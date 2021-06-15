(KMAland) -- Red Oak rolled Shenandoah, Kuemper got a nice sweep of LC, Stanton put up 17, Missouri Valley scored 20, Wayne shutout MSTM, Griswold edged CAM and more from the Tuesday in KMAland softball.
H-10: Red Oak 10 Shenandoah 0
Nicole Bond and Jaydin Lindsay had two hits each for Red Oak in the victory. Cami Porter added a double and drove in three, and Merced Ramirez had a hit and two RBI. Emma Bierbaum struck out seven in a two-hit shutout.
Shenandoah’s only hits came from Macee Blank and Caroline Rogers.
H-10: Creston 7 Glenwood 0
Gracie Hagle and Sophie Hagle had two hits each for Creston in the victory. Peyton Rice added a two-run double, and Sophie Hagle drove in three on the night.
H-10: Atlantic 7 St. Albert 2 (Game 1)
H-10: Atlantic 15 St. Albert 1 (Game 2)
Olivia Engler and Jada Jensen both hit home runs in game two for Atlantic. Kylie Wesack went deep for St. Albert in the opener. Jessica McMartin pitched in two hits for the Saintes.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 8 Lewis Central 7 (Game 1)
Kamryn Venner’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly helped Kuemper walk-off to the win. Kyndal Hilgenberg added two hits and drove in four for the Knights.
Haley Bach had two hits and two RBI, Mahri Manz added a pair of hits of her own and Taylor Elam had a base knock and two RBI for Lewis Central.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 7 Lewis Central 6 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Kuemper added another walk-off win thanks to a Lewis Central error. Jordan Schwabe and Brianna Lux had two hits each to lead the Knights in the win.
Haley Bach added two hits, two runs and two RBI, and Avery Heller had a pair of hits and drove in one for the Titans.
H-10: Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Harlan scored in every at bat on their way to the dominant win. Jordan Heese had three hits, and Aurora Miller and Ella Plagman each had two hits for the Cyclones. Julia Schechinger went deep, and Tianna Kasperbauer threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Kennedy Marten had a run-scoring hit to bring in Paige Kastner, who also singled, for Denison-Schleswig. Teryn Fink chipped in a safety of her own.
CORNER: Stanton 17 Essex 9
Tara Peterson had a big night with two triple and five RBI, and Brooklyn Silva added a double, a home run and three RBI. Ali Silvius and Abby Burke pitched in four hits each and combined to score nine runs. Brooklyn Adams and Marleigh Johnson tallied two hits of their own.
NC: Griswold 1 CAM 0
Karly Millikan struck out 12 and scattered five hits over seven innings for the Tigers. Dakota Reynolds had three hits, and Lydia Greiman drove in the only run of the night on a single for Griswold.
WIC: Underwood 1 Audubon 0
Ella Pierce struck out nine in a shutout performance, and Mary Stevens had two hits for the Eagles offense. Peyton Cook drove in Claire Cook for the only run of the game.
Jordan Porsch and Addie Hocker had one hit each for Audubon. Alexis Obermeier and Kali Irlmeier gave up just four hits and struck out seven in a combined pitching performance.
WIC: Missouri Valley 20 IKM-Manning 9
Lauren Austin had three hits, including a triple, stole four bases, scored three times and drove in two to lead Missouri Valley. Audrie Kohl added two doubles among three hits and drove in three. Kohl also struck out eight in four innings of relief.
WIC: AHSTW 10 Treynor 1
Grace Porter went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs while Natalie Hagadon added two hits and brought in five for AHSTW. Sienna Christian added a double and drove in two, and Kailey Jones tossed seven innings, struck out six and gave up one run ons ix hits.
Reagan Gordon had a pair of hits for Treynor in the defeat.
WIC: Riverside 7 Tri-Center 1
Kenna Ford struck out 10 in the circle and added three hits with a double at the plate for Riverside. Katie Messerschmidt chipped in three hits, and Elyssa Amdor had two hits and two RBI in the win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 17 Bedford 2
Whitney Lamb had four hits and drove in three, and Lindsey Davis and Aubrey Van Otterloo added three hits each for the Wolverines. Maddax DeVault and Kenzie Miller posted two hits of her own. Jorja Holliday struck out seven and allowed just one earned run on six hits in six innings.
Vivian Tracy topped Bedford with two hits and an RBI.
POI: Mount Ayr 13 Southwest Valley 3
Zoey Larsen hit a pair of home runs, and Payten Lambert and Addy Reynolds had two triples each for Mount Ayr.
Camryn Johnston, Haidyn Top, Evy Marlin, Sadie Groszkrueger and Ryan Mullen all reached base on one hit each.
POI: Wayne 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Sterling Berndt struck out 14 in a two-hit shutout and added a single, double and home run with two RBI and three runs at the plate. Mya Willem pitched in two hits and an RBI, and Emily Jones drove in a pair on one hit.
Jackie Kleve and Madeline Myer had one hit each for the Blue Devils.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
Marin Frazee, Kenley Meis, Mariah Augustine, Ellie Gengler, Sophia Kuntz and Grace Nelson all had two hits each, and Meis and Lauren LaFleur drove in two each for Heelan. Angel Shaw struck out six in five one-hit innings.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 2)
Marin Frazee topped the Heelan offense with three hits and three runs scored, and Kenley Meis pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI.
MRC: LeMars 11 Sioux City East 4 (Game 1)
Alivia Milbrodt had two double and three RBI at the plate while striking out eight in the circle. Averie Morgan pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs in the win.
Sioux City East’s Raelyn Angerman drove in two runs on one single.
MRC: LeMars 12 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)
Maggie Allen had three hits, scored four times and drove in a run for LeMars. Payton Wright added three hits, Avery Pratt had two hits and two runs and Alivia Milbrodt smashed a home run for the Bulldogs.
Brylee Hempey homered among three hits for Sioux City East in the defeat.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)
Ella Skinner had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Taylor Prosser, Abby Lewis and Addie Brown all added two hits apiece. Kylie Kerr also drove in two on one hit. Regan Herbst went all five and gave up just four hits for the Warriors.
MaKenna Schlumbum went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Sioux City West.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Elise Evans-Murphy had three doubles, drove in five and scored three times to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 17-hit attack. Addie Brown pitched in three hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Abby Lewis had two hits and four RBI. Ella Skinner tallied two hits, two RBI and two runs. Kamea VanKalsbeek had a three-inning one-hitter with five strikeouts.
Kaycie Boetger had the only hit of the game for Sioux City West.
BLUE: Moravia 8 Diagonal 5
Kjirsten Albertson had two hits and two RBI, and Isabel Hanes and Anaya Keith posted two hits of their own for Moravia.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 17 Moulton-Udell 2
Logann Carson hit her first career home run and added two doubles with five RBI and three runs scored for Orient-Macksburg. Haylee Meyer, Kinsey Eslinger and Carter Osborne pitched in three hits each, and Christa Cass and Caitlyn Gist added a pair of RBI. Eslinger struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Adriana Howard and Hannah King led Moulton-Udell with two hits each.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 11 Lamoni 1
Paetyn Anderson went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas in the dominant win. BrieAnna Remster and Kacey Enfield added two hits and an RBI, and Kynser Reed finished with a hit and two RBI. Remster threw all five innings and gave up just three hits and an unearned run while striking out eight.
Taylor Henson, Emaleigh Pierschbacher and Carly Maeder all had one hit each for Lamoni.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 20 Murray 3
Rylee Dunkin had a huge night for the Sabers with five hits, including two doubles, a home run and five RBI in the victory.
Jalie Baumfalk had three hits, and Jayda Chew and Emma Decker added two each for Murray.
