(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia picked up a huge win in the Western Iowa Conference, Sterling Berndt was perfect and Kenna Ford achieved a career milestone to highlight Monday's softball action in KMAland.
H10: Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Malena Woodward drove in two and scored twice. Alyssa Derby muscled two hits while Madison Botos, Olivia Engler, Jada Jensen, Lauren Nicholas and Kennedy Goergen each recorded a hit. Pellett and Goergen drove in two each and doubled, along with Derby. Engler struck out nine and allowed three hits.
Sidda Rodewald tripled for Shenandoah while Jenna Burdorf moved their only run.
H10: Atlantic 16 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Olivia Engler and Alyssa Derby each went deep and drove in two in the rout. Madison Botos doubled twice, and Caroline Pellett tripled en route to three RBIs. Kennedy Goergen singled three times with an RBI and struck out five in a no-hit win.
H10: Denison-Schleswig 8 Clarinda 5 (Game 1)
Kennedy Marten drove in two off one hit. Paige Kastner managed to score twice while Kiana Schulz had three hits and doubled. Teryn Fink recorded two hits, and Cambrie Brodersen doubled to plate a run. Claire Leinen had eight strikeouts in the dub.
Emmy Allbaugh and Hailee Knight each had two hits for Clarinda, but Jillian Graham and Kristen Smith were responsible for the Cardinals’ two runs.
H10: Denison-Schleswig 10 Clarinda 9 (Game 2)
Paige Kastner, Kiana Schulz, Hannah Slater and Kennedy Marten had two hits each for the Monarchs while Slater drove in two and homered. Kastner scored three times and Schultz tripled. Emma Mendenhall and Teryn Fink also had hits. Claire Leinen fanned three batters and walked five on seven hits.
Jerzee Knight tripled for Clarinda, and Kaylah Degase drove in a pair of runs. Hailee Knight, Emmy Allbaugh, Makayla Fichter, Jillian Graham and Kristin Smith had one hit apiece.
H10: St. Albert 12 Red Oak (Game 1)
Alexis Narmi launched a two-run homer and struck out 11 while Lainey Sheffield drove in a run, Mallory Daley had two doubles, Jessica McMartin doubled and Sophie Sheffield scored a run.
H10: Red Oak 7 St. Albert 6 (Game 2)
Alexa McCunn homered for Red Oak in the win. Jessica McMartin paced St. Albert with two hits, including a double. Sarah Eggerling also recorded two hits for the Saintes.
H10: Harlan 10 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Kate Heithoff and Emily Brouse had three hits each for Harlan. Aurora Miller and Kennedy Kjergaard added two hits of their own, and Tianna Kasperbauer fanned 15 in a three-hit shutout.
H10: Harlan 7 Glenwood 1 (Game 2)
Madison Schumacher had two hits, and Emily Brouse tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Cyclones.
H10: Creston 7 Kuemper Catholic 6 (Game 1)
Caitlin Bruce tripled among three hits and scored three times while Gracie Hagle, Halle Evans and Jersey Foote posted two hits apiece. Peyton Rice drove in three for the Panthers in the win.
Kenzie Schon and Kenadee Loew led Kuemper Catholic with two hits each.
H10: Creston 12 Kuemper Catholic 2 (Game 2)
Morgan Driskell had a single, double and four RBI, and Peyton Rice and Sophie Hagle added two hits each with Hagle driving in a pair. Taryn Fredrickson threw all six innings for the Panthers, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Brianna Lux and Jordan Schwabe tallied two hits each, and Kenzie Schon drove in a run on a single for Kuemper.
CC: Griswold 14 East Mills 0
Karly Millikan and Brenna Rossell teamed up to toss a no-hitter and struck out nine — seven from Millikan and two from Rossell. Makenna Askeland doubled, singled, plated four and scored once while Anna Kelley went 2-for-3 and finished the game with a three-run homer. Kelley’s night also featured a single, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored.
CC: Sidney 11 Fremont-Mills 2
Makenna Laumann earned the win while scattering six hits. Faith Brumbaugh tallied four hits and plated a run, and Fallon Sheldon singled, doubled and tripled, scored three runs and muscled an RBI. Jolie Sheldon also stuffed the stat sheet with three hits, three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bags.
Lily Crom and Taylor Morgan had two hits each, and From and Macy Mitchell both had run-scoring hits for Fremont-Mills.
NC: Lenox 14 Stanton 2
Lenox accumulated 13 hits and 11 RBIs, paced by TJ Stoaks’ three-hit, four-RBI performance with a homer. McKinna Hogan, Zoey Reed, Sadie Cox and Brooklyn Ecklin were responsible for two hits apiece, one of Cox’s was double.
Two of Stanton’s three hits came from Ali Silvius.
WIC: Treynor 1 Audubon 0 (Game 1)
Stella Umphreys’ RBI in the fifth inning was the difference-maker for Treynor. Teammates Addison Darrah and Rachel Kinsella also recorded hits while Jadyn Huisman struck out 12 batters on only four hits and two walks.
Sydney Beymer, Katelyn Nielsen, Jordan Porsch and Johanna Sauers each had hits for the Wheelers. Alexis Obermeier had eight struck outs and only allowed three hits in the tough-luck loss.
WIC: Audubon 14 Treynor 4 (Game 2)
The Wheelers relied on a seven-run second inning to get the win. Kylie Hartl drove in five runs on zero hits while Hannah Thygesen drove in three, homered and scored three runs. Sydney Beymer scored three times, and Katelyn Nielsen crossed home plate twice. Kali Irlmeier struck out eight on five hits and one walk.
Stella Umphreys drove in three and tripled. Jadyn Huisman and Brynna Huffman knocked doubles.
WIC: Riverside 2 AHSTW 1 — 8 innings
Izzy Bluml drew a walk-off walk to score Elly Henderson in extra innings. Henderson finished the night with four singles, three stolen bases and an RBI. Morgan Heiny and Kenna Ford each recorded hits, and Ford eclipsed 500 career strikeouts as part of her 10-strikeout, four-hit performance.
Ally Meyers had two hits for AHSTW and Graycen Partlow tripled in the defeat. Sienna Christian was assessed the heartbreak loss with 10 strikeouts on six hits and one earned run.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 8 Underwood 3
Macanna Guritz went 3-for-4 with four RBIs off two homers. Erika Rife tallied two hits, and Abby Hiatt earned the win on only five hits and two earned runs.
Ella Pierce paced Underwood with two RBIs off three hits and doubled. She also struck out two.
WIC: Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 2
Mikenzie Brewer hit a grand slam, reached on a single, was hit by pitch and safely got on via an error.
Alexis Gruhn and Zoey Melton led IKM-Manning with two hits each, and Taylor Beckendorf singled in two.
NC: Missouri Valley 4 Westwood 3
Mia Hansen shined at the plate with two hits, three RBIs and a run. Lauren Austin contributed two RBIs, Brooklyn Lange and Maya Contreraz each doubled. Audrie Kohl got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts and one walk on six hits.
NC: Exira-EHK 5 Nodaway Valley 1
Exira-EHK’s five hits came from Quinn Grubbs, Macy Emgarten, Mollie Rasmussen, Gemini Goodwin and Kate Hansen while Rasmussen and Nelson drove in runs, and Emgarten struck out 11 on four hits.
Maddax DeVault, Erin Rhoads, Jorja Holliday and Madison Fry singled for Nodaway Valley. DeVault, Rhoads and Fry stole one base each. Chloe Christensen scored the Wolverines’ only run.
NC: Mount Ayr 20 Mormon Trail 0
The Raiderettes plated 11 runs in the first and Zoey Larsen homered.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Seymour 0
Hadley Pierson tossed a two-hit, three-strikeout, four-inning shutout. Jayda Gay sparked the offense with four RBIs off three hits and homered. Kylie Keller muscled two hits while Emily Hughes, Anna Parrott, Maggie Wood Brynnly German, Jackie Kleve and Sydney Bears accounted for hits, too.
Seymour’s two hits came from Olivia Powers and Oli Trimble.
NC: Central Decatur 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Hallee Hamilton and Kylee Rockhold each tallied three RBIs. Hamilton’s came off two hits — a double & triple. Rockhold had one, which was a homer, and Carlee Hamilton recorded two hits and scored three times while being patient at the plate and drawing two walks. Annika Evertsen earned the win, striking out five on three hits.
Addie Hunter, Jessica King and Adriana Howard all had one hit for Moulton-Udell.
NC: Wayne 12 Murray 0
Sterling Berndt was perfect with nine strikeouts in four innings and helped her own cause on the offensive end with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mya Willey and Emily Jones had two RBIs each off one and two hits, respectively. Jaide Harvey had one hit, one RBI and scored a run. Abigayle Henderson, Brooklyn Reed and Allie Fortune also had hits for the Falcons.
NC: East Union 13 Orient-Macksburg 0
Mikenna Cass had three hits, including a double and five RBIs. Kaylin Lack drove in two on one hit and scored twice. Noelle McKnight scored three runs and doubled. Mallory Raney earned the win with four one-hit innings and and five strikeouts.
RVC: Woodbine 9 CAM 1
Charlie Pryor fanned nine batters on three hits while going 3-for-4 at the plate with 4 RBIs, including a two-run homer. Grace Moores tallied three hits, one of which was a double. Jamie Plowman also doubled, accumulating two hits.
Lilly Applegate bashed her first home run of the season to account for one of CAM’s three hits. Mallory Behken and Meredith Rich also hit safely. Helen Riker struck out 10 in seven innings in the cirlce.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Jadeyn Smith and Jamie Hausman doubled, Maggie Ragaller drove in two and Sarah Schurke had two hits. Smith earned the win with six strikeouts while scattering six hits and walking one on two earned runs in seven innings of duty. Kora Obrecht snagged two bases and scored twice.
Breely Clayburg doubled for CRB and the Crusaders received RBIs from Cassidy Baker, Lacie Davis and Kadey Olson. Emma Hart tallied nine strikeouts on nine hits and two walks in the defeat.
RVC: West Harrison 9 Boyer Valley 8 — 8 inn
Emily McIntosh was 3-for-3 with five RBI, and Haley Koch added three hits and two runs scored. Haleigh Rife, Katie Gore and Kali Peasley all posted two hits each for the Hawkeyes in the win. McIntosh struck out 12 in eight innings.
NC: Twin Cedars 8 Grand View Christian 3
Grace Bailey had a single, double and three RBI, and Rylee Dunkin posted a trio of hits and scored twice for Twin Cedars. Jillian French and Jetta Sterner also had two hits each, and Kisha Reed drove in a pair. Bailey threw all seven innings, scattered 13 hits and gave up just three runs while striking out seven.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Atlantic 16 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 8 Clarinda 5 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 10 Clarinda 9 (Game 2)
St. Albert 12 Red Oak 2 (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Harlan 7 Glenwood 1 (Game 2)
Creston 7 Kuemper Catholic 6 (Game 1)
Creston 12 Kuemper Catholic 2 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Griswold 14 East Mills 0
Sidney 11 Fremont-Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 1 Audubon 0 (Game 1)
Audubon 14 Treynor 4 (Game 2)
Riverside 2 AHSTW 1 — 8 innings
Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 2
Logan-Magnolia 8 Underwood 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 9 CAM 1
Ar-We-Va 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
West Harrison 9 Boyer Valley 8
Non-Conference
Lenox 14 Stanton 2
Missouri Valley 4 Westwood 3
Exira-EHK 5 Nodaway Valley 1
Lamoni 9 Bedford 5
Mount Ayr 20 Mormon Trail 0
East Union 13 Orient-Macksburg 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Seymour 0
Central Decatur 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Wayne 12 Murray 0
Cardinal 9 Melcher-Dallas 4
Twin Cedars 8 Grand View Christian 3