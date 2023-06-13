(KMAland) -- Shen shut out Red Oak, Kuemper swept LC, Atlantic & St. Albert split, Lo-Ma won in 9, Griswold rolled along & Creston, D-S, Riverside, Treynor, T-C, NV, Mt Ayr, SEW, Wayne, MSTM, BV, Heelan, TJ, SCN, SCE, SBL, Moravia Murray, Seymour, TC & G-R were also winners in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 7 Red Oak 0
Lynnae Green doubled twice and drove in five runs to lead Shenandoah in the win. Peyton Athen went all seven innings, allowing just four hits while striking out four and walking two in a complete game shutout. Caroline Rogers, Kylie Foutch and Nevaeh Yale also had two hits each, and Jenna Burdorf pitched in a hit and two runs.
Kaysie Kells, Alexis Joint, Myylee Wallace and Tori Wendt all had one hit each for Red Oak. Nicole Bond totaled four strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Creston 5 Glenwood 1
Mila Kuhns had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Jersey Foote also hit a solo home run for Creston. Keely Coen (4.2 IP, 5 K) and Taryn Fredrickson (2.1 IP, 6 K) both had strong performances in the circle.
Allison Koontz had two hits for Glenwood. Find the complete recap from the game with Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Kuemper Catholic 6 Lewis Central 1
Myli Schaefer struck out seven and gave up just one run on five hits in a complete game effort for the Knights. Kaylie Wolterman had a hit and two RBI, and Alexis Diercksen pitched in two hits and two runs in the win.
Lewis Central’s Connie Brougham had one hit and one RBI.
Kuemper Catholic 8 Lewis Central 3
Kuemper’s Kaylie Diercksen and Ellie Sibbel posted two hits and two RBI each while Kaylie Wolterman posted two hits of her own in the win. Alexis Diercksen chipped in a hit and two RBI of her own, and Ally Sommerfeld tossed five innings with three strikeouts. Myli Schaefer added two innings in the circle.
Haylee Wilcox had a two-run home run, and Alyssa Griffin posted two doubles in game two for the Titans.
Atlantic 7 St. Albert 3
Ava Rush went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases, and Zoey Kirchhoff had a double among two hits to lead Atlantic in the win. Riley Wood struck out six and allowed zero earned runs for the victory.
Anna Helton and Lily Barnes had a hit and a run scored each for St. Albert. Lexi Narmi struck out seven in six innings for the Saintes.
St. Albert 5 Atlantic 3
Kiera Hochstein homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Lexi Narmi had three hits and an RBI for St. Albert in the win. Ella Narmi struck out three in seven innings to get the win for the Saintes.
Ava Rush and Mattie Dvorak had two hits each for Atlantic in the loss. Claire Schroder posted a hit and two RBI for the Trojans.
Denison-Schleswig 12 Harlan 3
Claire Leinen bopped a home run among three hits and drove in two while Mayah Slater added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored to lead Denison-Schleswig. Kaitlyn Bruhn pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Leinen struck out 11 in seven innings for the Monarchs.
Suzy Kenkel had a two-hit game to lead Harlan in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 14 Underwood 5 — 9 inn
Logan-Magnolia scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning to make the difference in the win. Madeline Maguire and Greylan Hornbeck had three hits each while Abby Hiatt and Brooke Johnsen had two hits of their own, combining to drive in five runs. Johnsen smacked a home run and drove in three, and Hiatt pitched all nine innings with 10 strikeouts.
Ali Fletcher doubled among three hits and drove in two, and Claire Cook and Macy Pedersen had two hits each for the Eagles.
Riverside 5 AHSTW 4
Sophia Fenner pitched another complete game with three strikeouts, allowing six hits and zero earned runs for the Bulldogs. Ayla Richardson doubled twice, drove in a run and scored twice, and Kaycie Perkins, Markely Yanes and Elly Henderson had one RBI apiece.
Rylie Knop led AHSTW with two hits and an RBI in the defeat. Halle Goodman came in and threw 3 1/3 no-hit innings in relief.
Treynor 4 Audubon 2
Delaney Mathews was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts for Treynor while Jadyn Huisman, Maili McKern and Lanee Wasenius each had a hit.
Jordan Porsch and Addie Hocker had a hit and an RBI each for Audubon. Kylee Hartl and Anna Larsen posted one hit and one run for the Wheelers.
Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 6
Hayden Thomas had four hits and an RBI, and Kaylynn and Kaeli Harris, Hope McPhillips and Avilyn Killpack also had two hits apiece for the Trojans in the win. Natalie Ausemore, both Harris sisters and McPhillips also drove in two runs each. Thomas pitched all seven innings and had 10 strikeouts.
Alexis Gruhn had a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs for IKM-Manning.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 13 Bedford 2
Grace Klobnak went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Jorja Holliday pitched in a double and a triple while driving in a run and scoring three times. Holliday also pitched all five innings and struck out six.
Alexis Perkins had three hits for Bedford in the loss. Caroline Simmons added two hits of her own for the Bulldogs.
Mount Ayr 7 Lenox 1
Mount Ayr scored twice in each of the first three innings and once in the fifth on their way to the win.
Emilee Reed and Piper Brokaw had two hits each for Lenox. Brokaw drove in the only run of the game for the Tigers.
Southeast Warren 11 Southwest Valley 1
Alivia Ruble went deep and drove in two, and Kaylee Tigner had two hits and two RBI for Southeast Warren in the win. Kaylyn Holmes threw all five innings and allowed just one run on five hits.
Southwest Valley’s Haidyn Top had two hits and scored once.
Wayne 10 East Union 0
No stats reported.
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Central Decatur 3
Hadley Pearson had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Brynnly German had a triple among three hits, drove in one run and scored twice for Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German chipped in two hits, and Sydney Bears had a hit and two RBI. Pearson also went all seven innings in the circle with four strikeouts to get the win.
Central Decatur’s Soiyer Smith and Anika Evertson both had two hits and an RBI in the loss. Evertson pitched seven innings and struck out four.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 15 West Harrison 7
Maria Puck had four hits, three RBI and four runs while Danyelle Hikins and Maddie Gunia posted three hits of their own and Kaylie Beam had a hit and drove in two for Boyer Valley. Hikins struck out nine in seven innings for the Bulldogs.
Tylar Stirtz doubled twice and scored three times for West Harrison. Rylee Evans, Devyn Harris and Leah Frink also had two hits each for the Hawkeyes. Evans also struck out 15 in the circle for the Hawkeyes.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Abraham Lincoln 5
Grace Nelson was 4-for-4 with two doubles, five RBI and three runs, and Maddie LaFleur added a double among four hits, three RBI and two runs for Heelan. Maddie Gengler pitched in there hits, four runs and an RBI, and Kaylee Baker posted two hits. Marin Frazee struck out four in four innings to get the win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
No stats reported.
Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City North 4
Carley Steinspring doubled, homered and drove in two, and Teygan Rasmussen added a hit, two walks and an RBI for Thomas Jefferson in the win. Steinspring also struck out 11 in seven innings to get the win.
Joslyn Vogt had a hit and two RBI for Sioux City North.
Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 4
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 7 LeMars 5
Alexys Jones hit a home run, drove in three and scored twice, and Addyson Junge added a hit and two RBI for Sioux City East in the win. Leah Conlon also had two hits, and Lexi Plathe went five innings to get the win. Brooklyn Johns pitched the final two frames to earn the save.
Addison Bogh had two hits and two RBI, and Sarah Brown and Natalie Vanderloo also had two hits for the Bulldogs. Libby Leraas added a solo home run for the Bulldogs.
Sioux City East 6 LeMars 3
Raelyn Angerman went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Alexys Jones pitched in a double and two RBI for Sioux City East. Teagan Treglia tossed all seven innings and struck out five to get the win.
LeMars’ Sarah Brown, Brenna Leraas and Charli Grosenheider had two hits each in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Sioux City West 0
Addison Wheeler went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs, and Riley Fitzgerald had a home run among two hits and drove in three runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the rout. Ella Skinner, Bailey Moreau and Lily Delperdang all had two hits of their own for the Warriors, which got nine strikeouts in five shutout innings from Regan Herbst.
Jalynn Johnson, Kaycie Boetger, Breanna Loker and Molly Stroman all had one hit each for Sioux City West.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Sioux City West 3
Cori Griebel went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs, and Addison Wheeler pitched in a double among three hits, two RBI and three runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Elise Evans-Murphy, Ella Skinner, Chloe Buss and Riley Fitzgerald all had two hits apiece with Skinner driving in three runs. Brooklyn Ocker went two shutout innings in the circle with four strikeouts and no hits allowed.
Angelica Rivera had a hit and two RBI for Sioux City West.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 4 Lamoni 0
Alexa Bedford threw a complete game shutout with three strikeouts for Moravia. Bedford, Lauren Long and Finley Spencer added two hits each, and Jaime Self cranked a two-run home run for the Mohawks.
Lamoni’s Taylor Henson and Cortlyn Homes had two hits each. Emaleigh Pierschbacher struck out three in seven innings in the circle for the Demons.
Murray 5 Orient-Macksburg 0
Presley VanWinkle threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts for Murray in the win. Teryn Shields had a hit, two runs and four stolen bases, and Keirsten Klein added one hit and two RBI for the Mustangs offense. Leah Frederick tallied her first career hit with a double in the win.
Emily Campbell and Emma Boswell both had one hit each for Orient-Macksburg.
Seymour 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Leah Rinchiuso, Olivia Power and Mackenzie Robertson had three hits each while Taylor Ruby had a pair of hits of her own to lead Seymour. Robertson drove in three runs, and Power had two RBI. Gracie Peck struck out nine in six innings to get the win.
Rachel Ogden had one hit and one RBI for Moulton-Udell.
Twin Cedars 16 Melcher-Dallas 0
Jillian French had three hits and four RBI, and Kisha Reed posted two hits and four RBI for Twin Cedars in the win. French tossed three innings of one-hit ball, striking out three, and Rylee Dunkin had three runs and another stolen base for the Sabers.
NON-CONFERENCE
Griswold 13 CAM 0
McKenna Wiechman had a double and a grand slam and drove in five runs for Griswold in the shutout win. Makenna Askeland had a double and a triple to reach 100 career hits, finishing with an RBI and three runs scored in the game. Marissa Askeland added a double among two hits and scored twice, and Whitney Pennock, Dakota Reynolds and Addison Adams all added a single. Reynolds scored three times, and Karly Millikan pitched the shutout with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Glidden-Ralston 10 Manson-NW Webster 9
Ashlynn Tigges delivered a two-out walk-off hit to score Vanessa Koehler and lifted Glidden-Ralston to the win. Koehler had a four-hit night with a double, three runs and an RBI, and Tiela Janssen, Tigges and Brileigh Bock had three hits apiece with Bock driving in three and Tigges finishing with two RBI. Jaelyn Subbert also had a two-hit game. Koehler went all seven innings and had three strikeouts in the circle.
Grand View Christian 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
No stats reported.