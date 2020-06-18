(KMAland) -- Bedford edged Stanton, Underwood & Exira/EHK stayed unbeaten, CD nipped Lenox and more from Thursday in KMAland softball.
H-10: Atlantic 12 Clarinda 2
Alyssa Derby singled, doubled and tripled and drove in three runs for Atlantic in the victory.
Madison Botos and Kennedy Goergen added two hits each and an RBI, and Reagan Pellett and Lauren Nicholas scored three times apiece. Olivia Engler scattered seven hits and struck out 10 in six innings to get the win.
Hailee Knight had two hits, one run scored and one RBI to lead Clarinda. Makayla Fichter added two hits, and Kayla Degase drove in one run.
H-10: St. Albert 6 Red Oak 3
St. Albert scored four runs in the first inning to stake an early lead for winning pitcher Jessica McMartin. Alexis Narmi came on for the save.
H-10: Creston 6 Denison-Schleswig 1
Halle Evans had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Creston, and Sara Keeler went deep for her first home run of the season and brought in two. Emma Hanson added two hits of her own.
Keely Coen went all seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out three to get the win in the circle.
Teryn Fink, Hannah Slater, Allana Arkfeld, Kira Langenfeld and Hailey Meseck had one hit each for the Monarchs.
NC: Bedford 10 Stanton 7
Leslie Sheley led Bedford with five hits while Macie Sefrit had a three-run triple in the victory.
Marleigh Johnson had an RBI triple and scored twice, and Jenna Stephens drove in two runs for Stanton.
WIC: Underwood 5 Audubon 0
Ella Pierce struck out seven in a five-inning shutout for the Eagles. Grace Pierce ha da two-run single to lead the offense.
Sydney Beymer, Katelyn Nielsen, Kylee Hartl and Mallory Riebhoff all had one hit each for the Wheelers.
POI: Central Decatur 1 Lenox 0
Kylee Rockhold struck out nine and walked just two for the Cardinals. She also added a double at the plate.
TJ Stoaks struck out 16 and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in the loss for the Tigers. She was also an offensive standout with a pair of hits.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Nodaway Valley 0
Martensdale-St. Marys scored all 13 of their runs in the third inning. Campbell German had two hits and drove in three runs, and Brynnly German had two hits and one RBI. Jayda Gay chipped in one hit, two RBI and two runs scored. Braelynn Long threw the three inning shutout.
Nodaway Valley’s Alyssa Davis and Corinne Bond each hit safely.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Boyer Valley 4
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton stayed unbeaten with another key RVC victory.
Leah Cooper had two hits, including a triple, and scored once, and Jaci Petersen added two hits and two RBI for Boyer Valley in the defeat.
BLUEGRASS: Twin Cedars 16 Melcher-Dallas 3
Twin Cedars scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to pull away from a tight game.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 3 Moravia 1
Cameron Martin had a complete game to pick up the win in the circle. She also added a double and drove in two for the Demons offense.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central PPD to July 1st
Atlantic 12 Clarinda 2
St. Albert 6 Red Oak 3
Harlan 3 Glenwood 0
Creston 6 Denison-Schleswig 1
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley PPD to Friday
Tri-Center at Riverside PPD to June 24th
Underwood 5 Audubon 0
AHSTW at Treynor PPD to Friday
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Nodaway Valley 0
Central Decatur 1 Lenox 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Boyer Valley 4
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln (DH) PPD to Friday
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City West 0
LeMars 11 Sioux City North 1
LeMars 14 Sioux City North 7
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH) PPD to June 24th
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 16 Melcher-Dallas 3
Lamoni 3 Moravia 1
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Murray 13 Orient-Macksburg 12
Non-Conference
Bedford 10 Stanton 7
East Union 5 CAM 2
Westwood at West Harrison PPD TBD