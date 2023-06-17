(KMAland) -- Murray won the O-M Tournament, Griswold, Exira/EHK & Mount Ayr split a triangular, Audubon & MO Valley advanced to a tourney final, SBL won twice in Denison & Glenwod, D-S, Lo-Ma, Creston, Wayne, Heelan, CR-B, Treynor, AHSTW, MSTM, O-M, M-D, Lenox, EU & SC West all won at least once on Saturday in KMAland softball.
Check out the full Saturday KMAland softball recap below.
WEST MARSHALL TOURNAMENT
West Marshall 9 Shenandoah 4
Jenna Burdorf had a four-hit game, drove in a run and scored once for Shenandoah in the loss. Caroline Rogers added two hits and one run, and Peyton Athen singled and drove in two. Rachel Jones and Kassidy Stephens also had one hit and one run behind Athen, who struck out five in five innings.
East Marshall 6 Shenandoah 5
East Marshall scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win in walk-off fashion. Caroline Rogers led the Fillies with two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Jenna Burdorf, Lynnae Green, Peyton Athen and Abbey Dumler all had one RBI. Rachel Jones posted one hit and two runs, and Athen struck out four in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Glenwood 4
Addison Wheeler and Bailey Moreau finished with two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Brooklyn Ocker went four innings and gave up one run, and Kamea Van Kalsbeek followed with two innings and three strikeouts.
Sara Kolle had three hits, including a double, drove in a run and scored once, and Faith Weber pitched in two hits. Brynn Schrock threw five innings and struck out three.
Glenwood 8 Greene County 1
Allison Koontz went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Audrey Albers had two hits and scored once for the Rams. Brielle Allmon also had a double and two RBI, and Sara Kolle posted one hit and two runs. Koontz went all seven innings in the circle and had eight strikeouts.
Greene County 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 — 8 inn
Denison-Schleswig had just three hits with Jordyn Linn, Elli Heiden and Kamden Bruhn all posting one hit apiece. Claire Leinen pitched all eight innings for the Monarchs and struck out 12.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Ridge View 4
Jordyn Linn singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in one run, and Kiana Schulz, Norah Huebert and Elli Heiden all drove in one run for the Monarchs in the win. Huebert pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven in the win. Claire Leinen earned the save with 1 2/3 innings and four strikeouts.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Logan-Magnolia 4
Cori Griebel had a three-hit game and drove in two for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Addison Wheeler pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Regan Herbst struck out six in five innings. Kamea Van Kalsbeek pitched the final two innings for the save.
Abby Hiatt had two hits and drove in a run, and Macanna Guritz added two hits and two RBI for the Panthers. Hiatt went all seven innings in the circle with five strikeouts.
Logan-Magnolia 13 Pocahantas Area 2
Macanna Guritz blasted a home run, drove in four and scored twice, and Brooke Johnsen had a three-hit, two-RBI, two-run game for Logan-Magnolia in the rout. Abby Hiatt pitched in two hits, Campbell Chase singled, drove in three and scored twice and Madeline Maguire had one hit and three runs. Hiatt went all five innings and gave up just one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.
OSKALOOSA TOURNAMENT
Sigourney 5 Creston 0
Creston did not have any hits in the loss, but Daile Keeler took the first walk of the season issued by Sigourney’s Carly Goodwin, who struck out 18. Keely Coen gave up five runs on five hits and struck out two in a complete game effort.
Creston 15 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13
Nevaeh Randall blasted a three-run walk-off home run and scored three runs while Sophie Hagle added two hits, three runs and three RBI for Creston in the wild win. Ava Adamson, Jersey Foote and Zoey Vandevender also had two hits each, and Adamson drove in two runs. Taryn Fredrickson struck out seven in six innings in the circle.
Wayne 7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3
No stats reported.
Albia 3 Wayne 0
No stats reported.
FORT DODGE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 St. Edmond 4
Grace Nelson doubled, homered, drove in four and scored twice, and Alyssa Schorg doubled and drove in two for Heelan in the win. Marin Frazee pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.
Other Fort Dodge Tournament
Newell-Fonda 10 Atlantic 9
11th: Central Springs 6 Atlantic 3
13th: Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Mid-Prairie 4
GRISWOLD TOURNAMENT
Griswold 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Makenna Askeland bopped a two-run home run while Karly Millikan doubled in a run and went all seven innings in the circle, finishing with 11 strikeouts.
Quinn Grubbs and Riley Miller had two hits each for Exira/EHK. Miller pitched six innings and finished with eight strikeouts. Harlee Fahn also had a two-hit game for the Spartans.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19 Mount Ayr 8
Exira/EHK had 21 hits in the win, getting five hits and four RBI from Riley Miller, who went two innings and struck out three in the circle. Quinn Grubbs also had a four-hit, three-RBI, four-run game, and Shay Burmeister, Taryn Petersen, Hannah Nelson, Hailey Berns and Harlee Fahn all had two hits apiece. Burmeister drove in three runs.
Mount Ayr’s Hayden Ruggles had a two-hit, three-RBI game. Taylor Lumbard and Aubree Clark added two hits each with Tegan Streit posting a single and two RBI for the Raiderettes.
Mount Ayr 7 Griswold 5
Linsie Barnes went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Breya Nickle added three hits and two runs. Aubree Clark posted two hits and one run, and Hayden Ruggles tacked on a single and two RBI. Zoey Larson threw seven innings and struck out five.
Makenna Askeland hit another home run among two hits, McKenna Wiechman had three hits to reach 100 for her career and Addison Adams added two hits for Griswold in the loss. Karly Millikan struck out seven in six innings in the circle.
AUDUBON/ACGC TOURNAMENT
Audubon 3 Ogden 2
Kylee Hartl had one hit and two RBI, and Kali Irlmeier also posted a hit and an RBI for Audubon in the win. Alexis Obermeier went all seven innings and had 10 strikeouts while giving up just three hits and no earned runs.
MVAOCOU 14 Treynor 3
No stats reported.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 ACGC 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Breeley Clayburg had three hits and two RBI, and Anna Hart, Lacie Davis, Malia Clayburg and Maddy Mason also had one hit each. Kadey Olson and Aubrey Hofbauer posted one RBI apiece for the Crusaders.
Semifinal: Audubon 8 MVAOCOU 5
Mattie Nielsen was 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, and Kali Irlmeier and Alexis Obermeier posted two hits each in the win. Obermeier also pitched all six innings with nine strikeouts.
Semifinal: Missouri Valley 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Emerson Anderson went 2-for-3 with five RBI while Brooklyn Lange and Dilynn Meade tallied two hits each in the Missouri Valley win. Carlyn Christensen went two shutout innings in the victory.
Malia Clayburg had the only hit of the game for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Consolation: Treynor 13 Ogden 6
No stats reported.
3rd Place: MVAOCOU 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Lydia Hofbauer had two hits while Anna Hart struck out three in four innings for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Championship: Audubon vs. Missouri Valley
The championship will be played Monday as WIC game & championship game.
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS TOURNAMENT
AHSTW 9 Webster City 2
Loralei Wahling had a hit and drove in two, and Sienna Christian pitched in two hits, an RBI and two runs for AHSTW in the win. Christian went all five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two.
Martensdale-St. Marys 18 AHSTW 6
MaryAnn Hart went 1-for-2 with four runs and two runs scored, and Ellie Baker was 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German singled, doubled, drove in four and scored twice, and Abigail Hughes, Hadley Pearson and Aunie Berger also had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Sydney Bears also had a strong game with a single and two RBI. Hughes was the winning pitcher with a four-inning complete game.
Loralei Wahling and Graycen Partlow had doubles with Partlow driving in two. Sienna Christian singled and drove in two, as well.
Grinnell 13 AHSTW 1
AHSTW did not have any hits in the game and scored their only run in the second.
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Webster City 2
Campbell German had a hit and two RBI, and Emily Hughes posted two hits and two runs for Martensdale-St. Marys. Aunie Berger pitched in a hit and one RBI. Hadley Pearson went seven innings and struck out four.
Grinnell 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Campbell German cranked a two-run home run, Brynnly German posted two hits and MaryAnn Hart also had a two-hit game for Martensdale-St. Marys in the tight loss. Campbell German went all seven innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six against just one walk.
ORIENT-MACKSBURG TOURNAMENT
Murray 9 Melcher-Dallas 6
Jayda Chew had three hits and three runs, and Presley VanWinkle, Keirsten Klein and Cejay Kent all drove in one run. Teryn Shields had five strikeouts in six innings.
Summer Karpan led the Melcher-Dallas offense with three hits and two runs, and Pateyn Anderson posted a double among two hits and two RBI. Jenna Mickey had two hits of her own.
Orient-Macksburg 10 Lenox 5
Dayna Robinson had two hits and an RBI, and Piper Brokaw doubled in a run for Lenox.
Melcher-Dallas 15 East Union 14
Paetyn Anderson had a double among three hits and drove in four while Brooklyn Metz and Jenna Mickey pitched in three hits each, combined to score six runs and drove in three in total. Summer Karpan had two hits, four runs and one RBI, and Danni Enfield and Kasyn Reed finished with two hits each. Enfield drove in two and scored twice.
Noelle McKnight doubled among three hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Avery Staver had three hits, drove in one and scored twice for East Union. Gwen Nixon tallied three hits of her own and drove in two, and Kayli Shade and Kinzey Ripperger had two hits apiece.
Orient-Macksburg def. Mormon Trail
No stats reported.
Murray 10 East Union 2
No stats reported.
Lenox 12 Mormon Trail 5
Zoey Reed doubled among three hits and drove in a run while Cadence Douglas pitched in two hits and an RBI. Sadie Cox doubled among two hits, Piper Brokaw doubled, singled and drove in a run and Izzy Curtis had two hits and two RBI for Lenox. Delaney Funk struck out five to get the win.
5th Place: East Union 17 Mormon Trail 5
No stats reported.
3rd Place: Lenox 13 Melcher-Dallas 8
Sadie Cox doubled twice, Danielle Robinson had four hits, including a double, and drove in one and Piper Brokaw, Emilee Reed and Izzy Curtis also had one double each for the Tigers in the win.
Summer Karpan had two hits, and Jenna Mickey, Lotty Nolte and Kasyn Reed all had one RBI for Melcher-Dallas.
Championship: Murray 6 Orient-Macksburg 0
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sioux City West 14 Whiting 1
Ofelia Rivera doubled twice, drove in three and scored two times, and Emily Ehlers added two hits and three runs for Sioux City West. Kaycie Boetger pitched in two hits, an RBI and a run, and Angelica Rivera doubled and drove in two for the Wolverines, which got a three-inning complete game from Lulu Vaul.
GMG 9 Moravia 4
Kjirsten Albertson, Layla Ewing, Destiny Nathaniel and Finley Spencer all had two hits, and Albertson and Nathaniel drove in two runs each for Moravia in the loss.
Montezuma 8 Moravia 3
Layla Ewing, Kenna Spencer and Alexa Bedford had two hits each while Kjirsten Albertson doubled and drove in two for Moravia.