(KMAland) -- Navaeh Randall put herself in the Creston record books, Atlantic swept St. Albert, Wayne rolled to an impressive win and Griswold recorded a nice non-conference win on Tuesday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 6
Brooklen Black and Lynnae Green had two hits and two RBI each for Shenandoah in the win. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Game 1: Atlantic 11 St. Albert 0
Zoey Kirchhoff struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in a six-inning complete game shutout for the Trojans. Ava Rush had three hits, four RBI and two runs, and Ava Bruckner posted two hits and two RBI to lead the offense.
Mallory Daley had the only hit of the game for St. Albert. Alexis Narmi struck out eight in six innings.
Game 2: Atlantic 6 St. Albert 5
Jada Jensen had two hits and two RBI while Madison Huddleson pushed in one run, and Lila Wiederstein had a triple. Riley Wood took the dub in the circle with eight strikeouts on three hits in six innings.
Kylie Wesack homered and drove in three for St. Albert while Jessica McMartin contributed a hit and an RBI.
Creston 5 Glenwood 0
Nevaeh Randall launched the 23rd homer of her career to become Creston’s all-time leader. Randall finished the night with four hits and three RBI while Gracie Hagle also had an RBI.
Jersey Foote finished with two hits, and Ava Adamson and Mila Kuhns each doubled.
Keely Coen tossed a gem with nine strikeouts on two hits in seven innings.
Delaney Holeton and Coryl Matheny had hits for Glenwood.
Game 1: Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 6
Haylee Wilcox smashed a grand slam in Lewis Central’s win.
Melinda Schaefer had three hits while Alexis Diercksen had two hits and two RBI, and Jordan Schwabe accounted for two hits and an RBI. Kenzie Schon also finished with two knocks for the Knights while Kamryn Venner had a hit, an RBI and struck out six on four hits in the loss.
Harlan 9 Denison-Schleswig 8
Madison Kjergaard had three hits and scored twice for Harlan, and Tianna Kasperbauer accounted for three hits. Ella Plagman recorded one hit and scored twice while Jordan Heese and Regan Kramer also crossed home plate twice. Kasperbauer took the win in the circle with eight strikeouts on eight hits and four earned runs.
Cambri Brodersen was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate for Denison while Kiana Schulz had two hits, doubled and drove in two. Ashlyn Herrig also had two RBI, doing so on one hit. Kaitlyn Bruhn doubled and drove in a run, and Teryn Fink had one RBI off one hit. Kira Langenfeld also managed an RBI off a hit.
Brodersen complemented her strong night at the dish with three stolen bases and three strikeouts in four innings of pitching.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Game 2: Lewis Central vs. Kuemper Catholic (Suspended with the game tied at 6-6 in the eighth inning)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 13 Underwood 3
Macanna Guritz and Abby Hiatt each hit home runs and combined for four hits, six RBI and two runs to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Amelia Evans went 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs, and Samantha Yoder posted two hits and two RBI. Brooke Johnsen also had two hits and drove in a run behind Hiatt, who struck out three in five innings.
Grace Pierce had a double and drove in two runs to lead Underwood in the defeat.
AHSTW 10 Riverside 0
Ally Meyers, Lorelei Wahling, Grace Porter and Sienna Christian all had two hits each, and Meyers drove in three to lead AHSTW in the win. Wahling and Porter drove in two runs of their own behind six shutout innings from Meyers, who struck out four and allowed zero hits.
Ayla Richardson was the lone baserunner for Riverside, taking a walk.
Other Western Iowa Conference Scores
IKM-Manning 10 Tri-Center 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 4 Bedford 2
Jorja Holliday threw all seven innings for Nodaway Valley, striking out 11 and giving up just two unearned runs on two hits. Maddax DeVault had a hit and scored twice, and Whitney Lamb, Holliday and Izzy Eisbach all drove in one run each.
Emily Baker tossed six strong innings for Bedford, giving up just two hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. Lexi Perkins had a hit and an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Southeast Warren 16 Southwest Valley 4
Ada Lund had two hits, and Sadie Groszkrueger, Maddie Bevington and Mackenzie Richards all singled for Southwest Valley in the loss.
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Central Decatur 1
Brynnly German had a big game for the Blue Devils with three hits and three RBI while E Hughes had a hit and two RBI in the win. Hadley Pearson and Abby Hughes combined on the four-inning complete game, allowing just one run on three hits.
Kylee Rockhold had a hit and an RBI, and Annika Evertsen singled and walked for the Cardinals.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Mount Ayr 11 Lenox 1
Wayne 22 East Union 7
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 6
Angel Shaw and Sophia Kuntz each homered in the loss while posting two and one RBI, respectively. Kenley Meis added two hits, a double, an RBI and stole a base.
Shaw was the winning pitcher after a six-strikeout performance in eight innings.
Game 2: Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Abraham Lincoln 10
Grace Nelson crushed two homers and drove in four while Ella Fitzpatrick also went deep. Fitzpatrick finished with three hits and an RBI. Kenley Meis went 4-for-4, two doubles, a triple, two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.
Marin Frazee and Maddie Gengler each had two hits and doubled, and Frazee was the winning pitcher.
Game 1: Sioux City East 6 LeMars 4
Addyson Junge had two hits, a double and two RBI while Kennedy Wineland and Alexy Jones each had two hits, a double and an RBI. Olivia Mentzer also had two hits and a double.
Libby Leraas had two hits, a double and an RBI for LeMars while Sara Brown smacked two singles and one RBI.
Game 2: LeMars 5 Sioux City East 4
Maggie Allen had two hits and two RBI while Brenna Leraas added two hits and an RBI.
Gracie Bruening had three hits while Raelyn Angerman finished with two hits and an RBI, and Kennedy Wineland had two hits, doubled and sent in a run. Bella Gordon contributed two hits and scored twice in the loss.
Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City West 0
Cori Griebel singled, doubled and drove in three, and Emma Crooks had two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Crooks threw four innings and struck out two to get the win in the circle.
Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City West 0
Riley Fitzgerald singled and drove in four runs, Emma Crooks had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Chloe Buss posted a double and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Elise Evans-Murphy also had two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Kamea VanKalsbeek and Reagan Herbst combined on a five-strikeout no-hitter in three innings.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Game 1: Twin Cedars 14 Murray 0
Grace Bailey struck out four and gave up one hit in three innings to get the win for Twin Cedars. Chloe Durian went 3-for-3 with six RBI, and Jillian French hit a home run and drove in four to lead the offense.
Game 2: Twin Cedars 13 Murray 0
Ali Mockenhaupt was the winning pitcher for the Sabers, striking out four and allowing two hits in three innings. Chloe Durian had another big game with three RBI, and Kisha Reed had three RBI of her own.
Lamoni 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Cameron Martin belted two homers – a three-run dinger and a solo shot. Emaleigh Pierschbacher was the winning pitcher.
Orient Macksburg 4 Moulton-Udell 3
Kinsey Eslinger had two hits and two RBI while Brandy Bracy doubled and scored a run. Emma Boswell tripled and delivered three hits while Janesa Tonnberg also had an RBI, and Kasyn Shinn tripled. Boswell was also the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts on six hits and two earned runs.
Lexi Smith had two hits while Stephanie Leager had a hit and two RBI. Adriana Howard tossed a stout game in the defeat with nine strikeouts and three walks on six hits and two earned runs.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Seymour 11 Mormon Trail 1
Non-Conference
Griswold 6 CAM 0
Karly Millikan tossed another gem with nine strikeouts on only two hits. Millikan also shined at the plate with a 2-for-2 outing, a double and two RBIs. Lydia Greiman also had two hits, and Joey Reynolds hit a double and drove in three runs. Makenna Askeland contributed a hit and scored twice.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Grand View Christian 1
Breeley Clayburg had two hits, doubled and scratched in two RBI while Kadey Olson and Lacie Davis also had one RBI apiece.
Emma Hart added two hits while Malia Clayburg tripled. Emma Hart was the winning pitcher after striking out four on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Glidden-Ralston 13 Manson-Northwest Webster 4
Vanessa Koehler had five hits, homered and finished with three RBI while Elizabeth Lloyd had four hits, a double and three RBI. Ashlyn Tigges added two smacks and two RBI while Summer Toms, Brenna Bowman and Kassidy Wenck had two hits each.