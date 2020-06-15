(KMAland) -- Big wins for Sidney, Lo-Ma, Underwood and Ar-We-Va highlighted the opening night of KMAland softball.
H-10: Shenandoah 10 Clarinda 7
Nichole Gilbert and Macee Blank had two hits and two RBI each, and Delanie Voshell struck out 13 to lead Shenandoah in the victory.
Kylie Shackelford topped Clarinda with a two-run double while Emmy Allbaugh walked, was hit by a pitch, singled and scored three times. View the complete story linked here.
H-10: Creston 12 Red Oak 4
Morgan Driskell went deep to lead Creston in the victory.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kenzie Schon homered, doubled, drove in a run and scored three times for Kuemper in the season-opening win.
CORNER: Sidney 18 Fremont-Mills 4
Faith Brumbaugh blasted a grand slam while Olivia Larsen and Sidnie Baier added three hits each for Sidney. Larsen scattered nine hits through seven.
Liz Bartles and Kennedy Lamkins had two hits each for the Knights.
CORNER: Griswold 17 East Mills 3
Haylee Pennock had a triple, an RBI and scored four runs to lead Griswold in the victory. Kacey Danker doubled, drove in two and scored twice, and McKenna Wiechman pitched in a double, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Brenna Rossell was the winning pitcher for the Tigers with six strikeouts in a two-hit, four-walk performance.
NC: Southwest Valley 18 Stanton 17
Southwest Valley took a wild one-run victory over the Viqueens to open the year.
Tara Peterson had four hits to lead Stanton while Brooklyn Silva tripled twice. Devin Isaacson added a pair of hits, including a double, and Marleigh Johnson, Abby Burke, Jenna Stephens and Kami Tibben also had multi-hit games.
WIC: Riverside 5 Audubon 0
Kenna Ford threw a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts. Ashlynn Amdor added a double and scored twice, and Gracie Bluml doubled among two hits with two RBI. Chiara Rains chipped in two runs scored.
NC: Glidden-Ralston 15 IKM-Manning 3
Vanessa Koehler had two doubles and four RBI to lead a 10-hit Glidden-Ralston attack. Josey Gump added two hits and three RBI, and Talia Schon had a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Lenox 3 — 8 inn
Madeline Myer had a pair of hits for Martensdale-St. Marys in the walk-off win.
McKinna Hogan led Lenox with three hits, and TJ Stoaks had a double and an RBi. Stoaks also struck out 13 with just one walk and zero earned runs. Kayla Yzaguirre drove in one fro the Tigers.
NC: Bedford 12 Lamoni 5
Emily Baker struck out 11 for the Bulldogs in the victory.
NC: Grand View Christian 6 Nodaway Valley 0
Madison Fry had two hits, and Maddax DeVault also hit safely for Nodaway Valley. Whitney Lamb threw six innings and struck out four for the Wolverines.
NC: Mount Ayr 19 Mormon Trail 0
Mount Ayr scored 12 in the first and seven in the second on their way to a dominant win.
NC: Central Decatur 12 Moulton-Udell 3
Kylee Rockhold struck out 14 and allowed just one unearned run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings to lead the Cardinals.
Carlee Hamilton, Rockhold and Emily Cornell all had two hits to lead a 10-hit offensive attack. Cornell and Jordan Proctor drove in two runs apiece.
NC: Wayne 13 Murray 0
Emily Jones went 3-for-3 with three singles and three runs scored, and Maddy Wood added two hits and scored two runs for Wayne.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Jadeyn Smith threw a complete-game three-hitter, striking out six and walking just two. Hannah Kraus had a two-run double to lead the Rockets offense.
RVC: West Harrison 7 Boyer Valley 3
West Harrison scored three runs in the third inning and added two insurance runs in the seventh.
Leah Cooper, Kylie Petersen and Alexia Miller all had two hits each for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
NC: Sioux City North 6 Westwood 1
Courtney Johnson struck out 11 and drove in two runs to lead Sioux City North.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 10 Clarinda 7
Creston 12 Red Oak 4
Harlan 4 St. Albert 0
Atlantic 10 Lewis Central 2
Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 2
Corner Conference
Sidney 18 Fremont-Mills 4
Griswold 17 East Mills 3
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 6 Missouri Valley 0
Riverside 5 Audubon 0
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia 12 Treynor 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Lenox 3 — 8 inn
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
West Harrison 7 Boyer Valley 3
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 18 Stanton 17
Glidden-Ralston 15 IKM-Manning 3
Mount Ayr 19 Mormon Trail 0
Central Decatur 12 Moulton-Udell 3
Grand View Christian 6 Nodaway Valley 0
Bedford 12 Lamoni 5
East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Knoxville 8 Southeast Warren 1
Wayne 13 Murray 0
Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Western Christian 16 Sioux City East 15
Sioux City North 6 Westwood 1