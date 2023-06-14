(KMAland) -- Creston swept Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley rolled past Treynor, Exira-EHK and Woodbine rolled to RVC wins, Griswold remained perfect, Shenandoah outdueled Sidney and Clarinda stayed hot in softball play on Wednesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 7 Kuemper Catholic 6
Nevaeh Randall had another big game for Creston with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored. Jersey Foote homered for the second consecutive night and sent in two runs while Sophie Hagle had two RBI. Mila Kuhns doubled and drove in one while Ava Adamson also doubled. Zoey Vandevender had one hit and scored a run. Taryn Fredrickson struck out six on 10 hits with four earned runs and two walks.
Kaci Peter and Ally Sommerfeld each had two hits and one RBI for Kuemper while Charlotte Schwabe had two hits, doubled and scored twice. Ellie Sibbel added a hit and one RBI. Myli Schaefer struck out five in 6 1/3 innings.
Creston 15 Kuemper Catholic 4
Nevaeh Randall added another homer while driving three and accounting for two hits for Creston. Jersey Foote doubled as one of her two hits and drove in four, and Sophie Hagle had three RBI. Zoey Vandevender had one hit and two RBI. Daile Keeler had three hits, one RBI and scored three times, wand Caitlin Bruce had two hits and one RBI. Ava Adamson and Keely Coen had three and two hits, respectively. Coen got the win in the circle.
Charlotte Schwabe had two hits, doubled and drove in two for Kuemper while Melinda Schaefer had a hit and an RBI. Kaylie Diercksen, Allison Ostrander, Ellie Sibbel, Myli Schaefer, Morgan Masching and Ally Sommerfeld also had hits for the Knights. Diercksen and Masching also scored runs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 10 Treynor 2
Audrie Kohl had three hits and an RBI for Missouri Valley while Brooklyn Lange had three hits and two RBI. Emerson Anderson had one hit and two RBI, Hailey Ferris and Lea Gute tacked on one RBI each, Maya Contreraz doubled twice and scored twice. Dilynn Meade had two hits and scored twice, and Kohl struck out seven on eight hits in seven innings.
Adalyn Minahan doubled among her two hits and plated a run for Treynor, and Delaney Mathews had one hit and one RBI. Jadyn Huisman and Maili McKern added hits. Mathews struck out five, walked and surrendered 11 hits in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14 Ar-We-Va 2
Hailey Bieker had three hits and two RBI to lead Exira-EHK while Quinn Grubbs, Shay Burmeister, Gemini Goodwin, Harlee Fahn and Hannah Nelson each had two hits each. Goodwin, Nelson and Fahn had one RBI apiece. Grubbs doubled twice and Goodwin also added a double. Grubbs stole two bases and scored three times for the Spartans, and Goodwin tacked on three runs scored. Riley Miller had a double and an RBI at the plate while striking out nine on with two walks in four innings.
Jamie Hausman, Maggie Ragaller and Amber Ragaller had hits for Ar-We-Va in the loss.
Woodbine 13 CAM 1
Elise Olson had two hits and three RBI while Nicole Sherer and Charlie Pryor each finished with two hits, a double and two RBI. Katy Pryor had two hits, tripled and drove in a run while Nicole Hoefer also tacked on two hits and an RBI. Sierra Lantz and Anna Jochims both contributed one hit and one RBI. Charlie Pryor struck out five while allowing one hit in five innings.
Jenna Platt had CAM’s only hit.
Glidden-Ralston 13 Boyer Valley 1
Ashlynn Tigges had two hits, doubled, drove in four and scored twice for Glidden-Ralston, while Jaelyn Subbert had two hits and two RBI. Brenna Bowman contributed three hits and one RBI, and Kassidy Wenck had two hits, scored twice, stole two bases and drove in one. Vanessa Koehler contributed one hit, stole three bases and scored three times, and Brileigh Bock had one hit and scored once. Koehler was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight, allowed two hits and walked only one in four innings.
Boyer Valley’s hits came from Zoey Yanak and Maddi Gunia.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 14 Sidney 7
Navaeh Yale bopped two doubles and drove in four for Shenandoah while Abbey Dumler had one hit, scored once and plated three runs. Jenna Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens each had one hit and two RBI while Caroline Rogers doubled as one of her two hits and sent in one run. Kylie Foutch had one hit, one RBI and scored twice, and Lynnae Green had one hit and scored three times. Peyton Athen chipped in a hit and two runs scored. Burdorf struck out two while allowing four hits and five earned runs.
Gabi Jacobs led Sidney with two hits and one RBI while Fallon Sheldon had one hit and one RBI. Aunika Hayes doubled and scored twice while Mia Foster added a hit and two runs scored.
Clarinda 14 Southwest Valley 2
Ryplee Sunderman had two hits, three RBI and scored twice, and Madi Cole had a double and drove in three runs for Clarinda. Jerzee Knight tripled, drove in a run and scored three times, and Presley Jobe doubled as one of her two hits, drove in one and scored once. Brynn Isaacson, Annika Price and Andi Woods had one RBI apiece, and Addy Wagoner tossed four innings, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out one.
Sadie Groszkrueger had one hit and one RBI for Southwest Valley while Ryanne Mullen had a hit and scored a run. Morgan Shuler and Ada Lund also added hits in the loss.
St. Albert 6 Fremont-Mills 2
Lexi Narmi struck out 11 for the Saintes in the win while Katelynn Hendricks had two hits, two RBI and doubled while Olivia Gardner also sent in two runs. Nick Stavas has the story at our Local Sports News Page.
Griswold 10 IKM-Manning 0
Griswold’s offense pounded out 10 hits. Makenna Askeland had a big night with two hits, two doubles, three RBI and a run scored, and McKenna Wiechman had three hits and an RBI. Abby Gohlinghorst went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and one run scored. Whitney Pennock doubled while Marissa Askeland and Dakota Reynolds also had hits. Karly Millikan had 14 strikeouts and allowed only one hit.
Earlham 10 Mount Ayr 0
No stats reported.
East Union 15 Orient-Macksburg 5
Kasyn Shinn hit a 3-run homer for Orient-Macksburg in the second inning and followed with a solo blast in the third.
Orient-Macksburg 9 East Union 3
Emma Boswell bopped a solo homer for Orient-Macksburg in the win. East Union’s Noelle McKnight had a homer in the two-game series for East Union.
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Lamoni 0
Ava Oberender homered and drove in three for Martensdale-St. Marys while Brynnly German doubled, had three hits and three RBI. Aunie Berger had three hits, drove in a run and scored three times while Campbell German had one hit, three RBI and scored three times. Ellie Baker contributed two knocks. Abigail Hughes was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven on two hits in five innings.
Lamoni’s two hits came from Taylor Henson and Allyson Martin.
Clarke 8 Central Decatur 7 – 9 innings
No stats reported.
West Central Valley 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Nodaway Valley’s offense managed only two hits. Those came from Izzy Eisbach and Madison Fry. Jorja Holliday struck out five in the loss while allowing 17 hits.
Ogden 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
No stats reported.
Cardinal 13 Moravia 3
Layla Ewing doubled and drove in two for Moravia while Destiny Nathaniel, Kjirsten Albertson and Lauren Long also had hits. Nathaniel and Ivy Wubben scored in the loss.