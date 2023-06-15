(KMAland) -- LC and SA split, Treynor edged AHSTW, Lenox won a slugfest & Shenandoah, Creston, Kuemper, Atlantic, F-M, MV, Audubon, Riverside, Mt Ayr, NV, SEW, MSTM, Exira/EHK, LeMars, SCE, SBL, Heelan, Melcher-Dallas, Lamoni, TC & Seymour were other area winners in KMAland softball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 5 Clarinda 3 — 8 inn
Peyton Athen tossed all eight innings for Shenandoah, which scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on for the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Creston 12 Red Oak 0
Nevaeh Randall and Daile Keeler both hit home runs for Creston in the win. Randall drove in three runs and scored twice, and Keeler finished with two hits. Jacy Kralik added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ava Adamson and Sophie Hagle had two hits each. Jersey Foote doubled, drove in two and scored twice, and Keely Coen went all four innings, allowing just four hits and striking out three.
Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez doubled while Emily Sebeniecher, Myylee Wallace and Tori Wendt also hit safely for the Tigers.
Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 6
St. Albert scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Lewis Central held off the rally for the win. Mahri Manz was 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Avery Heller added three hits, three runs and an RBI for the Titans. Alyssa Griffin doubled and drove in two, and Emerson Coziahr had 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Kylie Wesack had two hits and two RBI, and Jessica McMartin pitched in two singles and two RBI of her own for St. Albert. Lexi Narmi added 10 strikeouts in six innings for the Saintes.
St. Albert 9 Lewis Central 4
Lexi Narmi had two hits and three RBI, and Katelynn Hendricks posted two hits and an RBI for St. Albert in the win. Kiera Hochstein also had one hit and scored three times, and Ella Narmi struck out five in a complete game win.
Lewis Central’s Haylee Wilcox hit another home run and drove in two, and Mahri Manz had two hits, including a double, for the Titans.
Kuemper Catholic 8 Harlan 4
Kaylie Diercksen went 3-for-3 with three RBI while Ellie Sibbel hit a two-run home run to lead Kuemper Catholic. Melinda Schaefer and Allison Ostrander also had two hits each, and Alexis Diercksen doubled in two. Ally Sommerfield was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and two earned runs allowed in seven innings.
Ellie Ineson had two hits and two RBI, Lily Albertsen posted two hits and an RBI and Suzy Kenkel doubled, scored twice and drove in one for Harlan. Jenna Gessert pitched all seven innings for the Cyclones and struck out three.
Atlantic 9 Denison-Schleswig 5
Zoey Kirchhoff hit a home run among two hits and drove in five while Lila Wiederstein had two doubles among three hits for Atlantic. Ava Rush, Riley Wood and Claire Schroeder all had two hits for the Trojans. Wood went the first five innings with three strikeouts, and Kirchhoff closed it down with two perfect innings and two strikeouts.
Norah Huebert doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Kaitlyn Bruhn had two hits and two runs for the Monarchs.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 14 Sidney 0
Macy Mitchell tripled among two hits, drove in one run and scored three times, and Saige Mitchell added two hits, two RBI and two runs. Lily Crom posted a single, drove in two and scored twice. Saige Mitchell went three innings and struck out five to get the win.
Sidney’s only hit of the game came from Alyssa Melvin.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 2
Brooklyn Lange had three hits while Emerson Anderson added two hits and two RBI. Maya Contreraz also had two hits and drove in a run, and Dilynn Meade posted two hits and scored once for the Lady Reds. Audrie Kohl struck out 13 in a complete game performance in the circle.
Treynor 9 AHSTW 8
Treynor scored seven runs between the sixth and seventh innings and held off a late AHSTW rally. Delaney Mathews worked all seven innings and struck out seven for the Cardinals. Jadyn Huisman had three hits and three RBI while Mathews and Addie Minahan had two hits apiece for the Cardinals.
Bryanna Wood led AHSTW with two hits while Halle Goodman posted a hit and two RBI. Sienna Christian struck out three in five innings.
Audubon 10 Underwood 0
Kali Irlmeier went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored while Kylee Hartl added two hits, including a double, and scored twice for Audubon. The Wheelers also got a three-hit night from Alexis Obermeier, who doubled twice, and Addie Hocker had a two-hit game. Obermeier also went six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
Claire Cook had two of the three hits for Underwood.
Riverside 17 Tri-Center 2
Madison Kelley had four hits, five RBI and two runs, and Adaline Martens posted two hits and two RBI of her own for Riverside. Kayden Schnack and Elly Henderson pitched in two hits each, combining to score five runs in the rout. Sophia Fenner had four strikeouts in two innings in the circle before Ayla Richardson went the final three innings.
Hope McPhillips tripled and drove in two, and Natalie Ausdemore posted an RBI single for Tri-Center in the loss. Hayden Thomas had three strikeouts in five innings.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 12 Central Decatur 11
Cadence Douglas doubled, singled and hit the sacrifice fly that scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for Lenox. Zoey Reed had a double among four hits and drove in two, and Danielle Robinson posted two hits of their own. Sadie Cox added a double among three hits and drove in three, and Izzy Curtis had three RBI.
Breegen Lindsey led Central Decatur with two doubles among three hits.
Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 0
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 12 Southwest Valley 2
Izzy Eisbach went 4-for-4 with a double, drove in two and scored twice, and Madison Fry smacked a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored three times for Nodaway Valley. Jorja Holliday added a double and drove in two, and Lindsey Davis posted a hit, an RBI and three runs. Holliday also tossed five innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and striking out seven.
Sadie Groszkrueger drove in a run for Southwest Valley, which also got hits from Haidyn Top, Ryanne Mullen and Ada Lund.
Southeast Warren 10 East Union 0
Alivia Ruble, Natalie Geisler and Belle Ewing all had two hits, and Kaylee Tigner doubled and drove in three to lead Southeast Warren. Geisler drove in two and scored twice, and Kaylyn Holmes struck out seven in a five-inning one-hit complete game shutout.
East Union’s only hit came from Noelle McKnight. Sara Collins tossed four innings for the Eagles.
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Wayne 2
Martensdale-St. Marys broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning. Hadley Pearson had three hits and drove in two while Campbell German pitched in two hits and two RBI. Aunie Berger homered among two hits, and German went all seven innings and struck out 17.
Wayne’s Izzie Moore and Fortune both hit solo home runs for Wayne. Moore finished with two hits and struck out 10 in seven innings for the Falcons.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 CAM 0
Quinn Grubbs was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, and Shay Burmeister, Riley Miller, Hailey Berns, Hailey Bieker and Harlee Fahn all had two hits apiece for Exira/EHK. Miller allowed just one hit in a three-inning complete game shutout.
Daphna Wahlert had one hit for CAM in the loss.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 12 Sioux City North 5
Natalie Vanderloo doubled twice among four hits and scored twice, and Charli Grosenheider added a home run, a double and four RBI for LeMars. Brenna Leraas pitched in a double among two hits and a team-best five RBI, and Sarah Brown, Payton Wright and Calla Langel all had two hits apiece. Langel also drove in two runs behind Leraas, who struck out eight in seven innings.
Lauren Clark, Natalie Rasmussen and Ava Kelley all had two hits for Sioux City North with Rasmussen and Kelley driving in one run each.
LeMars 5 Sioux City North 1
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Gracie Bruening had a double and a home run among three hits while Olivia Mentzer had a single and two RBI. Leah Conlon also had two hits, and Raelyn Angerman drove in two runs for the Black Raiders.
Cori Griebel had two hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Elise Evans-Murphy hit a three-run home run, and Regan Herbst pitched four innings with three strikeouts for the Warriors.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 4
Elise Evans-Murphy homered among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Riley Fitzgerald also went deep in a 2-for-3 performance with two RBI and two runs to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Addison Wheeler added three hits and two runs, Bailey Moreau had a three-hit game with one RBI and one run and Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out three in six innings to get the win.
Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones both had two hits, and Bella Gordon posted a single and drove in two for Sioux City East. Leah Conlon also had a strong game with three singles and scored once for the Black Raiders.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Sioux City West 5
Maddie LaFleur went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and three runs to lead Bishop Heelan Catholic. Maddie Gengler and Grace Nelson also had three hits each, driving in one run apiece and scoring a combined six runs. Marin Frazee posted two hits, two runs and an RBI, and she struck out four in five innings in the circle.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 4
Heelan’s Maddie Gengler, Maddie LaFleur and Eliana Ross all had three hits each while Grace Nelson and Kaylee Fulton had two hits apiece in the win. Alyssa Schorg drove in three runs, and Nelson, LaFleur and Fulton all had two RBI apiece behind Makenna Baker, who struck out three in four innings.
West’s Emily Ehlers and Isabella Allen had two hits each. Ehlers scored twice, and Allen drove in two runs.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 15 Moravia 13
Jenna Mickey, Summer Karpan and Kasyn Reed all had three hits while Danni Enfield, Paetyn Anderson, Brooklyn Metz, Hayden Branson and Kelsey Reed added two hits apiece for Melcher-Dallas in the high-scoring win. The Reeds combined to drive in seven runs while Anderson had three RBI and Emma Clark drove in two. Clark struck out five in seven innings in the circle.
Moravia’s Destiny Nathaniel hit two home runs, and Finley Spencer also went deep among three hits while driving in two and scoring three runs. Nathaniel drove in three and scored three times, and Kjirsten Albertson had three hits. Kenna Spencer, Layla Ewing and Lauren Long all pitched in two hits each.
Lamoni 13 Mormon Trail 0
Taylor Henson finished a five-inning complete game shutout.
Twin Cedars 9 Orient-Macksburg 1
Jillian French struck out 14 in a no-hit performance in the circle, and Rylee Dunkin added a double and triple among four hits, driving in one run and stealing two bags for Twin Cedars. Kisha Reed was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and drove in three, and French also had a double among two hits at the plate.
Seymour 5 Murray 4
Seymour scored five runs in the sixth inning to edge past Murray for the win. Gracie Peck struck out six in seven innings to get the win. She also joined with Lacie Peck, Taylor Ruby and Olivia Power in finishing with one hit each.
Murray’s Presley VanWinkle struck out five in seven innings to take the tough loss. Teryn Shields posted two hits, including a triple, drove in one run and scored twice to lead the Mustangs offense. Jayda Chew had a hit and two runs, and Keirsten Klein drove in one run on a single.
NON-CONFERENCE
Westwood 15 West Harrison 3
Rylee Evans went 2-for-2 with an RBI while Devyn Harris had a hit and drove in a run for West Harrison.
MVAOCOU 13 Boyer Valley 3
Maria Puck had two hits and scored twice, and Jessica O’Day had a two-hit game for Boyer Valley in the defeat.