(KMAland) -- Ava Adamson launched four homers in a Creston sweep, St. Albert got a pair of dominant wins over Red Oak and Twin Cedars recorded a big non-conference win on Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Game 1: Shenandoah 1 Atlantic 0
Caroline Rogers drove in Shenandoah’s only run and had one hit while Jenna Burdorf managed two hits and struck out six on four hits in seven innings. Lynnae Green also had two hits while Macey Finlay chipped in one smack.
Zoey Kirchhoff struck out 14 in the tough-luck loss for Atlantic.
Game 2: Atlantic 8 Shenandoah 1
Madison Huddleson had one hit and three RBI while Jada Jensen had a double, three hits and scored once. Riley Wood doubled and sent across two runners while Claire Pellett scored twice. Wood was also the winning pitcher after striking out nine on two hits in seven innings.
Jenna Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens had Shenandoah’s only hits.
Game 1: Denison-Schleswig 5 Clarinda 2
Kira Langenfeld hit a homer and scored twice while Teryn Fink had two hits and an RBI. Kiana Schulz managed double for Denison while Ashlyn Herrig added two hits and an RBI. Norah Heubert got the win for the Monarchs.
Jerzee Knight and Hailee Knight had two apiece while Jerzee doubled and sent in a run. Jordyn McQueen also bopped a two-base smack for Clarinda while driving in a run. Andi Woods struck out six in the loss.
Game 2: Clarinda 7 Denison-Schleswig 4
Presley Jobe recorded two doubles and an RBI and scored three times while Emmy Allbaugh had two hits, a double and an RBI, and Kaylah Degase doubled and sent in two runners.
Lylly Merrill struck out five in the win.
Teryn Fink doubled and drove in a run for Denison-Schleswig while Kaitlyn Bruhn had two singles and an RBI.
Game 1: St. Albert 23 Red Oak 8
Georgie Bohnet homered, had three hits and drove in four for St. Albert while Katelynn Hendricks also drove in four runs on four hits with a triple and three runs scored.
Anna Helton had a big game with three hits, five RBI, a double, a triple and scored three times. Kylie Wesack had three hits, drove in one, tripled and scored three times while Jessica McMartin managed three hits, four runs scored and an RBI, and Mallory Daley had two hits and scored three times.
Alexis Narmi was the winning pitcher after striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.
Jaydin Lindsay had four hits and two RBI for Red Oak while Tymberlee Bentley managed two hits and an RBI.
Game 2: St. Albert 15 Red Oak 0
Jessica McMartin had two hits and plated three runs while Georgie Bohnet doubled, recorded three hits and two RBI while Mallory Daley tripled and sent in one runner. Ella Narmi had two hits and two RBI, and Katelynn Hendricks added two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Narmi was also the winning pitcher after striking out four on two hits.
Kaysie Kells and Jaydin Lindsay had one hit each.
Game 1: Glenwood 5 Harlan 0
Allison Koontz and Coryl Matheny went deep and doubled in Glenwood’s win while McKenna Koehler and Delaney Holeton had one RBI each, and Aza Sechtem muscled two doubles.
Game 2: Harlan 9 Glenwood 8
Madison Barrett had three hits and an RBI while Allison Koontz homered and scored three runs, and Sara Kolle had two RBI.
Game 1: Creston 15 Kuemper Catholic 14 – 10 innings
Gracie Hagle smacked a walk-off single while Anna Mikkelsen bopped a key two-RBI single in the 7th. Hagle’s winner was her fourth of the night. And she finished with two RBI and a double.
Ava Adamson ripped two homers, doubled, tripled, had four hits, scored four times and had four RBI. Nevaeh Randall continued her hot streak with a homer and two RBI. Keely Coen doubled, had two hits and drove in two while Anna Mikkelsen had one hit and two RBI. Jersey Foote roped a double for the Panthers.
Hailey Ostrander, Melinda Schaefer and Kaylie Diercksen had three hits and three RBI for Kuemper while Diercksen and Schaefer doubled. Jordan Schwabe had three hits, two RBI and a double while Kamryn Venner contributed two hits, doubled and scored twice. Kenadee Loew and Kamryn Venner also had doubles for the Knights.
Game 2: Creston 9 Kuemper Catholic 1
Ava Adamson continued her stellar night with two more homers and four RBI on two hits. Gracie Hagle had two RBI and doubled. Jersey Foote and Nevaeh Randall also doubled in the win.
Corner Conference
Game 1: Fremont-Mills 12 Essex 2
Game 2: Fremont-Mills 9 Essex 1
Griswold 11 Stanton 1
Karly Millikan tossed a doozy after striking out nine on only two hits. Meanwhile, the Griswold offense posted 11 hits.
Brenna Rossell and Makenna Askeland had three hits apiece, and Askeland doubled doubled twice with three RBI and two runs scored. Rossell doubled, had two RBI and scored three times, and Joanna Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Kyla Hart drove in Stanton’s only run and doubled while Riley Burke and Lexi Frank also had a hit each.
Sidney 15 East Mills 5
Fallon Sheldon homered for Sidney as one of her two hits and drove in three runs. Kaden Payne doubled, had three hits and drove in three runs while Aunika Hayes and Mia Foster had two hits and two RBI each, and Hayes doubled.
Sadie Thompson had a single and two RBI for the Cowgirls while Makenna Laumann was the winning pitcher.
Emily Williams went deep and had two RBI for East Mills in the loss. Brooke Jones also had two RBI while Mia Goodman, Kiley Barrett and Nadia Gray had two hits each.
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 4
Alissa Fischer had two RBI off one hit while Claire Cook and Piper Marcantonio had one hit and one RBI each. Cook doubled, and Ruby Patomson tripled.
Lea Gute had two RBI for Missouri Valley off one hit while Maya Contreraz and Emerson Anderson doubled. Audrie Kohl struck out five on five hits and two earned runs in the defeat.
Logan-Magnolia 12 Treynor 1
Erikah Rife, Abby Hiatt and Macanna Guritz had two hits and an RBI apiece while Amelia Evans scored two runs and added one hit. Marki Bertelsen scored twice and accounted for one knock, and Sam Yoder and Kattie Troxel helped Lo-Ma’s cause by tallying one RBI each.
Hiatt was the winning pitcher after striking out five during her no-hitter.
AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 2
Rylie Knop had two hits for AHSTW while Natalie Hagadon had an RBI, and Sienna Christian doubled. Ally Meyers was the winning pitcher after striking out seven on four hits and zero earned runs in seven innings.
Hayden Thomas had two hits for Tri-Center while Thomas and Kaitlin Kozeal each doubled.
Game 1: Audubon 14 Riverside 1
Victoria Asmus had two hits and three RBI while Addie Hocker scratched in two runs and scored twice. Jordan Mulford and Kylee Hartl had one hit and one RBI apiece while Hannah Thygesen and Michelle Brooks also sent in runners, and Brooks and Jordan Porsch scored three times apiece.
Game 2: Riverside 6 Audubon 5
Adaline Martens had two hits, scored twice and tripled while Mica Welch and Madison Kelley had one hit and one RBI each. Ayla Richardson was the winning pitcher after striking out three on eight hits and four earned runs in seven innings.
Kylee Hartl had two hits, homered and drove in two while Kali Irlmeier doubled and scratched across a run. Alexis Obermeier posted 10 strikeouts on seven hits and four earned runs in seven innings.
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 10 West Harrison 0
Charlie Pryor had three hits, scored three times and scratched across two runs while Elise Olson accounted for three RBI, and Taylor Hoefer sent in one runner. Jersey Gray doubled and scored two runs in Woodbine’s shutout win. Pryor got the dub in the circle after striking out 13 on three hits in six innings.
West Harrison’s three hits came from Zoe Etter, Tylar Stirtz and Jaysa Lawrenson.
Exira-EHK 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Breeley Clayburg had had two singles to pace Coon Rapids-Bayard’s offense in the loss.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Boyer Valley 15 Whiting 1
Ar-We-Va at CAM (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 16 Mormon Trail 2
Non-Conference
Bedford 6 Lamoni 4
Emily Baker had two hits and a double for the Bulldogs while Alexis Perkis had three hits, a double and scored a run. Breanna Simmons picked up the win in the circle after striking out six on five hits in seven innings.
Taylor Henson had two hits while Malori Leonard hit a home run for the Demons.
East Union 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Avery Staver had two hits, doubled, sent across one run and scored twice while Kaylin Lack, Aubrey Hansen and Gwen Nixon each sent in one runner on one hit apiece, and Sidney Staver tripled.
Noelle McKnight scored twice and stole three bases for the Eagles. Mallory Raney was the winning pitcher after allowing only two hits and striking out eight in five innings.
Twin Cedars 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Grace Bailey bopped a homer, had two RBI and got the win in the circle after striking out eight and scattering nine hits in seven innings. Chloe Durian added an RBI for the Sabers.
Brynnly German, Jackie Kleve and Ava Oberender had two bops apiece for Martensdale-St. Marys while Campbell German struck out eight on three hits.
Southeast Warren 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Jaycee Neer homered, drove in three and scored twice. Kaylee Bauer muscled three hits, tripled and sent across one run while Alivia Ruble continued her strong season with a double and two RBI.
Josie Hartman and Kaylee Tigner swiped two bags each, and Kaylyn Holmes was the winning pitcher.
Central Decatur 10 Moulton-Udell 3
Kylee Rockhold had two doubles and drove in two while Hallee Hamilton tripled and plated a run, and Addiston Graham had two hits and an RBI.
Annika Evertsen and Amy Potter had one hit and one RBI each while Evertsen stole two bases and struck out 13 on four hits in seven innings. Junior Peyton Fry had an impressive night on the bases with five stolen bags.
Hannah King had two hits for Moulton-Udell while Adriana Howard, Grace Wood and Miah Burgher accounted for RBIs.
Wayne 10 Murray 0
Wayne totaled 10 hits in the win. Sterling Berndt, Skylar O’Brien, Emily Jones and Allie Jo Fortune had two hits each.
Calliegh Klein had Murray’s only hit.
Grand View Christian at Lenox (MISSING)