(KMAland) -- Charlie Pryor threw a perfect game, Lo-Ma edged Mo Valley, MSTM walked off Southeast Warren, Creston downed Glenwood & East Mills, Griswold, F-M, Underwood, Riverside (2x), Treynor, Bedford, Mt Ayr, EU, Wayne, CR-B, Ar-We-Va, Lamoni, Seymour, TC, Melcher-Dallas & Atlantic were area softball winners on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap from Friday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 5 Glenwood 1
Taryn Fredrickson struck out 11 in a three-hit complete game performance for Creston. Daile Keeler had two hits and drove in a run while Jersey Foote singled and drove in two for the Panthers. Nevaeh Randall also had one hit and scored two runs.
Allison Koontz smashed a solo home run to account for Glenwood’s only run. Koontz pitched all seven innings and struck out six.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 8 Essex 6 — 8 inn
Tori Burns went all eight innings in the circle for Essex, striking out eight. Brooke Bruns led the offense with three hits and an RBI, and Brianne Johnson and Cindy Swain had two hits and two RBI apiece. (No other stats reported.)
Griswold 12 Sidney 0
McKenna Wiechman had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Griswold. Marissa Askeland posted two hits and two RBI, and Abby Gohlinghorst, Addison Adams and Joey Reynolds all had one hit each. Adams and Gohlinghorst pitched in two runs each, as did Kate Tischer and Amanda Houser. Dakota Reynolds tossed a no-hitter in the circle with seven strikeouts.
Fremont-Mills 9 Stanton 5
Fremont-Mills scored five runs in the sixth inning to slip past Stanton for the win. Ella Thornton and Macy Mitchell had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Lana Alley added a single, two RBI and two runs. Saige Mitchell went all seven innings in the circle for the win.
Elly McDonald, Bree Mitchell and Kyla Hart all had two hits for Stanton. Jenna Stephens drove in two runs for the Viqueens. Mitchell went six innings in the circle and struck out two.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 9 AHSTW 5
Alyse Petersen had two hits and two RBI, Allissa Fischer posted two hits and an RBI and Claire Cook added two hits of her own in the Underwood win. Ali Fletcher doubled and drove in three, and Mary Stephens tossed a complete game for the Eagles.
AHSTW had just two hits, including a double from Halle Goodman, who scored twice. Sienna Christian had four strikeouts in six innings for the Lady Vikes.
Riverside 16 IKM-Manning 2
Riverside pounded out 10 hits, getting three each and four RBI apiece from Madison Kelley and Sydney Somers. Adaline Martens added two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Bulldogs, which got a four-inning complete game from Sophia Fenner.
Riverside 9 IKM-Manning 7
Madison Kelley led Riverside with a double among two hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Ayla Richardson added a double among two hits and drove in one. Sophia Fenner and Richardson both struck out three, combining on the pitching performance.
Alikxa McGinn cranked a grand slam home run, and Anna Stangl had two hits and an RBI for IKM-Manning in the loss.
Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 1
Logan-Magnolia scored three runs in the sixth, getting a two-run home run from Brooke Johnsen. Abby Hiatt added two hits, and Madeline Maguire had a hit and scored once. Hiatt struck out six in seven innings to get the win.
Emerson Anderson had the only hit of the game for Missouri Valley while Maya Contreraz drove in one run. Audrie Kohl went all seven innings for the Lady Reds and struck out 10.
Treynor 14 Tri-Center 3
Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman had two hits and four RBI, and Maili McKern, Delaney Mathews and Addie Minahan pitched in two hits of their own. Mathews, Minahan, Claire Schrage and Lanee Wasenius all drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Mathews went four innings and struck out three.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 15 Lenox 8
Jadyn Bucher and Alexis Perkins had three hits and three RBI each, and Caroline Simmons also had three hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs. Abigail Verwers, Bridgett Murphy and Jaynee Snethen all pitched in two hits, and MaKayla Nicholas had a two-RBI game.
Emilee Reed and Hadlee Christensen both had two hits with Christensen and Cadence Douglas driving in two runs each to lead Lenox.
Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 5
Southwest Valley’s Evy Marlin had three hits, including two singles and a double, and Ada Lund, Morgan Shuler and Haidyn Top all added a double. Ryanne Mullen and Lilly Anderson each hit one single for the Timberwolves.
East Union 3 Nodaway Valley 0
Freshman Sidney Staver hit her first career home run for East Union.
Wayne 13 Central Decatur 4
No stats reported.
Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0 — 8 inn
Campbell German struck out 13 and gave up just one hit to get the win for the Blue Devils. Abby Hughes delivered a walk-off RBI in the win.
Alivia Ruble took the tough-luck loss, allowing just four hits while striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings for the Warhawks.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Boyer Valley 0
Malia Clayburg singled, drove in two and scored twice, and Anna Hart added a two-hit, two-run game that included a triple for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Ar-We-Va 9 Glidden-Ralston 4
Ar-We-Va scored five runs in the first inning to make up the difference in the win.
Vanessa Koehler tripled twice and drove in two to lead Glidden-Ralston.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 14 Moulton-Udell 4
Emaleigh Pierschbacher went five innings while Taylor Henson had two hits for Lamoni in the win. Haelyn Olson also had a big night for the Demons with four hits and three RBI.
Moulton-Udell’s Lexis Smith and Chloe Potter both had two hits with Potter driving in two. Stephanie Leager pitched five innings and struck out three.
Seymour 11 Orient-Macksburg 0
Mackenzie Robertson posted two doubles and two RBI, and Morgan Robertson and Taylor Ruby also drove in two runs to lead Seymour. Gracie Peck went all six innings, struck out six and gave up just two hits in the shutout performance.
Twin Cedars 10 Moravia 2
Jillian French struck out 14 and allowed just two hits for Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin led the offense with a triple among two hits and drove in two runs. Kellie Stevenson and Jayden Weldon also had two RBI each for the Sabers.
Melcher-Dallas 10 Mormon Trail 0
Hayden Branson led Melcher-Dallas with two hits, an RBI and a run, and Paetyn Anderson doubled and drove in two. Emma Clark struck out five in five two-hit innings to get the win.
GraceAnn Bellon and Annika Shanks both had one hit for Mormon Trail.
NON-CONFERENCE
Woodbine 2 St. Albert 0
Charlie Pryor struck out 14 in a perfect game performance in the circle for Woodbine, which got a solo home run from Sierra Lantz and two hits out of Pryor.
Alexis Narmi also pitched well with 11 strikeouts in a six-inning complete game.
Muscatine 11 Atlantic 0 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
No stats reported.
Atlantic 8 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 7 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
No stats reported.
Boone 11 Kuemper Catholic 1
No stats reported.
MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Addison Wheeler posted two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Cori Griebel doubled and drove in two to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Bailey Moreau also had a two-hit game for the Warriors. Kamea Van Kalsbeek pitched three scoreless innings in relief and struck out two.
Ankeny 12 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
No stats reported.
Newell-Fonda 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
No stats reported.