(KMAland) – Logan-Magnolia had a big day in Denison, Missouri Valley went 2-0 in Shenandoah and Treynor added a 3-0 showing at ACGC during Saturday’s KMAland softball action.
SHENANDOAH TOURNAMENT
Shenandoah 10 Stanton 0
Brooklen Black had four hits, a double and an RBI while Caroline Rogers and Sara Morales had two hits and two RBI each, and Lynnae Green plated two runners on one hit. Macey Finlay, Kassidy Stephens and Kinsey Gibson had one hit and one RBI for Shenandoah. Jenna Burdorf was the winning pitcher after striking out five on three hits in five innings.
Riley Burke had two hits for Stanton while Bree Mitchell struck out three.
Missouri Valley 7 Shenandoah 0
Audrie Kohl had two hits and two RBI. Kohl was also the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts on two hits in six innings of shutout action. Emma Gute had two hits and an RBI, and Emerson Anderson and Hailey Ferris each belted doubles. Ferris added a hit and an RBI while Bailey Divelbess also sent in a runner.
Brooklen Black and Jenna Burdorf had hits for Shenandoah while Peyton Athen struck out nine.
Missouri Valley 12 Fremont-Mills 0
Audrie Kohl launched two doubles and got the win in the circle after striking out eight on three hits in four innings. Maya Contreraz doubled and scratched in four runs while Emerson Anderson had two hits and an RBI, and Brooklyn Lange had a hit and RBI. Bailey Divelbess also had an RBI.
Fremont-Mills’ only two hits came from Saige Mitchell and Macy Mitchell.
Fremont-Mills 17 Stanton 12
Kinley Blackburn had a big game for Fremont-Mills with four hits, a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored. Amanda Morgan had two hits, a double and three RBI, and Ella Thornton added three knocks and two RBI. Macy Mitchell had two hits, scored twice and sent in three runners. Lana Alley did her part with a hit and an RBI, Lindze Smith scored a run and sent in another. Malea Moore got the win in the circle.
Bree Mitchell had three hits and an RBI for Stanton, and Jenna Stephens had two hits and four RBI. Riley Burke added a hit and two RBI, and Britney Silva had one hit and one RBI. Lexi Frank scored a run and drove in another.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG TOURNAMENT
Glenwood 5 Ridge View 3
McKenna Koehler struck out four in the win.
Logan-Magnolia 12 Glenwood 2
Macanna Guritz homered as one of her two hits, had three RBI and scored three times. Sam Yoder accounted for two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Marki Bertelsen sent in a runner on her two hits. Kattie Troxel muscled a hit and an RBI, and Hiatt tossed another gem with 11 strikeouts on one hit in five innings.
Madison Barrett had a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Glenwood.
Logan-Magnolia 10 Ridge View 1
Kattie Troxel had two hits, two RBI and doubled. Marki Bertelsen had one hit and two RBI, and Erikah Rife contributed two hits and a double. Brooke Johnsen aided Logan-Magnolia’s efforts with two hits while Sam Yoder and Karsten Bruns each had one hit and RBI, and Macanna Gurtiz and Greylan Hornbeck added hits and scored one run apiece. Abby Hiatt struck out eight on three hits in the win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Denison-Schleswig 0
Elise Evans-Murphy homered for Sergeant Bluff-Luton among three hits with three RBI while scoring twice. Brooklyn Ocker and Chloe Buss each had three hits and two RBI, and Buss scored twice. Addison Wheeler contributed three hits and an RBI, and Cori Griebel had two hits, two RBI and doubled. Emma Crooks, Bailey Moreau and Savannah Peters each had one hit and one RBI while Moreau doubled, along with Aussie Obbink. Ocker struck out five on three hits in three innings to grab the win.
Cambri Brodersen, Hannah Slater and Teryn Fink had one RBI each for Denison.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Pocahontas Area 1
Brooklyn Ocker went deep as one of her two hits and drove in two while Elise Evans-Murphy totaled five hits, doubled twice, drove in two and scored three times. Cori Griebel contributed three hits, two doubles and drove in three. Chloe Buss had three hits and two RBI, and Emma Crooks doubled as one of her two knocks and plated two runners. Addison Wheeler did her part with two RBI and two runs scored off one hit, and Addie Brown and Kamea VanKalsbeek had two hits apiece for a SBL lineup that totaled 22 hits. VanKalsbeek also tossed a seven-inning gem with 15 strikeouts on five hits without surrendering an earned run.
Other Denison-Schleswig Tournament Scores
Denison-Schleswig 8 Pocahontas Area 4
OSKALOOSA TOURNAMENT
Creston 6 Oskaloosa 3
Morgan Driskell homered in Creston’s win while Jersey Foote, Halle Evans and Nevaeh Randall each had two hits and an RBI. Gracie Hagle chipped in a hit, an RBI and a run scored while Keely Coen was the winning pitcher after scattering five hits and one earned run in seven innings.
Creston 6 North Butler 2
Morgan Driskell also homered in this game as part of her two-hit, three-RBI outing. Nevaeh Randall and Ava Adamson tripled while Adamson pushed in two runs. Halle Evans had two hits and scored a run, and Daile Keeler and Jersey Foote each doubled in Creston’s win. Taryn Frederickson struck out six batters on five hits in six innings.
Other Oskaloosa Tournament Scores
Albia 5 Wayne 3
Wayne 7 North Butler 0
FORT DODGE TOURNAMENT
St. Edmond 14 Sioux City East 2
Kennedy Wineland had three hits, two doubles and an RBI, and Olivia Mentzer also doubled.
Atlantic 7 Bishop Heelan 6
Grace Nelson had two hits and two RBI for Bishop Heelan while Mariah Augustine had two hits and an RBI. Marin Frazee and Maddie LaFleur added one hit and one RBI each. Angel Shaw struck out seven for the win.
Bishop Heelan 12 Sioux City East 6
Marin Frazee had two hits and four RBI, and Maddie LaFleur sent in four runs on one hit. Sophia Kuntz managed two smacks, two RBI and two stolen bases. Ella Fitzpatrick had two hits, doubled and scored twice, and Kenley Meis had a hit and scored twice.
Gracie Bruening had a double and three RBI for Sioux City East.
Other Fort Dodge Tournament Scores
St. Edmond 7 Atlantic 6
GRISWOLD TOURNAMENT
Exira-EHK 5 Mount Ayr 3
Makenzie Riley bopped a homer and drove in three while Mollie Rasmussen had a hit and an RBI, and Macy Emgarten was also responsible for an RBI. Alisa Patridge doubled for Exira-EHK as one of her three hits and scored three runs. Gemini Goodwin scored two runs, and Emgarten tallied the win after striking out 12 on three hits in seven innings.
Addy Reynolds had two hits, doubled, homered and scored twice for Mount Ayr while Zoey Larsen doubled and pushed in two runners. Reynolds struck out five on six hits in the loss.
Exira-EHK 9 Griswold 3
Alisa Partridge homered as one her three hits, drove in two and scored twice. Mollie Rasmussen had two hits, an RBI and scored a run while Hailey Bieker posted two hits and two RBI. Makenzie Riley doubled and pushed across a run. Shay Burmeister, and Macy Emgarten had one hit and one RBI each for Exira-EHK, and Gemini Goodwin had two hits, doubled and scored twice. Emgarten accrued the win in the circle after striking out 10 on four hits and two earned runs in six innings.
McKenna Wiechman, Brenna Rossell, Karly Millikan and Marissa Askeland had hits for Griswold while Rossell scored twice.
Griswold 7 Mount Ayr 1
The Tigers totaled nine hits in the win. Brenna Rossell had a double, a single, two RBIs and scored a run. McKenna Wiechman and Abby Gohlinghorst had two singles, and Gohlignhorst had an RBI. Karly Millikan, Marissa Askeland and Joey Reynolds added singles and an RBI apiece, and Addison Adams scored twice. Millikan was the winning pitcher.
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS TOURNAMENT
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Essex 0
Hadley Pearson led Martensdale-St. Marys’ offense with three hits, five RBI and a run scored. Angelina Furness had two hits, three RBI and scored three times. Ava Oberender accounted for two RBI off one hit and Anna Parrott contributed two hits and scored twice. Jackie Kleve had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run, and Brynnly German totaled one hit, one RBI and two runs scored.
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 AHSTW 6
Anna Parrott had a nice night with four hits, three RBI, a double and three runs scored. Campbell German was responsible for two hits, two RBI, two runs scored and struck out eight in the circle, and Jackie Kleve had two hits, a double, two RBI and scored twice. Madeline Young added three hits and two RBI, and Abigail Hughes had two hits and scored twice. Sydney Bears bopped a triple for the Blue Devils.
Graycen Partlow led AHSTW’s two hits and two RBI while Ally Meyers, Loralei Wahling and Grace Porter each had two hits and one RBI. Sienna Christian accounted for one hit and one RBI.
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Webster City 4
Campell German had two hits, homered and drove in three for the Blue Devils’ only hits of the game. Brynnly German scored two runs.
Other Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament Scores
AHSTW 12 Essex 0
Webster City 13 Essex 0
AHSTW 10 Webster City 3
ACGC TOURNAMENT
Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Kali Irlmeier, Alexis Obermeier and Mattie Nielsen had one hit and two RBI apiece for Audubon while Addie Hocker doubled and drove in a run. Jordan Porsch and Victoria Asmus had a hit and an RBI, and Kylee Hartl contributed an RBI. Irlmeier was the winning pitcher after striking out three on five hits in four innings.
Breeley Clayburg had three hits and an RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard while Kadey Olson and Bridget Shirbroun had one RBI apiece.
MVAOCOU 8 Audubon 2
Michelle Brooks homered for Audubon while Addie Hocker scored a run. Victoria Asmus and Mattie Nielsen accounted for Audubon’s other two hits. Alexis Obermeier struck out nine, but scattered eight hits and three earned runs in the loss.
Audubon 22 Panorama 1
The Wheelers scored 22 runs off 15 hits. Jordan Mulford had two hits, scored three times and drove in five while Mattie Nielsen had two hits, scored twice, homered and accounted for three RBI. Hannah Thygesen, Addie Hocker, Michelle Brooks and Victoria Asmus each had two RBI off one hit while Kylee Hartl had a stout night with three hits, two RBI and four runs scored. Kali Irlmeier threw six innings of six-hit action with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Treynor 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11
Delaney Matthews struck out four in five innings. Rachel Kinsella, Jadyn Huisman and Reagan Gordon had two bops each.
Malia Clayburg had two hits, doubled and plated two for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Miranda McClellan tallied one hit, scored twice and had two RBI. Kadey Olson scored twice, had one hit and pushed in a run while Aubrey Hofbauer had a hit and an RBI.
Treynor 8 Boyer Valley 2
Jadyn Huisman tossed six innings with 10 strikeouts. Keela Navara was 3-for-4 with four stolen bases and scored twice while Rachel Kinsella had a 2-for-4 night. Delaney Matthews was also 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Maili McKern went 2-for-5.
Treynor 14 MVAOCOU 0
Jadyn Huisman threw a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Keelea Navera had two hits and scored twice while Rachel Kinsella had two hits and three RBI. Delaney Matthews roped a double and three RBI, and Jadyn Huisman did her part with three RBI off two hits. Reagan Gordon sent in two runs on two hits, and Addie Minahan went 2-for-3 at the dish.
MVAOCOU 8 Southwest Valley 7
Evy Marlin singled and doubled while Camryn Johnston bopped two singles Sadie Groszkrueger led the offense with three knocks.
Southwest Valley 12 Panorama 3
Ryanne Mullen hit a double while Ada Lund tripled, and Camryn Johnson smacked two singles. Mackenzie Maeder doubled, Maddie Bevington was the winning pitcher, and Haidyn Top got the save.
Southwest Valley 6 ACGC 4
Ryanne Mullen lasered two singles and picked up the win in the circle. The Timberwolves also received smacks from Camryn Johnston, Haidyn Top, Evy Marlin, Ada Lund, Morgan Shuler and Sadie Groszkrueger.
Coon Rapids Bayard 6 ACGC 5
Kadey Olson had two hits and two RBI while Malia Clayburg had a triple and two RBI, and Lydia Hofbauer sent in a run. Anna Hart and Marinda McClellan each had a hit and scored a run while Breeley Clayburg had a hit and scored two runs.
ORIENT-MACKSBURG TOURNAMENT
Murray 8 East Union 7
Zoey Black bopped a game-winner for the Mustangs in the sixth while Calleigh Klein was the winning pitcher.
Kaylin Lack had three hits, a triple and two RBI for East Union. Mallory Raney sent in a run and tripled. Eva Sobotka doubled and accounted for one RBI. Avery Staver had two hits, doubled and scored twice while Sidney Staver had two hits, one RBI and scored a run.
East Union 12 Orient-Macksburg 4
Avery Staver had three hits, doubled, triple and drove in two for East Union while Noelle McKnight finished the game with two hits and two RBI. Sara Collins and Mallory Raney each had one RBI off one hit. Kaylin Lack had two hits, and Aubrey Hansen scored twice. Lack and McKnight stole two bases apiece. Raney got the win after scattering three hits in six innings with zero earned run.
Other Orient-Macksburg Tournament Scores
Melcher-Dallas 17 Lenox 7
Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail (MISSING)
Lenox 17 Mormon Trail 7
WAUKEE NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Southeast Polk 14 Abraham Lincoln 1
Jazmyne Villalobos had an RBI while Savanna Vanderwerf and Holly Hansen accounted for AL’s only hits.
Waukee Northwest 11 Abraham Lincoln 4
Tessa Clifton had two hits, a double and two RBI, and Jayden Hargrave sent in a runner and doubled. Emma O’Neal accounted for a single and an RBI.
MONTEZUMA TOURNAMENT
Moravia 13 Montezuma 12
Destiny Nathaniel had three hits, a home run, four RBI and scored three times while Peytin Ellison went 4-for-5 with an RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Lauren Long tallied two RBI off one hit. Breegan Ellison had three hits, tripled and sent in a run, and Jaime Self had a double and an RBI. Kjirsten Albertson posted three hits, a double and an RBI while Alex Bedford had three hits, an RBI and got the win in the circle.
Moravia 10 GMG 5
Jaime Self and Lauren Long had two RBI off three and two hits, respectively. Self also doubled, as did Kenna Spencer. Spencer, Alexa Bedford, Finley Spencer, Destiny Nathaniel and Breegan Ellison had one RBI each. Ellison and Bedford had two hits apiece. Long and Kenna Spencer stole two bags while Breegan Ellison, Peytin Ellison, Finley Spencer and Ivy Wubben had two swipes each.
WEST SIOUX TOURNAMENT
Unity Christian 12 Sioux City West 1
North Union 18 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 13 Lamoni 0
Grace Bailey claimed the win in the circle for the Sabers. Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined for a no-hit shutout. Rylee Dunkin and Jillian French led the offense with three hits each with French driving in three. Bailey went 2-for-2 with four RBI, and Mockenhaupt was 2-for-2 for a trio of RBI.
NON-CONFERENCE
Southeast Warren 2 Interstate 35 1
Alivia Ruble was the winning pitcher for the Warhawks.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Centerville 11 Moulton-Udell 0