(KMAland) -- Clarinda edged Glenwood, Underwood rolled, Lo-Ma got a big shutout, Lenox swept Bedford, TJ got a sweep of their own and more from the Friday in KMAland softball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 4 Glenwood 3
Clarinda walked off a winner in a thrilling Hawkeye Ten Conference battle. More stats to come!
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 9 Stanton 0
Malea Moore struck out eight in seven innings, scattering seven hits in a complete game shutout for Fremont-Mills. Kinley Blackburn had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Lindze Smith tallied two hits of her own. Macy Mitchell also had a hit and two RBI in the win.
Elly McDonald and Bree Mitchell both posted two hits for Stanton in the defeat.
Essex 12 East Mills 2
Olivia Baker doubled and drove in three runs, and Tori Burns added two hits for Essex in the victory. Burns struck out 10 in five innings for the Trojanettes to get the win.
Miah Urban had two hits for East Mills.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 15 IKM-Manning 12
Elyssa Amdor had a big game with a double among five hits, drove in five and scored twice, and Ayla Richardson finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs for Riverside. Adaline Martens and Mica Welch also had two hits and an RBI each for the Bulldogs.
Lauren Greving had a hit and three RBI to lead IKM-Manning, which managed 12 runs on just five hits. They took 10 walks and took advantage of five errors in the loss. Brooke Booth and Ella Richards both had two RBI on one hit each.
Treynor 10 Tri-Center 3
Delaney Mathews had two doubles, two RBI and two runs to lead Treynor while Jadyn Huisman added two hits, an RBI and a run of her own in the win for the Cardinals. Keelea Navara also had two hits and stole two bases. Mathews struck out six in five innings, and Huisman put down five in two shutout frames.
Hailey Thomas had a double among three hits and drove in one for Tri-Center. Natalie Ausdemore pitched in two hits and scored once for the Trojans.
Logan-Magnolia 4 Missouri Valley 0
Abby Hiatt finished a two-hit complete game shutout with seven strikeouts for Logan-Magnolia. Amelia Evans had two hits, and Marki Bertelsen smacked a three-run home run for the Panthers. Hiatt also had two hits at the plate.
Emma Gute and Leah Gute each had one hit for Missouri Valley. Audrie Kohl went six innings, struck out six and gave up just there earned runs on four hits.
Other Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 19 AHSTW 5
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 13 Bedford 6
Caitlyn Maynes had three hits while Cadence Douglas added a single, double and three RBI to lift Lenox to the win. Piper Brokaw added two hits and two RBI, Sadie Cox had two hits and Delaney Funk finished with a hit and two RBI.
Lenox 9 Bedford 7
Zoey Reed was 3-for-4 with a double, Sadie Cox bopped a home run and a double with five RBI and Hadlee Christensen had a two-hit night for Lenox in the win.
East Union 4 Nodaway Valley 0
Mallory Raney threw a seven-strikeout complete game shutout, allowing just two hits, for East Union. Aubrey Hansen had a hit and two RBI, and Sara Collins and Kaitlyn Mitchell had run-scoring hits for the Eagles.
Mount Ayr 11 Southwest Valley 1
Ryanne Mullen and Ada Lund singled for Southwest Valley in the loss.
Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Alivia Ruble had a strong performance in the circle with seven strikeouts in seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits. Josie Hartman had a hit and scored twice, and Kaylee Tigner posted a single and two RBI for the Warhawks.
Campbell German struck out nine in six innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits, for Martensdale-St. Marys. Brynnly German had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Wayne 10 Central Decatur 1
Sterling Berndt went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Emily Jones and Izzie Moore each hit home runs while combining to drive in seven runs for Wayne. Allie Jo Fortune also went deep and drove in two runs for the Falcons. Jones went five innings, struck out nine and gave up one unearned run on two hits to get the win.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/EHK 16 West Harrison 4
Alisa Partridge had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Shay Burmeister added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Exira/EHK in the win. Harlee Fahn pitched in two hits and three runs, and Hailey Bieker drove in two and scored twice for the Spartans.
Kali Peasley and Tylar Stirtz had one hit and one RBI each for West Harrison in the defeat.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Boyer Valley 0
Emma Hart had three hits and three RBI, and Anna Hart and Miranda McClellan finished with two hits each for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Emma Hart went all seven innings, struck out eight and gave up just two hits to get the win.
Maria Puck and Zoey Yanak had one hit each for Boyer Valley. Makenzie Dumbaugh went six innings and struck out two for the Bulldogs.
Woodbine 14 Whiting 2
Charlie Pryor allowed just one hit and two unearned runs while striking out eight to lead the Tigers. Pryor also had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Anna Jochims added a hit and two RBI.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Grace Bailey had two doubles and two RBI, Ali Mockenhaup doubled, tripled and drove in three and Jillian French had a two-run single for Twin Cedars on the night. Grace Bailey struck out seven in four shutout innings and gave up just two hits to get the win.
Murray 13 Seymour 1
Jayda Chew and Teryn Shields had three hits each to lead the way for Murray. Chew finished with two runs and three stolen bases, and Shields tallied a triple, two RBI and a stolen base. Chloe Church and Keirsten Klein collected two hits and two RBI each.
Lamoni 10 Mormon Trail 0
Emaleigh Pierschbacher pitched all five innings to get the win in the circle for the Demons.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
MOC-Floyd Valley 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Addie Brown, Addy Mosier and Chloe Buss had two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Other Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 12 Boone 11
FORT DODGE TOURNAMENT
Fort Dodge 10 Sioux City East 0
Kennedy Wineland and Addyson Junge had the only hits of the game for Sioux City East.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13 Sioux City East 2
Olivia Mentzer hit a two-run home run to lead Sioux City East in the defeat.
Ankeny 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Grace Nelson went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles, and Kenley Meis and Mariah Augustine both drove in one run for Heelan.
Columbus Catholic 13 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Kenley Meis, Angel Shaw and Maddie LaFleur all had two hits, and Meis and Maddie Gengler drove in two runs each for the Crusaders in the high-scoring loss.
Other Fort Dodge Tournament
Williamsburg 11 Atlantic 0
Central Springs 13 Atlantic 3
WAUKEE NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Waukee 9 Abraham Lincoln 2
Dowling Catholic 13 Abraham Lincoln 1