(KMAland) -- Glenwood opens with a win, Audubon beats Treynor, Underwood & Riverside go to 2-0 in the WIC, Mount Ayr with another big offensive night & more from KMAland softball on Tuesday.
H-10: Shenandoah 18 Red Oak 10 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Shenandoah scored eight in the top of the seventh to make up the difference in a wild game.
Lydia Morales had three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Nichole Gilbert and Brooklen Black added two hits and two RBI apiece for the Fillies.
Kyndal Kells topped Red Oak with two hits and four RBI, and Chloe Johnson had two hits and an RBI. View the complete story at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Atlantic 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
H-10: Atlantic 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Game 1: Olivia Engler struck out eight in four one-hit shutout innings and drove in three. Madison Botos added three hits, and Caroline Pellett had two hits and scored twice.
Game 2: Engler had three more hits and drove in a run, and Botos added three hits sand an RBI. McKenzie Waters chipped in two hits of her own while Alyssa Derby drove in two runs. Kennedy Goergen was the winning pitcher, striking out three and scattering eight hits.
Paige Kastner had two hits and two RBI for the Monarchs. Cambri Brodersen pitched in two hits and two runs scored.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 St. Albert 5
Haley Bach and Gracie Hays each hit home runs for the Titans, which scored two in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away.
Bella Dingus doubled for St. Albert in the defeat.
H-10: Glenwood 8 Creston 4
Braden Liddick and Hayllee Sell led the way for Glenwood with three and four hits, respectively. The Rams also turned a triple play on defense.
H-10: Harlan 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Harlan scored five seventh-inning runs to pull away. Emily Brouse smacked a long home run in the victory.
CORNER: Stanton 15 Essex 3
Kami Tibben doubled and singled while Jenna Stephens pitched in a pair of hits, and Kaitlyn Bruce struck out five to get the win in the circle.
WIC: Audubon 12 Treynor 8
Audubon knocked off Treynor for the first time since June 27th, 2012 to end a 16-game losing streak to the school.
Alyssa Kellar had three hits and two stolen bases for Audubon while Tori Castle finished with two hits and two RBI.
WIC: Riverside 16 AHSTW 4
Riverside had 17 hits, including four by Kenna Ford, who had two doubles and drove in three. Ashlyn Amdor chipped in three hits and scored three times, and Meghan Reed finished with a double among three hits and drove in three.
WIC: Underwood 7 Logan-Magnolia 1
Underwood moved to 2-0 in the WIC thanks to a big four-run third inning to open things up on their way to the win.
POI: Mount Ayr 15 Southwest Valley 3
Rachel Sobotka homered twice and Alexa Anderson and Channler Henleeach went deep once in a dominant win for the Raiderettes.
POI: Nodaway Valley 13 Bedford 1
Maddax DeVault had two hits and four RBI, and McKynna Newbury finished with three hits for Nodaway Valley in the victory. McKynli Newbury added two hits, two runs and two RBI, and Jorja Holliday and Aubrey Van Otterloo pitched in two hits apiece.
Holliday got the win in the circle for the Wolverines, striking out eight in four innings and giving up just one unearned run on one hit.
Vivian Tracy had the only hit of the night for the Bulldogs.
POI: Wayne 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Emily Jones went deep for Wayne in the victory.
POI: Southeast Warren 18 Central Decatur 8
Alivia Ruble had four hits at the plate and struck out nine in the circle, and Brooklynn Page and Makayla Ruble added three hits apiece for the Warhawks.
Mya Applegate led Central Decatur with one hit, three RBI and two runs scored, and Kylee Rockhold added a hit and two RBI.
NC: West Monona 10 Woodbine 0
Jamie Plowman had the lone hit for Woodbine.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City West 0
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City West 2
Kenzie Foley threw a shutout in game one and hit three home runs, drove in eight and scored six times between the two games.
BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 11 Moulton-Udell 3
Kaela Eslinger popped her first home run of the season for the Bulldogs in the victory.
BLUEGRASS: Twin Cedars 11 Murray 0
Senior Caitlyn Reed blasted her first home run of the season for the Sabers.
BLUEGRASS: Moravia 16 Diagonal 2
Moravia scored seven in the first and four each in the second and fourth innings on their way to the dominant win.
BLUEGRASS: Melcher-Dallas 14 Lamoni 2
Cameron Martin drove in both runs for Lamoni in the loss.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
