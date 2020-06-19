(KMAland) -- St. Albert won in a thriller, Sidney mounted a comeback, Treynor snapped their skid and Stanton prevailed to highlight Friday's softball action.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 13 Clarinda 1
Hannah Slater hit a home run and joined Hailey Meseck in driving in four runs each for Denison-Schleswig. Kennedy Marten added two RBI, Paige Kastner chipped in three hits and Cambri Brodersen gave up just two hits to get the win.
Makayla Fichter blasted a home run to lead Clarinda.
H-10: St. Albert 3 Glenwood 2
Bella Dingus walked St. Albert off a winner with a single in the bottom of the seventh. Dingus also had a triple and Lainey Sheffield doubled. Alexis Narmi fanned eight batters.
Coryl Matheny homered for Glenwood.
NC: Earlham 6 Atlantic 3
Earlham scored three in the fifth and two more in the seventh to comeback from a 3-1 deficit.
Lauren Nicholas led the Atlantic offense with two singles and an RBI. Olivia Engler went all seven innings, striking out nine, walking four and giving up just two earned runs on five hits.
NC: Boone 12 Kuemper Catholic 2
Jordan Schwabe had two hits, including a double, and Kamryn Venner went deep for Kuemper Catholic in the loss.
CC: Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 1
Kendall Reed earned the victory in the circle giving up two hits and one earned run. Liz Bartles paced the offense with two hits, a run scored and two steals. Brooke and Tori Burns had a hit apiece for Essex.
CORNER: Sidney 10 East Mills 8
Sidney trailed 7-0 early before climbing out of it to get the win. Olivia Larsen doubled among two hits and drove in run while Danica Laumann and Myrna Rodriguez were joined by Fallon Sheldon in adding two hits each.
Sheldon and Harley Spurlock also drove in two runs apiece while Spurlock scored a trio of runs. Larsen struck out seven in the circle to get the win.
Aspen Crouse had a pair of hits for East Mills in the loss.
WIC: Treynor 4 AHSTW 2
Keelea Navara was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. Kennedy Elwood had two hits and eighth-grader Jadyn Huisman earned the first win of her career by striking out five and allowing just two hits to give the defending WIC champs their first win of the season.
WIC: Missouri Valley 11 IKM-Manning 1
Missouri Valley scored eight runs in the fourth inning to open things up. Lauren Austin had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense. Bailey Divelbes added two RBI, and Maddy Lager finished with a pair of hits.
Ashlyn Cook struck out five and gave up one run on three hits in five innings to get the win.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 2
Jayda Gay had two hits -- a triple and a homer -- in a comeback victory that saw the Devils score four in the seventh. Campbell German earned the win by striking out five, allowing just one earned run and walking five.
TJ Stoaks struck out nine and walked two, allowing three earned runs. Stoaks also had two hits on offense.
POI: Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 5
Sterling Berndt struck out seven in four innings and surrendered zero earned runs. Emily Jones drove in five runs. Mya Willey went deep and plated four. Camryn Jacobsen added two hits.
Alyssa Davis homered for Nodaway Valley.
POI: Central Decatur 10 Southwest Valley 0
Kylee Rockhold and Halle Hamilton both homered and drove in two runs, and Eily Hall had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Central Decatur. Riley Bell struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout in the circle.
RVC: Exira-EHK 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Macy Emgarten tossed a two-hitter to send Exira/EHK to an undefeated week.
Lexie Davis and Cassidy Baker hit safely for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 12 Boyer Valley 11
Talia Schon singled twice, doubled once and drove in three runs to lead the Glidden-Ralston 14-hit attack. Vanessa Koehler, Allison Barrus, Gretchen Wallace and Macy Snyder also had multi-hit games, and Morgan Koehler drove in two runs.
Marie Hanigan tripled and scored twice to lead Boyer Valley. Talia Burkhart, Danyelle Hilkins and MaKenzie Dumbaugh also drove in one run apiece.
RVC: West Harrison 15 CAM 9
West Harrison had an 11-run third inning in the victory. Emily McIntosh bashed a grand slam among two hits and drove in five while Sabrina Rife had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored.
Katie Gore added a double among three hits, and Haley Koch and Haleigh Rife chipped in two hits apiece. Kali Peasley added a two-run single.
RVC: Woodbine 12 Whiting 1
Grace Moore went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Alex Niedermyer and Katlyn Snyder both went 2-for-4. Jamie Plowman hit a double and Sierra Lantz earned the win in the circle.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 14 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
The Lynx used a 10-run fourth inning to pull away from a tight game.
Natalie Arnold had a hit and scored a run, and Hannah Belt drove in a run for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 11 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
AL scored three in the first and then tacked on another five in the fourth on their way to the win.
Natalie Arnold, Hannah Belt, Mirka Diaz and Jazlynn Sanders all hit safely for TJ.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 2
Kenzie Foley threw a three-hitter and struck out 10 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 3 Glenwood 2
Denison-Schleswig 13 Clarinda 1
Corner Conference
Stanton 7 Griswold 3
Sidney 10 East Mills 8
Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 4 AHSTW 2
Missouri Valley 11 IKM-Manning 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 2
Central Decatur 10 Southwest Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira-EHK 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Glidden-Ralston 12 Boyer Valley 11
West Harrison 15 CAM 9
Woodbine 12 Whiting 1
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 14 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 11 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Boone 12 Kuemper Catholic 2
Earlham 6 Atlantic 3
Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 MOC-Floyd Valley 9
Unity Christian 13 Sioux City West 6
West Lyon Sioux City West