night in KMAand softball on Friday.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 0
Lily From had two hits and scored twice, and Kennedy Lamkins added two this and three RBI for Fremont-Mills. Malea Moore had eight strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter.
CORNER: Sidney 6 Stanton 3
Jolie Sheldon led Sidney with two hits, scored once and a stole a base to lead Sidney in the victory.
Kaitlyn Bruce had two hits and an RBI for the Viqueens in the win.
WIC: Audubon 2 Riverside 1
Kali Irlmeier allowed one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Katelyn Nielsen had two hits, an RBI and a runs cored and Jordan Porsch added two hits for the Wheelers.
Kenna Ford allowed the two runs while striking out four for Riverside. Morgan Heiny had three hits for the Bulldogs in the tough loss.
WIC: Underwood 9 Missouri Valley 0
Taylor Nelson, Ella Pierce an Macy Vanfossan had two hits each for Underwood while Mary Stevens added a hit and three runs scored. Pierce struck out 12 in seven innings of three-hit ball.
Audrie Kohl led Missouri Valley with two hits on the night.
WIC: AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 3
Sienna Christian doubled twice and drove in three to lead AHSTW while Grace Porter added two hits, two runs and an RBI in the win. Ally Meyers pitched in seven innings and allowed just two earned runs.
Mikenzie Brewer bashed a home run and drove in two, and Lilly Thomas pitched in two hits for Tri-Center.
POI: Wayne 6 Mount Ayr 0
Sterling Berndt struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in seven innings. Camryn Jacobsen went deep for the second straight night, and Skylar O’Brien had two hits for the Falcons.
Halsie Barnes had the only hit for Mount Ayr while Addy Reynolds had seven strikeouts in seven innings.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Southwest Valley 1
Jayda Gay doubled, tripled and scored two runs for Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German and Madeline Young added two hits each for the Blue Devils. Young and Hadley Pearson each drove in two runs.
Jaylay Schlapia had two hits to lead Southwest Valley in the loss.
POI: Lenox 10 Central Decatur 2
Sadie Cox had three doubles and four RBI, Zoey Reed chipped in three hits and Cadence Douglas added a double among two hits with two RBI. Dayna Robinson pitched in two hits and had an RBI, and TJ Stoaks struck out 14 in the win for the Tigers.
Kylee Rockhold led Central Decatur with two hits and a home run.
POI: Southeast Warren 13 Bedford 0
Makayla Ruble hit a grand slam to lead Southeast Warren.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Vanessa Koehler had a home run among two hits and drove in two while Elizabeth Lloyd posted three hits and drove in two of her own to lead Glidden-Ralsotn. Kim Daily and Morgan Koehler also had two hits, and Addy Boell threw all seven innings for the win.
Miranda Garcia and Breely Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with two hits, and Shelby Wiskus posted a single with two RBI.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 West Lyon 9
Elise Evans-Murphy homered among four hits, added three RBI and scored three times to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Ausie Obink and Ella Skinner added two hits, and Cory Griebel and Brooklyn Ocker had two RBI each.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 5 Lamoni 0
Grace Bailey struck out 12 for Twin Cedars and allowed just one hit on the evening. Cristen Durian aded two doubles for the Sabers in the win.
BLUE: Moravia 4 Seymour 0
Destiny Nathaniel had three hits, including a double, and scored twice, and Anaya Keith pitched in two hits and two RBI for Moravia. Keith struck out five and threw a two-hit shutout over five innings.
BLUE: Murray 13 Moulton-Udell 1
Emma Decker had a double among three hits and drove in four while Jayda Chew, Jamie Baumfalk and Calleigh Klein added three hits each for the Mustangs. Teryn Shields pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI.
Addie Hunter had a double and Stephanie Leaper had a hit and scored the lone Moulton-Udell run.
WOODWARD-GRANGER TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central 5 Pleasantville 4
Maddie Howard led Lewis Central with two hits and two RBI, and Haley Bach added two hits and two runs scored in the win. Taylor Elam, Mahri Manz and Kaydence Sweet all had run-scoring hits for the Titans.
Woodward-Granger 5 Lewis Central 1
Haley Bach and Avery Heller had three hits each for Lewis Central in the los.
OABCIG TOURNAMENT
Newell-Fonda 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Teryn Fink bashed a solo home run to lead to Denison-Schleswig’s only run.
Kuemper Catholic 5 OABCIG 4
Kenadee Loew had two hits while Kenzie Schon went deep for Kuemper Cathocli. Kyndal Hilgenberg had a big night with two hits and three RBI, including the game-winner in bottom of the seventh.
LEMARS TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Spencer 5
Mariah augustine had two hits and two RBI, and Grace Nelson pitched in two hits and three runs for Heelan in the win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Western Christian 3
Marin Frazee had three hits and scored twice, and Grace Nelson doubled in a pairr of runs for Heelan. Kyla Michalak added two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Frazee threw all seven innings with six strikeouts.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Griswold 6 Essex 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 7 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley 12 Whiting 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Woodbine 0
Bluegrass Conference
Non-Conference
Bondurant-Farrar 8 Creston 2
Atlantic 8 Washington 1
Ankeny 8 Atlantic 3
Creston vs. Burlington, 6:45 PM CANCELLED
West Monona 10 Sioux City West 5
Hinton 29 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 2 Gehlen Catholic 0
West Monona 5 LeMars 2
Sioux City North 7 Hinton 5
LeMars 16 Lawton-Bronson 1