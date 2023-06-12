(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Atlantic & St. Albert got H10 sweeps, Griswold stayed unbeaten, Exira/EHK grabbed a shutout & EM, F-M, MV, AHSTW, Riverside, Lo-Ma, CAM, Woodbine, O-M, Bedford, SEW, CD and Wayne were also victorious in KMAland softball on Monday.
Check out the complete KMAland softball recap from Monday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 9 Shenandoah 1
Lila Wiederstein had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Makenna Schroeder also had two hits for Atlantic in the win. Claire Pellett pitched in a two-RBI single, and Zoey Kirchhoff went seven innings with five strikeouts for the Trojans.
Shenandoah’s Caroline Rodgers had one hit and one RBI, and Jenna Burdorf, Peyton Athen, Kylie Foutch and Kassidy Stephens all had one hit of their own. Athen struck out six in seven innings.
Atlantic 7 Shenandoah 1
Riley Wood tossed seven innings with just two hits allowed and struck out nine to lead Atlantic, which also got a two-hit game from Ava Rush, Zoey Kirchhoff and Wood. Kirchhoff drove in one run and scored three times, Wood had an RBI and two runs and Madison Huddleson posted two RBI.
Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf was 2-for-3 at the plate and struck out five in seven innings.
Clarinda 6 Denison-Schleswig 4
Brynn Isaacson had three hits and scored twice, and Presley Jobe, Lylly Merrill, Annika Price and Madi Cole all drove in one run each for the Cardinals. Merrill struck out five in seven innings to get the win.
Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with a single and two RBI. Claire Leinen struck out five in seven innings.
Clarinda 7 Denison-Schleswig 0
Mallory Woods threw a gem with two strikeouts over seven innings, scattering seven hits. Annika Price hit another home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Ryplee Sunderman, Kaylah Degase, Brynn Isaacson and Addy Wagoner all added two hits apiece for the Cardinals in the win.
Denison-Schleswig’s Marie Cardenas had three hits, and Norah Huebert went all seven innings with seven strikeouts.
St. Albert 12 Red Oak 4
Lexi Narmi singled, homered and drove in two, and Kiera Hochstein added two doubles with two runs and an RBI to lead St. Albert. Katelynn Hendricks tallied two doubles among three hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Anna Helton and Olivia Gardner both had two RBI for the Saintes. Narmi also pitched all seven innings and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Red Oak’s Nicole Bond had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Tymberlee Bentley and Jaydin Lindsay both hit home runs.
St. Albert 8 Red Oak 4
Kiera Hochstein had two hits and two runs, and Jessica McMartin posted one hit and two RBI for St. Albert in the win. Ella Narmi struck out eight in seven innings for the win.
Merced Ramirez and Jaydin Lindsay both had two hits and scored a run apiece, and Tymberlee Bentley added a triple and drove in two for Red Oak.
Glenwood 3 Harlan 0
Allison Koontz struck out 14 and scattered five hits in a complete game shutout for Glenwood. Sara Kolle and Faith Weber had one hit and one RBI each for the Rams.
Ella Plagman and Abbie Schechinger both had two hits for Harlan. Jenna Gessert struck out four in six innings and gave up three unearned runs.
Glenwood 4 Harlan 0
Allison Koontz hit a solo home run, and Brynn Schrock struck out 13 in a two-hit shutout performance for Glenwood.
Suzy Kenkel and Teya Frohlich had one hit each for Harlan, and Jenna Gessert struck out three in six innings.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 12 Stanton 0
Karly Millikan reached 400 career strikeouts with a nine-strikeout shutout in leading Griswold to the win. Kate Tischer had three hits and two RBI, and Whitney Pennock and McKenna Wiechman both had two hits and an RBI each. Addison Adams and Abby Gohlinghorst each had two RBI, and Dakota Reynolds, Addison Adams and Carsyn Adams each scored twice.
Bree Mitchell doubled while Elly McDonald and Jenna Stephens each singled for Stanton.
East Mills 14 Sidney 6
Kylie Barrett posted four hits for East Mills, and Miah Urban had three in the Wolverines win.
Sidney’s Fallon Sheldon had a double among three hits, and Emily Hutt, Sadie Thompson and Gabi Jacobs all had two hits apiece.
Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 6
Ella Thornton went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, and Macy Mitchell added two hits and two RBI for Fremont-Mills in the win. Lana Alley posted two hits and scored once, and Saige Mitchell struck out eight in the circle for the Knights.
Tori Burns posted three hits and scored twice at the plate, and she struck out six in six innings for Essex. Brianne Johnson added a double among two hits and drove in two, and Alex King had two hits.
Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 6
Saige Mitchell struck out seven in six innings and finished with four hits and three runs to lead Fremont-Mills in the dominant win. Lily Crom posted three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ella Thornton, Lana Alley, Macy Mitchell, Amanda Morgan and Lindze Smith all had two hits apiece for F-M.
Brooke Burns, Brianne Johnsen, Cindy Swain and Kylie Valdez all had two hits for Essex with Addy Resh posting one hit and two RBI.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 17 Underwood 2
Audrie Kohl was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and three runs, and she struck out nine in five innings to reach 500 for her career to lead Missouri Valley. Lea Gute also had three hits, four RBI and three runs, and Emerson Anderson added two hits and three RBI. Maya Contreraz pitched in a three-hit game and drove in one.
Underwood’s Mary Stephens had two hits and drove in one run. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AHSTW 16 Tri-Center 2
Graycen Partlow went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored, and Sienna Christian posted three hits and two runs. Halle Goodman added a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Kendra Hansen tallied a hit, two RBI and two runs. Loralei Wahling tossed three innings and struck out four while allowing two runs on two hits.
Joenellie Hernandez-Goldapp had a hit and an RBI for Tri-Center in the loss.
Riverside 7 Audubon 1
Sophia Fenner went all seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out three and walking one to lead Riverside. Madison Kelley, Kaycie Perkins and Lilli Reed all had two hits each for the Bulldogs. Fenner had a hit and two runs.
Audubon’s Alexis Obermeier struck out nine in seven innings, and Mattie Nielsen, Jordan Porsch, Kylee Hartl and Addie Hocker had one hit apiece.
Logan-Magnolia 9 Treynor 3
Abby Hiatt had a spectacular two-way performance to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Hiatt had two doubles among three hits and drove in three while striking out six in seven innings for the Panthers. Marki Bertelsen added a home run and two RBI for Lo-Ma.
Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman, Maili McKern, Zoey Zadalis and Delaney Mathews had two hits each. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Riley Miller threw a two-hit complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Harlee Fahn doubled and drove in two to lead the Spartans offense.
Anna Hart struck out 11 in a strong performance of her own in the circle. Hart and Breeley Clayburg had one hit each for the Crusaders.
CAM 8 Ar-We-Va 2
No stats reported.
Woodbine 12 West Harrison 0
Charlie Pryor doubled and scored twice, Elise Olson added a double among two hits and drove in three and Nicole Hoefer had two hits and two runs for Woodbine in the win. Nicole Sherer added a hit and three RBI. Pryor also threw three innings, struck out eight and allowed just two hits.
Chloe Leinen and Tylar Stirtz had one hit apiece.
Woodbine 13 West Harrison 0
Sierra Lantz tossed a one-hit shutout with two strikeouts for Woodbine in the victory. Elise Olson led the offense with two hits and scored once while Nicole Sherer also had one hit and two runs.
Tylar Stirtz had the only hit of the game for the Hawkeyes. Rylee Evans struck out seven in two innings for West Harrison.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 13 Mormon Trail 9
Christa Cass had two doubles, one single and four RBI, and Emily Campbell posted a double among three hits for Orient-Macksburg. Emma Boswell cranked a three-run home run and scored twice, and Carter Osborne had a hit and two RBI for the Bulldogs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Bedford 16 Lamoni 5
No stats reported.
Grand View Christian 12 Lenox 3
No stats reported.
Southeast Warren 15 Melcher-Dallas 2
Sturgis Fridley went 2-for-2 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs, and Kaylee Tigner added three hits, four runs and an RBI for Southeast Warren in the rout. Natalie Geisler doubled in two runs and scored twice, and Ady Mason pitched in a hit and two RBI. Kaylyn Holmes struck out five in three shutout innings to get the win.
Hayden Branson had a hit, an RBI and a run scored to lead Melcher-Dallas.
Central Decatur 14 Moulton-Udell 1
Kaycee Boyce had a double among two hits and drove in four, and Breegan Lindsey doubled, tripled and drove in three for Central Decatur. Soiyer Smith pitched in two hits and three runs, and Amy Potter had two hits and two runs. Annika Evertsen struck out five in three innings to get the win.
Lexis Smith and Zoie Simkoff both had one hit, and Miah Burgher had one RBI for Moulton-Udell.
Wayne 10 Murray 0
Izzie Moore tossed a shutout to earn the win for Wayne in the circle.
Davis County 10 Moravia 0
Moravia didn’t manage a hit in the loss, and Alexa Bedford threw all five innings for the Mohawks.