(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia walked off a winner, another Charlie Pryor gem led Woodbine to a victory and Essex grabbed a win on Wednesday.
Corner Conference
Essex 5 Stanton 4
Olivia Baker muscled four smacks, and Kylie Valdez had two hits and an RBI. Mariska Kirchert also sent in a run, and Brooke Burns tripled.
Jenna Stephens and Leah Sandin each had two hits and tripled while Stephens drove in a run. Elly McDonald stole three bags while Kiela Franzen struck out six on eight hits and four earned runs in seven innings.
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 6 Tri-Center 1
Lea Gute tripled and drove in two while Emma Gute had a double, and Brooklyn Lange had two hits. Grace Herman and Hailey Ferris added one hit and one RBI apiece for the Lady Reds while Audrie Kohl was the winning pitcher after tossing a 12-strikeout performance while scattering 10 hits without an earned run.
Hayden Thomas drove in Tri-Center’s only run with one of her three hits. Thomas and Mikenzie Brewer each doubled.
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 7 Glidden Ralston 1
Danyelle Hikins had three hits, an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bags while Talia Burkhart went 2-for-4 with a run scored and stole three bases. Anna Seuntjens had one hit, a stolen base and an RBI.
Makenzie Dumbaugh had another stellar outing with five strikeouts on one earned run, two walks and eight hits in a complete game.
Vanessa Koehler doubled and stole two bases for Glidden-Ralston while Ashlynn Tigges added two hits in the loss.
Game 1: Whiting 13 West Harrison 8
Cadence Morton had two hits, two RBI and doubled while Autumn Porter and Brenyn Teel muscled two RBI each. Morton, Teel and Porter scored twice apiece while Kacy Ball crossed home plate three times.
Kali Peasley had two RBI off one hit while Leah Frink added one hit and on RBI. Rylee Evans struck out seven on three hits in four innings.
Game 2: West Harrison 14 Whiting 12
Rylee Evans had two hits, a double and two RBI while Grace Wallis contributed one hit and two RBI. Tylar Stirtz tallied two hits and an RBI while Zoe Etter chipped in two hits and scored three times. Etter was the winning pitcher while Evans struck out seven on two hits in three innings.
Kinzie Theeler had five hits, four RBI, tripled and scored twice while Cadence Morton had a double and three RBI. Brenyn Teel and Ella Totten had one hit and two RBI each.
Woodbine 3 CAM 1
Sierra Lantz had all three of Woodbine’s hits for the Tigers while Josie Niedermyer and Nicole Hoefer had one RBI apiece. Charlie Pryor got the win after striking out 11 on two hits in seven innings.
Emma Follmann homered in CAM’s loss. Helen Riker took the tough-luck loss with nine strikeouts on three hits and three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 10 Seymour 0
Ali Mockenhaupt got the win after striking out four on 11 hits in six innings. Grace Bailey had a 3-for-4 night while Rylee Dunkin and Kenzyn Roberts each went 2-for-4 with a double, and Roberts had two RBI. Jillian French managed a 2-for-3 night with a triple and three RBI.
Lamoni 12 Moulton-Udell 2
Taylor Henson was the winning pitcher while Malori Leonard belted a three-run dinger.
Non-Conference
Sidney 3 Shenandoah 2
Eighth-grader Gabi Jacobs was the winning pitcher after allowing just six hits and three walks. She played the hero with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne had two hits each for Sidney.
Jenna Burdorf had two hits for Shenandoah while Caroline Rogers had one hit and drove in a run. Peyton Athen struck out eight and surrendered just two earned runs in the loss.
Southwest Valley 7 Clarinda 6
Ryanne Mullen was the winning pitcher while Haidyn Top got the save. Mullen also had success at the plate with a 2-for-4 night while Evy Marlin had a 4-for-4 outing.
Glenwood 8 Underwood 3
Glenwood picked up a non-conference win. Adam Kiesel has the story at our Local Sports News Page.
St. Albert 8 Fremont-Mills 2
Kylie Wesack doubled, homered, had three hits, drove in two and scored twice. Alexis Narmi, Anna Helton and Olivia Gardner had one hit and one RBI each while Narmi and Gardner doubled. Narmi was the winning pitcher after striking out 12 on two hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Amanda Morgan and Macy Mitchell had one hit apiece for Fremont-Mills.
Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1 – 8 Innings
Kattie Troxel hit the game-winning RBI for the Panthers. Troxel’s winner was one of her two RBI while Samantha Yoder had two hits. Erikah Rife added a knock, and Marki Bertelsen drove in a run. Abby Hiatt was the winning pitcher after striking out 14 on three hits in eight innings.
West Central Valley 7 Nodaway Valley 5
Jorja Holliday had a single and two RBI while Whitney Lamb had two hits and an RBI, and Maddax DeVault contributed one hit and an RBI. Lindsey Davis had a double for Nodaway Valley.
Holliday struck out eight on four hits and three earned runs in six innings.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Game 1: Mount Ayr 10 Earlham 7
Game 2: Mount Ayr 9 Earlham 6
Clarke 7 Central Decatur 0
Chariton 3 Wayne 2
Davis County 11 Moravia 1
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
East Union 7 Melcher-Dallas 1
Avery Staver went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI while Aubrey Hansen doubled and had two RBI. Mallory Raney got the dub in the circle after allowing only one hit and striking out 11 in five innings.
Murray 14 Lenox 5
Jayda Chew, Megan Henrichs, Jalie Baumfalk, Jaden Lynn and Teryn Shields each went 2-for-3. Chew doubled and drove in one while Shields had three RBI, Baumfalk had two RBI and Henrichs added one RBI. Brooke Shannon contributed one hit and scored three times.
Izzy Curtis had two hits and drove in two while Dayna Robinson and Cadence Douglas each sent in one run on one hit, and Sadie Cox doubled.
Other O-M Tournament Scores
Orient-Macksburg 11 Mormon Trail 5