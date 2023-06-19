(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Creston both went 2-0 in the Hawkeye Ten, Essex held off Sidney, Griswold got another dominant Corner Conference win, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia picked up wins in the Western Iowa Conference and Wayne held off Mount Ayr in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
Check out the full KMAland softball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 2
Kaylie Diercksen led Kuemper with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Myli Schaefer added two hits, two RBI and scored once while Ally Summerfeld had two hits, plated two and scored once. Kaylie Wolterman and Ellie Sibbel each had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Melinda Schaefer contributed one hit and one RBI. Myli Schaefer got the win in the circle. She struck out four on four hits in five innings.
Nevaeh Yale had one hit and two RBI for Shenandoah while Caroline Rogers added a hit and scored a run. Peyton Athen struck out three, walked five and surrendered 10 hits and 11 earned runs.
Shenandoah 4 Kuemper Catholic 2
Lynnae Green and Peyton Athen each had two hits and an RBI for Shenandoah while Nevaeh Yale also drove in a run. Jenna Burdorf had a hit and scored a run and got the win in the circle. Burdorf struck out six in seven innings of four-hit action.
Alexis Diercksen doubled for Kuemper Catholic. Melinda Schaefer and Kaci Peters had one hit and one RBI for the Knights.
Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 4
Alyssa Griffin homered for Lewis Central while driving in four on two hits. Connie Brougham had two hits, drove in one and scored twice. Avery Heller had four hits, doubled twice, managed three RBI and scored three times. Connie Brougham had had two hits, tripled, plated one run and scored twice. Emma Belt tacked on a hit and scored drove in a run. Emerson Coziahr was the winning pitcher. She struck out six while allowing eight hits and four earned runs.
Presley Jobe had two hits and two RBI for Clarinda while Ryplee Sunderman had two hits, an RBI and scored once. Madi Cole tripled, drove in a run and scored once while Jerzee Knight and Addy Wagoner both had a hit and scored a run.
Lewis Central 7 Clarinda 4
Alyssa Griffin’s grand slam helped Lewis Central get the win. Griffin ultimately plated five runs. Avery Heller added a double as one of her two hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Connie Brougham had a double, one RBI and scored once, and Haylee Wilcox had two hits and scored once. Emerson Coziahr struck out seven on four hits with two earned runs and five walks in seven innings.
Brynn Isaacson homered and doubled as her two hits for Clarinda while also scoring twice. Ryplee Sunderman tacked on a hit and an RBI while Jerzee Knight added a hit and a run scored. Andi Woods doubled in the loss. Mallory Woods struck out four while allowing eight hits and seven earned runs in six innings.
Red Oak 20 Harlan 4
Jaydin Lindsay had a big game for Red Oak with four hits, a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Tymberlee Bentley doubled as one of her two hits while plating two runs. Kaysie Kells had one hit, three RBI and scored three times, Alexis Joint managed two hits, two RBI and scored four times and Merced Ramirez accounted for one hit, three RBI and scored three times. Emily Sebeniecher had one hit, one RBI and scored twice while Tori Wendt added three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Mhylee Wallace got in on the fun with one hit and one RBI.
Haylee Ernst had two hits for Harlan while scratching across two runs. Suzy Kenkel contributed two hits and a run, Ella Plagman doubled and scored a run and Jenna Gessert tacked on two hits. Ellie Ineson also had a hit and scored a run.
Harlan 12 Red Oak 11
Brianna Muencrath, Taylor Heese and Haylee Ernst doubled for Harlan. Muencrath and Heese had two RBI and scored once while Ernst scored three times. Teya Frohlich had one hit, one RBI and scored three times while Ella Plagman had two hits and scored once. Ellie Ineson had one hit and scored twice, and Camryn Goshorn struck out six in the win.
Nicole Bond had a double as one of her three hits with five RBI while also scoring twice for Red Oak. Jaydin Lindsay had three hits and scored twice, and Tymberlee Bentley accounted for two hits and scored twice. Haylee Wallace tacked on two hits and three RBI. Emily Sebeniecher had an RBI and scored twice, and Merced Ramirez managed one hit and scored once.
Atlantic 7 Glenwood 5
Makenna Schroeder had two hits and drove in two runs while Zoey Kirchhoff doubled, drove in two runs and scored once for Atlantic. Lila Wiederstein had one hit, one RBI and scored once while Madison Huddleson and Claire Schroeder both had one hit and one run scored. Peyton McLaren struck out six on one hit in 2 2/3 innings, and Riley Wood struck out three and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
McKenna Wilkes and Brynn Schrock sparked Glenwood with two hits and two RBI while Wilkes also scored a run. Sara Kolle tacked on a hit and scored twice. Allison Koontz struck out six on six hits with five walks in six innings.
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 4
Sara Kolle led Glenwood’s offense with a double among her two hits while also adding two RBI and scoring a run. Brynn Schrock doubled and drove in two while Allison Koontz and Hayley Kloeckner both had two hits and scored twice. McKenna Wilkes doubled, had one RBI and scored once. Schrock got the victory in the circle, allowing only four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Ava Rush had two hits and scored a run for Atlantic, and Claire Schroder had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Makenna Schroeder chipped in a hit and scored a run, and Lila Wiederstein sent one run across. Zoey Kirchhoff struck out eight while allowing 10 hits and four earned runs in seven innings.
Creston 10 St. Albert 0
Mila Kuhns and Nevaeh Randall both smashed homers for Creston. Kuhns finished the game with two hits, four RBI and scored twice, and Randall had two hits and scored twice. Jersey Foote muscled three hits, an RBI and one run scored while Sophie Hagle added a hit and an RBI. Jacy Kralik added two hits, and Daile Keeler bopped one hit and scored a run. Taryn Fredrickson struck out 10 and walked two in five innings of no-hit action.
Jessica McMartin and Lily Barnes both reached on walks for St. Albert.
Creston 7 St. Albert 3
Daile Keeler and Nevaeh Randall went deep for Creston. Randall ultimately had two RBI. Jersey Foote had two hits and scored twice, Taryn Fredrickson posted one hit and two RBI and Sophie Hagle added one hit, scored once and managed one RBI. Keely Coent threw seven innings, striking out six, walking three, allowing 10 hits and giving up two earned runs.
Lexi Narmi had three hits for St. Albert while Kiera Hochstein had two hits, one RBI, one run scored and three stolen bases. Kylie Wessack also scored a run for St. Albert. Narmi struck out 11, but surrendered six hits and three earned runs in the loss.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 11 Sidney 4
Brooke Burns had two hits, tripled and drove in two runs for Essex while Tori Burns had two hits and two RBI. Brianne Johnson was clutch at the plate with a 4-for-5 performance and an RBI. Addy Resh accounted for two hits and one RBI while EmmaJo Harris had one hit and an RBI. Tori Burns tossed six innings, striking out 12.
Gabi Jacobs and Mia Foster had two hits apiece for Sidney.
Stanton 10 East Mills 0
Elly McDonald had a double and an RBI while Leah Sandin and Lilly Ford had two hits apiece for Stanton. Lexi Frank had one hit and plated three, and Jenna Stephens added a hit.
Brooke Jones and Cloe Brown had East Mills' lone hits while Brown also doubled.
Griswold 13 Fremont-Mills 1
Marissa Askeland had three hits, drove in three and scored once for Griswold while Whitney Pennock had two hits, doubled, plated a run and scored once. Abby Gohlinghorst and Addison Adams both doubled, had two RBI and scored twice. Makenna Askeland doubled and scored a run, and Dakota Reynolds doubled, had one RBI and scored once. Karly Millikan struck out six in four innings of two-hit pitching.
Fremont-Mills’ two hits came from Ella Thornton and Macy Mitchell. Thornton also scored a run.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 9 IKM-Manning 3
Brooke Johnsen homered and drove in two runs on two hits while Macanna Guritz had one hit, scored once and plated two. Kattie Troxel and Abby Hiatt each doubled for Logan-Magnolia while Hiatt had an RBI and Troxel muscled two hits. Marki Bertelsen contributed a hit, an RBI and scored once, and Madeline Maguire had two hits and scored twice. Hiatt struck out 10 on five hits with two earned runs in seven innings.
Alikxa McGinn had two hits and scored once for IKM-Manning while Taylor Beckendorf had one hit and an RBI. Laura McCarville also plated a run.
Logan-Magnolia 11 IKM-Manning 1
Macanna Guritz homered among her two hits and scored twice for Logan-Magnolia while Madeline Maguire doubled as one of her two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Campbell Chase also tacked on two hits and two RBI. Brooke Johnsen had three hits and an RBI, Emma Perkins had one hit and an RBI and Marki Bertelsen muscled two hits and scored twice. Maci Bertelsen joined the fun with two hits and two runs scored, and Abby Hiatt and Gracyn Stone each managed a hit and scored once. Chase got the win in the circle. She struck out 11 on two hits with only four walks in seven innings.
Alikxa McGinn drove in IKM-Manning’s lone run. McGinn and Anna Stangl accounted for the Wolves’ only hits.
Missouri Valley 13 Audubon 1
Emerson Anderson crushed three hits, drove in five and scored twice for Missouri Valley. Emma Gute had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, and Audrie Kohl had two hits and an RBI. Brooklyn Lange and Maya Contreraz both tacked on one hit and one RBI. Kohl was the winning pitcher, striking out five on one hit in three innings.
Kali Irlmeier had Audubon’s lone hit while Mattie Nielsen scored their only run.
Treynor 9 Riverside 4
Jadyn Huisman and Addie Minahan each had three RBI off three hits and one hit, respectively, for Treynor. Maili McKern had four hits, scored three times and sent one run across. Reagan Gordon drove in a run, and Mira Dreyer scored three times. Delaney Mathews had two hits and doubled. She was also the victorious pitcher, striking out seven with only two earned runs.
Sophia Fenner had a triple among her two hits for Riverside while Kaycie Perkins had a hit and scored a run. Elly Henderson joined the offensive attack with two hits.
Underwood 9 Tri-Center 7 -- 8 innings
Alyse Petersen led Underwood’s offense with two hits, a double, two RBI and two runs scored while Kinsley Ferguson also added two hits and scored twice. Claire Cook accounted for three hits and scored a run, Ruby Patomson doubled twice and scored twice an Ali Fletcher added a hit, an RBI and score once. Mary Stephens posted one hit and scored twice. Allissa Fischer was the winning pitcher. Fischer allowed 10 hits, struck out six, walked four and gave up three earned runs in the complete game.
Joenellie Hernandez-Goldapp led Tri-Center’s bats with four hits and an RBI while Addie Redinbaugh contributed one hit and three RBI. Natalie Ausdemore homered and scored twice while Hayden Thomas chipped in with hit two hits and an RBI. Hannah Wulff also had two hits and scored a run, and Avilyn Killpack posted a hit and scored once.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wayne 9 Mount Ayr 4
Izzie Moore had two hits, homered and sent in three runs for Wayne while Brystal Peck and Devyn Davis each had two hits, doubled and drove in a run. Kloie Sims and Laney Harvey each had one hit and two RBI. Allie Jo Fortune had two hits, including a double. Moore got the win in the circle. She threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one hit.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Ar-We-Va 1
Lacie Davis, Breeley Clayburg and Lydia Hofbauer each had two RBI apiece for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Davis doubled as one of her two hits and scored once, Claybrug had three hits and doubled once and Hofbauer also doubled. Maddy Mason posted a doubled and an RBI while Brooklynn Burmeister added a hit, an RBI and scored once. Anna Hart was the winning pitcher. The freshman fanned nine on three hits with one earned run and two walks in seven innings.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Woodbine 1
Exira-EHK blew the game open with a seven-run fifth inning. Riley Miller struck out eight in the gem while Hannah Nelson homered and drove in five. Nick Stavas has the full story here.
NON-CONFERENCE
MVAOCOU 6 Denison-Schleswig 1
Norah Huebert had a hit and an RBI for Denison-Schleswig while Ashlyn Herrig, Kiana Schultz and Kaitlyn Bruhn also had hits. Bruhn scored a run. Claire Leinen struck out six in the loss while Huebert fanned four.
Murray 13 Central Decatur 1
Murray started strong with six runs in the first inning. Nine different Mustangs had at least one hit. Katrina Romero plated three while Presley VanWinkle and Megan Henrichs had two RBI apiece. Teryn Shields scored three times while Jayda Chew, VanWinkle, Keirsten Klein and Jalie Baumfalk had two runs apiece. Shields got the win in the circle. She threw 5 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out six.
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Dowling Catholic 1
Abigail Hughes homered for the Blue Devils and drove in two while Brynnly German doubled and scored a run. Emily Hughes posted one hit and scored once, and Campbell German got the win in the circle. She struck out six on two hits and one walk in seven innings.
Dowling Catholic 9 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
Abigail Hughes had three hits and one RBI for Martensdale-St. Marys while Sydney Bears had two hits and one RBI. Ellie Baker posted two hits and scored a run, and Aunie Berger each had one hit and scored a run. Hadley Pearson tossed six innings, striking out six on nine hits with seven earned runs and two walks.
East Union 21 Melcher-Dallas 16
Sidney Staver had three hits, doubled, homered, sent in six runs and scored three times for East Union while Avery Staver muscled two hits, scored three times and drove in four runs. Kaylie Shade and Hailey Willett both had two hits and an RBI while Shade also doubled. Gwen Nixon and Tristin Lear had one hit and one RBI while Lear scored four times. Sara Collins had two hits and scored once, and Noelle McKnight added a hit and scored a run.
Paetyn Anderson had a monster game for Melcher-Dallas with three home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored. Kasyn Reed also homered while Summer Karpan had two hits, two RBI and scored once. Brooklyn Metz contributed two hits, two RBI and scored once, and Hayden Branson doubled among her three hits. Jenna Mickey had one hit, one RBI and scored three times, and Ashlyn Metz tacked on two hits.
Orient-Macksburg 13 Bedford 3
Emma Boswell had another big game with for Orient-Macksburg with two runs, a triple, a homer and four RBI while also scoring twice. Logann Carson had a double and drove in two while Brailee Shinn had two hits, drove in a run and scored another. Christa Cass, Kinsey Eslinger and Emily Campbell each posted one hit and one RBI while Kasyn Shinn doubled in the win. Eslinger was the winning pitcher. She tossed six innings, scattering eight hits and striking out two.
Aniya Hardee had two doubles and two RBI for Bedford while Jaynee Snethen also hade one hit, one RBI and scored once. Lexi Perkins and Bridgett Murphy had one hit and scored once. Breanna Simmons struck out four in the loss.
Southeast Warren 14 Moravia 3
Bre Nolte, Alivia Ruble and Jaycee Neer each homered for Southeast Warren in the win. Nolte had three hits, doubled, drove in five, scored three times and stole two bags, Ruble’s homer was her only hit and Neer sent in three runs on two hits. Lexi Clendenen had three hits, drove in two and scored three times. Lola Shriver and Kaylyn Holmes also had one RBI wile Kaylee Tigner added two hits, doubled and stole two bases. Sturgis Fridley had one hit and scored twice. Holmes was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven on four hits in five innings.
Alexa Bedford led Moravia with two hits, a double and an RBI. Destiny Nathaniel had a doubled and two RBI while Kjirsten Albertsen had a double and an RBI. Layla Ewing also doubled in the loss.
Urbandale 10 Thomas Jefferson 1
Urbandale 13 Thomas Jefferson 1
No stats reported.
Waukee 4 Sioux City East 1
Olivia Mentzer doubled for Sioux City East while Addyson Junge had one RBI. Bella Gordon contributed a hit and an RBI.
Waukee 10 Sioux City East 2
Teagan Treglia took the loss for Sioux City East while Lexi Plathe gave the Black Raiders three scoreless frames. Gracie Bruening and Leah Conlon both had one hit and one RBI while Olivia Mentzer scored a run.
Sioux City West 14 Whiting 1
Kaycie Boetger had a triple as one of her two hits while also plating a run and scoring another. Ofelia Rivera had two doubles and three RBI while also scoring three runs, and Angelica Rivera doubled, plated two and scored once. Jersie Cherkas tacked on a hit, an RBI and scored once and Breanna Loker contributed a hit and an RBI. Jalynn Johnson and Molly Stroman got in on the offensive success with a hit and a run scored. Lulu Vaul struck out one and allowed just three hits in three innings to get the win.
Van Meter 5 Twin Cedars 2
Rylee Dunkin was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base for Twin Cedars. Kisha Reed had and RBI while Jillian French had a hit and an RBI. French was also the losing pitcher. She gave up five earned runs and eight hits while striking out five and walking three.