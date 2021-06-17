(KMAland) -- Harlan won a pitcher’s duel, AL edged past LC, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, East Union and Murray won at the O-M Tournament and more from the Wednesday in KMAland softball.
NC: Shenandoah 3 Sidney 2
Sara Morales had two hits and two RBI, and Lynnae Green added two hits for Shenandoah in the win. Jenna Burdorf struck out nine in seven innings to get the win.
Sidney’s Mia Foster had a hit and two RBI for the Cowgirls. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page linked here.
NC: Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 4
Morgan Shuler had a single and a triple for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
NC: St. Albert 8 Fremont-Mills 1
Alexis Narmi struck out eight in a one-hitter for St. Albert. Narmi and Kylie Wesack both popped home runs and combined on five hits. Wesack added a double among her three hits. Georgie Bohnet also posted a pair of hits and an RBI for the Saintes offense.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 8 Lewis Central 7
Holly Hansen had two hits and an RBI to lead Abraham Lincoln. Emma O’Neal scored twice and had one hit, and Kelsi Nelson, Tessa Clifton and Jessica Vrenick all drove in one run each for the Lynx.
Lewis Central scored six runs in the seventh to nearly mount a comeback. Haley Bach and Mahri Manz had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Haylee Wilcox finished with two runs scored for the Titans.
NC: Harlan 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
Emily Brouse struck out 12 and allowed just one hit for Harlan in the shutout victory. Kate Heithoff had two hits for the Cyclones offense.
WIC: Underwood 12 Riverside 1
Maddie Pierce was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Macy Vanfossan added a big three-run shot and scored three times for the Eagles in the rout. Ella Pierce, Peyton Cook and Grace Pierce pitched in two hits while Ali Fletcher and Grace Pierce dove in two apiece. Ella Pierce threw all five innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits.
Kenna Ford doubled and Morgan Heiny and Ella Henderson singled for Riverside.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lamoni 1
Madeline M yer and Kylie Keller had two hits and two RBI each while Hadley Peareson posted a pair of hits of her own. Angelina Furness provided a pinch-hit two-run home run, and Braelynn Long had seven strikeouts in five innings to get the win.
Taylor Hensen led Lamoni with two hits and an RBI.
NC: Clarke 7 Central Decatur 0
Eily Hall and Annika Evertsen both had one hit each for Central Decatur in the shutout loss.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 West Harrison 4
Exira/EHK put up five in the fourth and five more in the sixth in the win.
Haley Koch cracked a home run, singled and scored three times, and Emily McIntosh added two hits and an RBI for West Harrison in the loss.
RVC: Boyer Valley 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Boyer Valley scored seven runs in the sixth inning to snag the RVC win.
Miranda Garcia led Coon Rapids-Bayard with two hits and two RBI, and Cassidy Baker and Emma Hart added two hits apiece in the defeat.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Hannah Kraus went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs, and Maggie Ragaller picked up two hits and two RBI. Jamie Hausman added a two-run double, and Jadeyn Smith and Kora Obrecht added two hits each. Smith struck out four in five two-hit innings.
Vanessa Koehler, Tiela Janssen, Kimberly Daily and Ashlynn Tigges had one hit each for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
ORIENT-MACKSBURG TOURNAMENT
Lenox 1 Melcher-Dallas 0
TJ Stoaks threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, and Sadie Cox had both Lenox hits in the win.
BrieAnna Remster allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings. for Melcher-Dallas.
Nodaway Valley 11 Mormon Trail 1
Maddax DeVault led Nodaway Valley with four hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Madison Fry posted two hits and scored three times. Erin Rhoads scored twice and drove in two, and Jorja Holliday struck out 10 in a five-inning one-hitter.
GraceAnn Bellon led Mormon Trail with an RBI, driving in Annika Shanks, who had the only Saints hit on the evening.
East Union 11 Diagonal 1
Kaylin Lack doubled, homered, drove in three and scored three times for East Union in the win. Sara Collins added a double and a home run while driving in two and scoring twice, and Grace Nixon was 2-for-2 with three RBI of her own. Mallory Raney threw all five innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out five.
Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Teryn Fields had a single, a triple and an RBI for Murray in the win. Emma Decker and Zoey Black added two hits each of their own.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 12 Riverside 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 West Harrison 4
CAM 7 Whiting 6 (Game 1)
CAM 13 Whiting 0 (Game 2)
Boyer Valley 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Ar-We-Va 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 3 Sidney 2
Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 4
St. Albert 8 Fremont-Mills 1
Abraham Lincoln 8 Lewis Central 7
Harlan 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
Earlham 7 Mount Ayr 2 (Game 1)
Earlham 6 Mount Ayr 1 (Game 2)
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lamoni 1
Clarke 7 Central Decatur 0
West Sioux 14 Sioux City North 1
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
Lenox 1 Melcher-Dallas 0
Nodaway Valley 11 Mormon Trail 1
East Union 11 Diagonal 1
Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 2