(KMAland) -- Audubon and Riverside won tight battles in the WIC while Lenox and Southeast Warren won pivotal matchups in the Pride of Iowa Conference to highlight Friday's KMAland softball slate.
CC: Sidney 10 East Mills 3
Mia Foster had one hit and scored two runs while Jolie Sheldon doubled, drove in two and scored once. Makenna Laumann got the win for the Cowgirls. Rachel Drake paced East Mills with two hits.
CC: Fremont-Mills 6 Essex 3 (Game 1)
Chloe Johnson, Malea Moore and Lily Crom drove in two RBI each for F-M on one, one and two hits. Moore tripled while Izzy Weldon also added two hits. Macy Mitchell snagged two bases, scored a run and registered a hit. Taylor Morgan fanned four batters on six hits for the victory.
CC: Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 2 (Game 2)
Chloe Johnson and Lily Crom had F-M’s only RBIs and singled. Tori Kilpatrick, Addi Meese, Kennedy Lamkins and Macy Mitchell added one hit. Taylor Morgan led the Knights with two knocks while also swiping two bags. Malea Moore earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts on nine hits and one earned run.
CC: Griswold 13 Stanton 5
Ali Silvius, Tara Peterson and Jenna Stephens had two hits each. Stephens, Johnson and Abby Burke had the RBIs for the Viqueens. Burke and Brooklyn Adams had one hit each.
NC: West Monona 5 St. Albert 1
Senior Sarah Eggerling went 2-for-2 on Senior Night. Alexis Narmi scattered five hits and fanned six in the loss.
WIC: Audubon 6 Missouri Valley 5
Mattie Nielsen’s walkoff gave Audubon the win. Hannah Thygesen tripled as one of her two hits while Addie Hocker plated two runs on one hit. Katelyn Nielsen had one hit and one RBI, and Sydney Beymer added a hit. Kylee Hartl had one hit, scored once and drew a walk. Alexis Obermeier and Kali Irlmeier tag-teamed an eight-hit, three-strikeout performance in the win.
Maya Contreraz and Lauren Austin had two hits apiece and drove in two and one run, respectively. Audrie Kohl sent two across on a triple. Brooklyn Lange, Tori Porter and Olivia Haynes also had hits for Mo. Valley.
WIC: Riverside 7 Treynor 6
Kenna Ford and Katie Messerschmidt each had two hits and an RBI while Ari McGlade doubled and plated two.
Stella Umphreys hit a two-run homer for Treynor while Keelea Navara was 3-for-4 with three runs and and three RBI. Rachel Kinsella added two hits, stole two bags and scored twice. Jadyn Huisman allowed four hits and struck out five on seven unearned runs.
WIC: Underwood 12 Tri-Center 3
Ella Pierce was a flawless 5-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and struck out three on seven hits in seven innings of pitching. Maddie Pierce had two hits and three RBI while Peyton Cook plated one on two hits. Taylor Nelson, Allie Robertson and Macy Vanfossan also recorded hits. Vanfossan, Mary Stevens, Nelson and Claire Cook scored two runs each.
Mikenzie Brewer and Hailey Chishom paced Tri-Center with two hits. Their only RBI came from Faith McPhillips.
POI: Central Decatur 14 Southwest Valley 4
Kylee Rockhold homered, drove in three and struck out six on four hits in five innings. Annika Evertsen tripled and had two RBI while Emily Cornell and Addison Graham had two RBI off two hits each. Haley Hamilton and Evertsen doubled.
POI: Lenox 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Lenox scored their only runs of the game in the first inning behind two-RBI from Sadie Cox. TJ Stoaks earned the win by striking out nine on three hits and zero walks. Campbell German countered Stoaks’ stellar pitching performance with 10 strikeouts on three hits and one walk in a tough-luck loss. Stoaks and Zoey Reed accounted for Lenox’s other hits while Martensdale-St. Marys’ knocks came from Jackie Kleve, Jayda Gay and Madeline Myer. Gay had an RBI.
POI: Wayne 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Sterling Berndt struck out 13 in a no-hitter. She helped her cause on the offensive side with a homer and two RBI, and Abigayle Henderson sparked the offense with four RBI and a homer of her own. Mya Willey also went deep and drove in two on three hits. Willey and Skylar O’Brien scored two runs each.
Maddax DeVault stole a base for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
RVC: Boyer Valley 21 Glidden-Ralston 9
Summer Toms three hits, a double and two RBI. Macy Snyder also patted two off two hits. Vanessa Koehler doubled as one of her two hits while Elizabeth Lloyd managed two singles.
RVC: Exira-EHK 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Macy Emgarten singled and tripled while Hailey Bieker had two hits and Kate Hansen doubled. Makenzie Riley, Hannah Nelson and Quinn Grubbs had singles.
CRB received two hits apiece from Cassidy Baker, Alaya Betts, Lacie Davis and Breely Clayburg. Emma Hart, Miranda Garcia and Kadey Olson had one hit each. Betts doubled.
RVC: West Harrison 4 CAM 2
The Hawkeyes scratched eight singles, led by three from Emily McIntosh while Haley Koch, Zoe Etter, Haleigh Rife, Tylar Stirtz and Kali Peasley also had hits. McIntosh drove in three of West Harrison’s four runs while the other belonged to Rife. McIntosh complemented her strong offensive showing by striking out 10 and only only four hits and one walk in the win.
RVC: Woodbine 10 Whiting 1
Alexa Steinkuehler and Grace Moores knocked three hits each while Jami Plowman tallied two, one of which was a triple. Sierra Lantz got the win in the circle, scattering four hits.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Chloe Buss drove in three off two hits and doubled. Aussie Obbink had two hits, drove in two and scored twice while Addie Brown drove in the other run. Kamea VanKalsbeek struck out six allowed six hits and walked one.
BG: Twin Cedars 16 Orient-Macksburg 1
Jillian French and Ali Mockenhaupt had three RBI each off three and one hits, respectively. Chloe Durian tripled as one of her two hits and drove in a run while Grace Bailey homered. Rylee Dunkin, Jetta Sterner and Cristen Durian had hits one RBI apiece. Dunkin, French and Brooke Roby stole bases and Mockenhaupt got the win in the circle with five strikeouts on only one hit in three innings.
BG: Melcher-Dallas 10 Moravia 4
It was a three-hit, three-RBI night for BrieAnna Remster that featured a double. Paetyn Anderson homered and drove in two. Haley Godfrey pushed three runs across on three hits and scored three times while Kynser Reed also moved two, doing so off two hits. Remster shined in the circle, too, with five hits and five strikeouts.
Kaelyn Casteel muscled two hits for Moravia while Isabel Hanes, Anaya Keith and Mikayla Fritz had one hit each. Keith and Lauren Long had one RBI apiece. Alexa Bedford struck out five, and Keith fanned three.
BG: Murray 10 Seymour 5
The Mustangs scored seven straight runners in the third of a rain-shortened victory. Five Murray batters recorded at least two hits. Chloe Church homered, had two hits and scored twice, Teryn Shields went 3-for-4 with two RBI and fell a homer shy of the cycle. Jayda Chew went 2-for-4 while Calleigh Klein and Brook Shannon went 2-for-3 with two and one RBI, respectively. Shields earned the win for Murray with one strikeout on five hits.
Ori Trimble hit a two-run dinger for Seymour.
BG: Moulton-Udell 6 Diagonal 5
Hannah King doubled and drove in two for Moulton-Udell. Autumn Mitchell and Rachel Ogden had an RBI each, and Ogden’s came off two hits. Jessica King crossed home plate twice. Adriana Howard got the win with seven strikeouts on 12 hits and five earned runs.
Taylor Lumbard had four hits, doubled and scored twice for Diagonal while Anna Newton also doubled en route to a three-RBI evening. Kira Egly also doubled on one of her two hits. Kerrigan Mobley and Alaina Whittington managed two hits, too.
