(KMAland) -- Red Oak & F-M won in extras, Shenandoah moved to 3-0, CAM rolled along and more from the night in KMAland softball.
NC: Shenandoah 17 Sidney 8
Macee Blank had a big night at the plate, smashing four hits and driving in five runs to lead the Fillies in the victory. Nichole Gilbert chipped in three hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Courtnee Griffin had two hits, three RBI and two runs.
Brooklen Black chipped in two hits and two RBI, and Delanie Voshell had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Sidda Rodewald threw 5/13 innings to get the win in the circle.
Olivia Larsen led the Sidney offense with three hits and scored four times, and Jolie Sheldon added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
NC: Red Oak 7 Abraham Lincoln 6 — 8 inn
Bella Glassel led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple and came in on Tymberlee Bentley’s walk-off single. Glassel and Chloe Johnson had two hits apiece in the victory.
NC: Fremont-Mills 5 Missouri Valley 4 — 8 inn
Taylor Morgan threw all eight innings for Fremont-Mills to get the win.
NC: Riverside 16 Griswold 6 (On FM 99.1)
Ashlyn Amdor led Riverside with four hits, four runs scored and three RBI, and Kenna Ford went deep in the victory. Find the complete story at our Local Sports News Page.
O-M TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 11 Orient-Macksburg 3
Alyssa Davis had a hit and drove in three, and Reagan Weinheimer added a double and two RBI for the Wolverines. Mcynna Newbury singled and scored three times. Whitney Lamb threw five innings, struck out three and picked up the win in the circle.
Kaela Eslinger scored a pair of runs, and Courtney Gross and Caitlyn Gist each drove in one run for the Bulldogs.
NC: Southeast Warren 10 Grand View Christian 0
Alivia Ruble had three hits at the plate and struck out nine in the circle for a complete game effort. AJ Dorsey added three hits, and Natalie Geiser had two hits and drove in three.
NC: Wayne 10 Twin Cedars 0
Mya Willey hit a home run to lead Wayne in the victory.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 14 Ar-We-Va 8
Vanessa Koehler led a 15-hit attack for Glidden-Ralston, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBI. Macy Snyder chipped in three hits and scored three times, and Madi Barrus and Morgan Koehler had two hits apiece with Barrus scoring twice and Koehler driving in two.
Talia Schon added a hit and two RBI, Josey Gump drove in two on a double and scored twice and Kimberly Daily had two hits and scored twice.
NC: CAM, Anita 18 Whiting 0
CAM scored nine in the first and seven in the third on their way to the dominant win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 14 Ar-We-Va 8
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 West Harrison 1
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 17 Sidney 8
Red Oak 7 Abraham Lincoln 6 — 8 inn
Fremont-Mills 5 Missouri Valley 4 — 8 inn
Riverside 16 Griswold 6
Carroll 5 IKM-Manning 1
Audubon 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Mount Ayr 3 Earlham 1
Earlham 10 Mount Ayr 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Lamoni 6
Southeast Warren 10 Grand View Christian 0
CAM, Anita 18 Whiting 0
Wayne 10 Twin Cedars 0
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
Orient-Macksburg 17 Diagonal 7
Melcher-Dallas 14 East Union 5
Nodaway Valley 11 Orient-Macksburg 3