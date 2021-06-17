(KMAland) -- A comeback for Shenandoah, an upset win for Denison-Schleswig, a shutout for Underwood, an extra-inning triumph for AL, a big W for Twin Cedars and more from the night in KMAland softball on Thursday.
H-10: Shenandoah 16 Clarinda 11 — 8 inn
Shenandoah completed a five-run comeback with a five-run eighth inning. Caroline Rogers posted two hits, five RBI and two runs, and Macey Finlay had two, four and two for the Fillies. Jenna Burdorf added three hits and two RBI, and Brooklen Black hit safely three times and scored four times. Sidda Rodewald and Lynnae Green pitched in two hits of their own.
Emmy Allbaugh topped Clarinda with four hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Makayla Fichter and Lylly Merrill added two hits and three RBI each with Merrill smashing her first home run of the season. Ryplee Sunderman posted three hits for the Cardinals.
H-10: Creston 10 Red Oak 5
Nevaeh Randall had three hits and two RBI, and Gracie Hagle, Peyton Rice and Halle Evans all pitched in two hits each for Creston. Rice, Morgan Driskell and Jacy Kralik drove in two runs each, and Keely Coen struck out seven for the Panthers.
H-10: Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 4
Alexis Narmi struck out seven and went 2-for-4 with a home run in the loss for St. Albert.
H-10: Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Kate Heithoff had two hits and two RBI, and Emily Brouse added a pair of hits and an RBI of her own in the Harlan win. Tianna Kasperbauer threw four innings and struck out five, and Brouse pitched in five strikeouts in three two-hit innings.
Hailey Ostrander singled, doubled and tripled and drove in a run, and Kenzie Schon had a run-scoring hit for the Knights.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2
Kira Langenfeld had a double, a triple and two RBI for Denison-Schleswig in the victory. Claire Leinen struck out four and allowed just two runs in seven innings to get the win.
Alyssa Derby had a single, a triple, two runs and an RBI for Atlantic. Madison Botos pitched in two hits of her own for the Trojans. Olivia Engler struck out 14 and gave up three unearned runs on three hits in the circle.
NC: Bedford 7 Stanton 5
Tara Peterson singled and doubled, and Ali Silvius added a single and two RBI for Stanton in the loss.
NC: Woodbine 16 East Mills 3
Nicole Hoever had a three-run home run among two hits and drove in four, and Sierra Lantz doubled in a run while allowing zero earned runs on the mound for Woodbine.
NC: Audubon 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Kali Irlmeier threw seven shutout innings, struck out five and allowed just four hits in the win. Addie Hocker led the offense with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Katelyn Nielsen posted two hits and two RBI. Matti Nielsen also had two hits on teh night.
Cassidy Baker led Coon Rapids-Bayard with a pair of hits.
WIC: Riverside 11 IKM-Manning 1
Izzy Bluml, Katie Messerschmidt and Elly Henderson had two hits each, and Kenna Ford struck out nine in a one-hitter for Riverside.
Zoey Melton had a double and scored a run for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Treynor 8 Tri-Center 2
Jadyn Huisman struck out nine, and Keelea Navara added three hits and four RBI for the Cardinals. Rachel Kinsella posted a pair of hits and stole two bags in the win.
WIC: Underwood 4 AHSTW 0
Ella Pierce threw a six-hit shutout with four strikeouts for Underwood in the win. Grace Pierce doubled twice among three hits, and Ella Pierce drove in three on one hit.
Ally Meyers and Sienna Christian had two hits each for AHSTW. Kailey Jones threw six innings, struck out five and allowed one earned run.
NC: River Valley 4 Ar-We-Va 3 — 9 inn
Jadeyn Smith worked into the ninth inning, allowing just two weaned runs while scattering eight hits and striking out five for Ar-We-Va in the loss. Hannah Kraus tripled in a run, and Kora Obrecht added an RBI single for the Rockets. Jamie Hausman also had a triple for Ar-We-Va.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 2 — 9 inn
Jessica Vrenick bashed a ninth-inning home run for Abraham Lincoln in the victory.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Sioux City East 6 (Game 1)
Elise Evans-Murphy went 4-for-5 with four RBI and two runs, and Addie Brown posted two hits and scored four times to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Ella Skinner and Chloe Buss tallied two hits and two RBI each.
Brylee Hempey had a home run and a double, drove in one and scored twice for Sioux City East.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City East 10 (Game 2)
Addie Brown had three hits and three RBI, and Aussie Obbink tallied three hits, an RBI and three runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Elise Evans-Murphy had one hit and drove in three for the Warriors.
Maddie Hase, Raelyn Angerman and Kennedy Wineland all had two hits each for Sioux City East. Hase, Kilie Junck and Angerman each drove in two runs for the Black Raiders.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 19 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Kenley Meis had two hits, four RBI and three runs scored, and Ella Fitzpatrick drove in four on one hit for Heelan. Sophia Kuntz pitched in three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Grace Nelson, Ellie Gengler and Mariah Augustine all had two-hit games for the Crusaders. Nelson drove in three, and Gengler and Augustine also had two RBI. Kyla Michalak threw all three innings, giving up just one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
Ella Fitzpatrick had three hits and an RBI, and Angel Shaw posted two hits and three RBI to help Heelan complete the dominant sweep. Mariah Augustine tripled, homered and drove in two, and Ellie Gengler and Kyla Michalak also had two hits and two RBI each.
BLUE: Diagonal 10 Mormon Trail 6
Diagonal’s Alaina Whittington had a big night with two hits and two RBI, and Taylor Lumbard doubled in a pair of runs. Anna Newton posted a single and two RBI of her own. Lumbard tossed a complete game with six strikeouts to get the win.
BLUE: Lamoni 4 Moravia 3 — 8 inn
Carly Maedel smashed a walk-off hit off the fence, and Taylor Hensen threw all eight innings for Lamoni in the win.
BLUE: Murray 3 Orient-Macksburg 2 (Game 1)
Chloe Church’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh led to a walk-off win for Murray. Calleigh Klein threw all seven innings for the Mustangs.
BLUE: Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 7 (Game 2)
Teryn Shields threw all seven innings for Murray to complete the sweep.
BLUE: Seymour 13 Moulton-Udell 1
Obi Trimble had two hits and two RBI, and Maysen Trimble posted a double, scored twice and drove in two of her own to lead Seymour. Taylor Ruby added two hits and scored twice behind Gracie Peck, who allowed just one run on four hits in four innings.
Hannah King had an RBI hit, and Adrian Howard doubled and scored for Moulton-Udell in the loss.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 3 Melcher-Dallas 1
Chloe Durian and Jillian French had two hits each, and Rylee Dunkin, Cristen Durian and Ali Mockenhaupt drove in one run each for Twin Cedars. Grace Bailey struck out five and allowed one unearned on three hits in seven innings.
Riley and Kacey Enfield had one hit each while BrieAnna Remster added a hit for Melcher-Dallas. Remster struck out four in the circle and allowed just one earned run.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 16 Clarinda 11 — 8 inn
Creston 10 Red Oak 5
Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 4
Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 10 Missouri Valley 0
Riverside 11 IKM-Manning 1
Treynor 8 Tri-Center 2
Underwood 4 AHSTW 0
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 2 — 9 inn
LeMars 8 Sioux City North 5 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 3 LeMars 2 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Sioux City East 6 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City East 10 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 19 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 10 Mormon Trail 6
Lamoni 4 Moravia 3 — 8 inn
Murray 3 Orient-Macksburg 2 (Game 1)
Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 7 (Game 2)
Seymour 13 Moulton-Udell 1
Twin Cedars 3 Melcher-Dallas 1
Non-Conference
Woodbine 16 East Mills 3
Bedford 7 Stanton 5
Audubon 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
CAM 5 East Union 3
River Valley 4 Ar-We-Va 3 — 9 inn
Westwood 7 West Harrison 5