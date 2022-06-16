(KMAland) -- Shenandoah edged Clarinda in the H10, Underwood grabbed a one-run WIC win, SW Valley and MSTM walked off in the POI & plenty more in KMAland softball from Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 3 Clarinda 2
Caroline Rogers led the way for Shenandoah with three hits and an RBI, and Jenna Burdorf and Lynnae Green also had one RBI apiece. Burdorf, Black and Kinsey Gibson collected one hit each, and Burdorf went all seven innings, striking out three and giving up two runs on six hits.
Addy Wagoner threw six innings, struck out six and gave up three runs on five hits for Clarinda. Emmy Allbaugh and Lylly Merrill had two hits, and Annika Price posted a single and two RBI to lead the Cardinals offense. Ryplee Sunderman and Jordyn McQueen all had one single.
Creston 13 Red Oak 1
Morgan Driskell went deep and drove in three, and Gracie Hagle had three hits, two RBI and two runs to lead the way for Creston. Halle Evans and Anna Mikkelsen posted two hits each, and Jersey Foote had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Taryn Fredrickson threw all four innings, struck out three and gave up one unearned run.
Jaydin Lindsay led the way for Red Oak with two hits, and Tori Wendt had an RBI. Tymberlee Bentley also had one hit for the Tigers.
Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 1
Stacy Merksick had two hits and scored twice, and Mahri Manz added a double and two RBI to lead Lewis Central. Alyssa Griffin bopped a solo home run behind Camdyn Damgaard, who threw six innings and allowed one run on four hits.
Kylie Wesack, Alexis Narmi, Jessica McMartin and Katelynn Hendricks all had one hit, and Mallory Daley drove in a run for St. Albert. Narmi threw six innings, struck out nine and gave up just two earned runs for the Saintes.
Kuemper Catholic 7 Harlan 3
Kamryn Venner went 6 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits and zero runs while striking out eight for Kuemper Catholic. Hailey Ostrander led the Knights offense with a home run.
Atlantic 8 Denison-Schleswig 2
Jada Jensen was 3-for-3 with a single, a double and a two-run home run, and she drove in three runs for Atlantic in the win. Madison Huddleson had two hits and scored three times, and Zoey Kirchhoff struck out 10 and allowed just one earned run.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 9 IKM-Manning 2
Emerson Anderson went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Emma Gute, Brooklyn Lange and Maya Contreraz all added two hits each for Missouri Valley in the win. Shelby Divelbess added a hit and two RBI, and Gute scored twice behind Audrie Kohl, who struck out 14 and gave up one earned run on four hits.
Lauren Greving, Carlee Neil, Brooke Booth and Hannah McKinney all had one hit each for IKM-Manning in the loss.
Underwood 2 Audubon 1
Underwood scored two runs in the sixth to pick up the late win over Audubon. Ruby Patomson had an RBI hit while Mary Stephens added a hit and a run scored for the Eagles. Claire Cook, Kay Christensen and Koryn Trede also had a hit apiece behind Sierra Fox, who struck out two and scattered eight hits over seven strong innings.
Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier took the tough-luck loss with three strikeouts and two runs allowed in six innings. Hannah Thygesen had an RBI hit for the Wheelers, and Victoria Asmus had a team-high two hits. Irlmeier, Addie Hocker and Michelle Brooks also had one hit each.
Other Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 16 Riverside 14
Treynor AHSTW (MISSING)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 8 Nodaway Valley 7
Haidyn Top and Morgan Schuler both had two hits, and Top and Ryanne Mullen scored two runs apiece to lead Southwest Valley, which scored six in the bottom of the seventh to walk off. Evy Marlin, Camryn Johnston and Sadie Groszkrueger all had RBI, and Mullen threw all seven innings with five strikeouts. Groskrueger’s hit in the bottom of the seventh was the walk-off winner.
Maddax DeVault, Lindsey Davis and Olivia Laughery all had two hits each for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Whitney Lamb and Jorja Holliday added one hit and two RBI apiece.
Central Decatur 10 Lenox 0
Kylee Rockhold had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Annika Evertsen and Jordan Proctor added two hits of their own for Central Decatur. Hallee Hamilton also hit a home run, and Addy Schreck added a hit and two RBI. Evertsen threw all five innings, struck out seven and gave up just one hit.
Dayna Robinson had the only hit of the game for Lenox.
Southeast Warren 17 East Union 0
Alivia Ruble and Kaylyn Holmes combined on the two-hit shutout for Southeast Warren. Kaylee Tigner went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and three runs, and Emma King singled, doubled, homered, drove in four and scored twice for the Warhawks. Breanna Nolte and Jaycee Neer pitched in three hits and two RBI apiece, and Natalie Geisler, Josie Hartman and Lexi Clendenen all had two hits.
Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Wayne 1 — 8 inn
Jackie Kleve delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Martensdale-St. Marys to the win. Campbell German threw all eight innings for the Blue Devils, striking out 10 and giving up just one run on two hits. Brynnly German had two hits, and Kleve drove in two runs at the plate.
Sterling Berndt threw 7 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and gave up just one earned run for Wayne. Berndt and Skylar O’Brien had the only hits for the Falcons. Abigayle Henderson had an RBI, bringing in Izzie Moore for the only Wayne run.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 1
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 12 Whiting 1
Kassidy Wenck had four hits, two RBI and two runs, and Vanessa Koehler and Brileigh Bock tacked on two hits and an RBI each for Glidden-Ralston. Koehler went all five innings in the circle with seven strikeouts, allowing one unearned run on four hits.
Glidden-Ralston 6 Whiting 0
Vanessa Koehler threw a complete-game shutout with 14 strikeouts and allowed just three hits for Glidden-Ralston. Ashlynn Tigges and Tiela Janssen had three hits each, and Summer Toms pitched in two hits for the Wildcats. Koehler also had a double and two RBI at the plate.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK 12 CAM 1
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City West 2
Heelan had 10 different players pick up hits in the win. Ella Fitzpatrick had a hit, three RBI and two runs, and Angel Shaw drove in two on her one hit. Marin Frazee struck out five in two innings to get the win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Sioux City West 5
Kenley Meis and Angel Shaw posted three hits each for Heelan. Meis had a double, two singles, three runs and an RBI, and Shaw homered, doubled, singled, drove in four and scored three times. Mariah Augustine also hit a home run among two hits, drove in five and scored twice, and Nora Sealey smacked a roundtripper of her own among two hits and drove in three.
Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Alexys Jones delivered a walk-off winner for Sioux City East, which scored two in the sixth and two in the seventh to come back from a four-run deficit. Jones finished with a double among two hits and drove in three behind Brylee Hempey, who struck out four in seven innings.
Chloe Buss had a team-high two hits and Addy Mosier doubled and drove in two for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Regan Herbst worked six innings, struck out two and gave up just two earned runs in the loss.
Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Lexi Plathe worked a six-hit shutout with one strikeout for Sioux City East. Raelynn Angerman went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Olivia Mentzer and Alexis Jones also had two hits each for the Black Raiders.
Addie Brown and Cori Griebel posted two hits apiece for the Warriors.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City East 4
Elise Evans-Murphy tripled, homered, drove in three and scored twice for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Addie Brown added two hits and two runs, and Addison Wheeler pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Warriors. Emma Crooks went 6 1/3 innings and gave up just one earned run to get the win.
Gracie Bruening singled and doubled, and Addyson Junge had two hits, an RBI, two walks and two runs for Sioux City East. Olivia Mentzer threw six innings and struck out six for the Black Raiders.
Other Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Abraham Lincoln Thomas Jefferson (suspended in top of the 3rd, TJ up 6-1)
LeMars 4 Sioux City North 2
LeMars 20 Sioux City North 1
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Grace Bailey allowed one hit in a shutout, striking out four, to lead Twin Cedars. Bailey and Jillian French posted two hits each, and French, Kisha Reed and Cristen Durian drove in two runs apiece.
Lamoni 8 Moravia 5
Cameron Martin smashed a two-run home run for Lamoni in the win.
Destiny Nathaniel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Jaime Self added three singles and two RBI for Moravia in the loss. Kenna Spencer also had two hits and scored twice. Alexa Bedford struck out eight in seven innings in the circle.
Seymour 8 Moulton-Udell 7
Kaitlyn Brown had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Olivia Power added two hits for Seymour. Gracie Peck pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Leah Rinchiuso also had one hit and two runs. Peck tossed all seven innings and struck out four.
Addie Hunter and Rachel Ogden both had two hits, and Adriana Howard tripled in three runs for Moulton-Udell. Howard struck out six in the circle for the Eagles.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 1
Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 11
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
NON-CONFERENCE
Woodbine 14 East Mills 0
Nicole Sherer bashed a grand slam home run while Sierra Lantz had three hits and an RBI for Woodbine in the win. Katy Pryor added a single, double, three Rbi and two runs, and Lantz threw three shutout innings.
Nadia Gray, Aspen Crouse and Jenna Thornburg had hits for East Mills in the defeat.
Westwood 18 West Harrison 3
Tylar Stirtz singled, doubled and drove in one run to lead West Harrison in the loss. Rylee Evans and Grace Wallis drove in one run each, and Zoe Etter and Kali Peasley both had one hit and one run for the Hawkeyes.
Other Non-Conference
MVAOCOU 12 Boyer Valley 5