(KMAland) -- Strong days for Lenox, Denison-Schleswig, Bedford, Riverside, East Union and others in KMAland softball action on Saturday.
CORNER: Stanton 12 Essex 2
Ali Silvius doubled, singled and drove in one, and Kaitlyn Bruce had a strong outing in the circle to get the win for Stanton.
JOHN STEPHENS CLASSIC
Lenox 11 Clarinda 1
TJ Stoaks had two hits and two RBI and stuck out nine in the circle for Lenox. McKinnaH Hogan added tow hits, and Sadie Cox pitched in two hits and two RBI.
Lenox 4 Clarke 0
Zoey Reed had three hits, and TJ Stoaks finish with two safeties for Lenox in the win. Stoaks struck out 16 to get the win.
Bondurant-Farrar 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Lindsey Davis, Erin Rhoads, Jorja Holliday, Aubrey Van Otterloo and Whitney Lamb all hit safely for Nodaway Valley.
Clarke 8 Nodaway Valley 0
Lindsey Davis had three hits for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
WOODWARD-GRANGER TOURNAMENT
Ogden 9 Lewis Central 3
Maddie Howard had two hits, and Haley Bach and Paige Rodewald had run-scoring hits for Lewis Central.
OABCIG TOURNAMENT
Denison-Schleswig 14 OABCIG 2
Paige Kastner went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored, and Hannah Slater posted two hits and two RBI for the Monarchs. Kennedy Marten and Kiana Schulz also drove in two runs each.
Denison-Schleswig 10 Carroll 5
Kira Langenfeld had a home run among three hits and scored three times for the Monarchs while Hannah Slater, Kiana Schulz and Cambria Brodersen pitched in two hits each. Slater, Teryn Fink and Claire Leinen had two hits each.
Kuemper Catholic 10 East Sac County 4
Kyndal Hilgenberg went 4-for-4 with two RBI, and Brianna Lux and Kenadee Lowe pitched in two hits each for Kuemper Catholic in the win.
Newell-Fonda 11 Kuemper Catholic 2
Brianna Lux had a hit and an RBI, and Kyndal Hilgenberg and Hailey Ostrander also had one hit each and scored a run.
RIVERSIDE TOURNAMENT
Thomas Jefferson 14 East Mills 2
Riah Davis had a double among two hits and drove in four, and Lexi Smith and Alyssa Denman also had two hits each for TJ.
Riverside 8 Thomas Jefferson 0
Lilly Thompson had two hits for Thomas Jefferson in the loss.
VAN METER TOURNAMENT
South Hamilton 14 Treynor 2
Van Meter 11 Treynor 0
Rachel Kinsella had a pair of hits for Treynor on the day.
WEBSTER CITY TOURNAMENT
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Webster City 2
Jayda Gay had a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to lift Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Braelynn Long tossed all seven innings, struck out six and gave up just two runs on six hits.
Carlisle 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Campbell German, Kylie Keller and Anna Parrott were the only three to get at least one hit in the game.
EAST UNION TOURNAMENT
East Union 12 Des Moines North 0
Kaylin Lack had a home run, an Rbi and two runs scored, and Noelle McKnight pitched in three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Makenna Cass added two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Grace Nixon also had two hits and an RBI.
East Union 5 West Central Valley 4 — 8 inn
Mallory Raney had a home run among two hits and scored twice while striking out three and allowing four runs in eight innings to get the win. Kaylin Lack addd two hits and scored twice for the Eagles.
MOULTON-UDELL TOURNAMENT
Seymour 14 Moulton-Udell 2
Olivia Power had four hits, three RBI and three runs scored, and Maysen Trimble, Ori Trimble and Mackenzie Robertson had two hits each. Ori Trimble had two hits and three RBI, and Gracie Peck had seven strikeouts in four innings for Seymour.
Adriana Howard had a hit and an RBI for Moulton-Udell.
Moulton-Udell 11 Mormon Trail 1
Addie Hunter, Stephanie Leaper and Adriana Howard had two hits each for Moulton-Udell. Howard had four strikeouts in five innings.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT TOURNAMENT
Melcher-Dallas 11 Lake Mills 1
BrieAnna Remster had two hits and three RBI, and Riley Enfield pitched in a pair of doubles and two RBI. Remster threw all five innings and struck out five in a one-hit effort.
Melcher-Dallas 11 Northwood-Kensett 0
BrieAnna Remster homered among two hits and drove in three, and Haley Godfrey and Kynser Reed also had a hit and two RBI. Remster struck out nine in a five-inning shutout for Melcher-Dallas.
