(KMAland) -- Lenox, Griswold and Stanton won softball tournaments while Kuemper earned a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference wins on Saturday.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 10 Red Oak 4 (Game 1)
Kenzie Schon added another homer to her career total and drove in four runs on two hits. Hailey Ostrander sent two across on two hits and scored a run. Melinda Schaefer and Kaci Peter also put runs on the board for the Knights. Kenadee Loew and Jordan Schwabe doubled. Chloe Venteicher got the win with four strikeouts in six innings.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 13 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Hailey Ostrander doubled twice, had three hits and plated two. Kenzie Schon, Kamryn Venner and Jordan Schwabe also had doubles. Kaci Peter muscled three hits. Kamryn Venner only allowed three hits and struck out two in four innings.
NC: Sioux City North 11 Denison-Schleswig 10 (Game 1)
Olivia O’Brien ahd three hits, scored three times, doubled and drove in two. Ataviah Van Buren and Avery Beller also had three hits and doubled. Courtney Johnson had two hits, doubled and scored a run while Bailey Anderson also recorded three hits and plated two. Johnson earned the win in the circle by striking out nine.
Kennedy Marten and Cambri Brodersen drove in two off two hits while Kira Langenfeld homered to drive in three. Paige Kastner had two RBI and one one hit. Claire Leinen struck out three in the loss and homered.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Kira Langenfeld homered again and drove in four runs for the Lady Monarchs. Teryn Fink also sent a run across while Kennedy Marten tallied two singles. Hailey Meseck earned the win and struck out two while scattering eight hits.
SHENANDOAH TOURNAMENT
Stanton won the tournament with wins over Missouri Valley and Fremont-Mills. Fremont-Mills was 2-1 and Missouri Valley finished the day 1-2. Shenandoah went 1-2 with their only win coming against Stanton. Check out available results below.
Shenandoah 9 Stanton 2
Sidda Rodewald had two hits and drove in a run while Jenna Burdorf and Macey Finlay plated two apiece. Reese Spiegel and Macee Blank also drove in runs while Brooklen Black snagged two bags. Burdorf earned the win with six strikeouts and six hits on one earned run.
Jenna Stephens paced Stanton with two hits. Ali Silvius, Tara Peterson, Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke had one each. Kaitlyn Bruce struck out two in six innings.
Missouri Valley 2 Shenandoah 1
Maya Contreraz and Aubrie Kohl drove in runs for Missouri Valley while Olivia Haynes tallied two hits. Kohl struck out eight in the win.
Caroline Rogers, Lynnae Green and Sara Morales had hits for Shenandoah while Sidda Rodwald drove in their only run, which was scored by Sydney Edwards. Rodewald struck out three.
Fremont-Mills 7 Missouri Valley 6
Addie Reese went 2-for-4 with four RBI. Kennedy Lamkins, Tori Kilpatrick and Lily Crom also had two hits each while Crom plated one. Macy Mitchell tallied an RBI, too. Malea Moore struck out eight on 12 hits and five earned runs.
Fremont-Mills 7 Shenandoah 1
Tori Kilpatrick had two hits, plated three and scored once. Lily Crom finished the game with two RBI while Izzy Weldon, Malea Moore and Taylor Morgan also recorded hits. Weldon scored twice and Morgan struck out four in the win on only four hits.
Shenandoah received three of their four hits from Lynnae Green. Macee Blank had the other. The Fillies’ only run came from Jenna Burdorf. Burdorf and Green struck out three apiece in the loss.
Stanton 18 Fremont-Mills 9
Addie Reese doubled and drove in three on two hits while Kennedy Lamkins complemented her with two RBI off two hits and scored a run. Chloe Johnson went 4-for-5 with an RBI and scored one run and Macy Mitchell posted a 3-for-3 day. Malea Moore and Lily Crom added a pair of singles. Moore, Mitchell and Morgan had one strikeout apiece.
TJ CLASSIC
Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 1
Kylie Wesack scored St. Albert’s only run and Alexis Narmi was responsible for it. Lainey Sheffield added a hit, too. Narmi struck out five on five hits, walking two.
St. Albert 2 Glenwood 1
Lainey Sheffield and Alexis Narmi drove in the runs for the Saintes. Landry Miller also had a hit while Narmi got the win in the circle with six strikeouts on six hits and zero walks.
Abraham Lincoln 14 Lewis Central 5
Tessa Clifton tallied three doubles and five RBI for the Lynx. Baylie Girres recorded two hits, scored twice and drove in a run while Holly Hansen had three hits and scored twice. Jayden Hargrave and Kelsi Nelson crossed home twice for the Lynx in the win, and Nelson plated two. Hansen struck out five in the win.
Earlham 10 St. Albert 2
Kylie Wesack, Jessica McMartin and Mallory Daley had hits for St. Albert while Lainey Sheffield drove in a run. McMartin struck out four in the loss, Alexis Narmi fanned two.
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Emma O’Neal had AL’s only RBI and managed two hits, one of which was a double. Tessa Clifton and Holly Hansen had three singles while Jessica Vrenick, Baylie Girres and Taylor Ferguson posted two hits apiece. Taylor Ferguson snagged two bags and Holly Hansen struck out 13 on two hits and three earned runs.
OSKALOOSA TOURNAMENT
Creston 4 Knoxville 3
Gracie Hagle doubled, homered and drove in four. Peyton Rice also had a hit. Taryn Fredrickson got the win, striking out three on four hits and one earned run.
Fairfield 5 Creston 3
Neveah Randall drove in two off a single and Morgan Driskell also pushed a run across on a single. Keely Coen struck out two and gave up 12 hits in the defeat.
Wayne 9 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Sterling Berndt stayed flawless with a 16-strikeout, two-hit showing. Offensively, she tallied two hits. Izzy Moore homered and doubled while Abigayle Henderson drove in four on two hits. Mya Willey plated two and scored two, Emily Jones knocked three hits. Camryn Jacobsen took two bags.
Wayne 13 Collins-Maxwell 1
Emily Jones tripled, homered and drove in four on three hits while also scoring three times. Cmaryn Jacobsen also homered en route to a three-RBI showing. Abigayle Henderson put three home with two hits. Mya Willey added two hits and scored three runs. Sterling Berndt tossed 5 innings, striking out 12 and allowing one earned run on three hits.
GRISWOLD TOURNAMENT
Griswold won their home tournament with wins over Tri-Center and Mount Ayr. Check out recaps submitted to KMA Sports below.
Griswold 17 Tri-Center 0
Makenna Askeland launched a grand slam, singled and drove in six while Jenna Reynolds had four hits — a double and three singles — with an RBI. Brenna Rossell struck out six and allowed two hits in the shutout.
Griswold 4 Mount Ayr 2
Anna Kelley and Makenna Askeland went 2-for-3 with Kelley scoring a run and Askeland driving in a run. Dakota Reynolds and Jenna Reynolds singled and Karly Millikan earned the win with seven strikeouts while scattering five hits.
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS TOURNAMENT
Martensdale-St. Marys went 3-0, AHSTW was 1-2 and Essex finished 0-3. Check out the rundown below.
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Essex 1
Brynnly German doubled, muscled three hits, plated four runs and scored twice while Kylie Keller had two hits and scored three times. Anna Parrott also contributed two hits and scored twice. Hadley Pearson tossed four innings, allowing three hits and walking one with zero earned runs.
Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker and Kindra Gray accounted for Essex’s three hits.
AHSTW 16 Essex 0
Grace Porter had a big day with a double, two hits and six RBI. Ally Meyers sent three across on three hits while Kailey Jones and Natalie Hagadon had two RBI on two and three hits, respectively. Graycen Partlow and Meyers scored four times each while Meyers struck out four in three innings in the circle.
Tori Burns accounted for Essex’s only hit.
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 AHSTW 0
Campbell German through six innings of one-hit softball in the shutout while the Blue Devils received two RBI apiece from Jayda Gay and Kylie Keller. Gay, Kleve and Myer had doubles, and Myer had two of them.
AHSTW’s lone hit came from Logan Akers. Sienna Christian struck out six on eight hits and six earned runs in the loss.
Webster City 5 AHSTW 0
Ally Meyers and Kailey Jones accounted for AHSTW’s only two hits. Sienna Christian maneuvered five strikeouts on eight hits in the loss.
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Webster City 3
Anna Parrott put three runs on the board and homered. Campbell German homered as one of her two hits and drove in two. Madeline Myer singled and doubled. Braelynn Long struck out four on eight hits in the win.
AUDUBON TOURNAMENT
Audubon 6 ACGC 4
Hannah Thygesen doubled, homered and drove in a run while Katelyn Nielsen put three across on on two hits. Sydney Beymer, Johanna Sauers and Addie Hocker had two hits each while Sydney Beymer and Kali Irlmeier drove in runs. Irlmeier tossed 4 1/3 innings, striking out three on two earned runs.
Audubon 5 MVAOCOU 4
Addie Hocker walked Audubon off a winner, driving in two runs on the day. Mattie Nielsen also had two RBI, homered and scored twice. Katelyn Nielsen and Sydney Beymer had hits as well.
Kali Irlmeier struck out two in four innings.
Underwood 9 Panorama 8
Belle Freese scored the game-winning run for the Eagles while Taylor Nelson drove in one run on three hits. Grace Pierce pitched in two, and Allie Robertson, Ella Pierce, Macy Vanfossan, Maddie Pierce, Peyton Cook and Ruby Patomson had one hit each. Cook, Nelson, Grace Pierce and Maddie Pierce doubled. Ella Pierce sent down four batters on 11 hits in the win.
Underwood 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Claire Cook, Ella Pierce and Maddie Pierce had two RBI each while Fletcher also scored there runs while Pierce tallied three hits. Alisa Fischer posted two hits off the bench, one of which was a double. Ella Pierce contributed two hits.
Miranda Garcia and Emma Hart had CRB’s hits.
ORIENT-MACKSBURG TOURNAMENT
Lenox won the tournament, Nodaway Valley took second, East Union was third and Murray fourth.
Lenox 8 Nodaway Valley 0
Zoey Reed had two hits, tripled and had three RBI. Sadie Cox went deep and had two RBI. Dayna Robinson had three singles and scored a run while Caitlyn Maynes posted two hits. TJ Stoaks had 15 strikeouts in seven innings of three-hit softball.
Lenox 8 East Union 1
TJ Stoaks tallied two hits and plated a run. Zoey Reed, Cadence Douglas and Brooklyn Ecklin had one RBI each. Douglas had two hits. Emilee Reed stole two bags. Stoaks fanned 15 batters.
Noelle McKnight had East Union’s only hits, scored their only run and stole three bases. Sara Collins K’d four Lenox batters.
East Union 13 Murray 0
Sara Collins drove in four on a pair of singles and scored twice. Mallory Raney put two on the board and crossed home twice. Noelle McKnight, Kaylin Lack and Sara Collins had two hits apiece and scored three, two and two runs, respectively. Raney struck out four in three innings on two hits.
FORT DODGE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan 8 Harlan 7
Ellie Gengler and Mariah Augustine drove in three runs each on three and two hits, respectively. One of Augustine’s hits was a home run. Josln Verzal threw four innings, striking out one while allowing nine hits.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (6/19)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Non-Conference
Shenandoah Tournament
Thomas Jefferson Classic
Earlham 8 Glenwood 1
Lewis Central 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
5th Place: Glenwood 7 Thomas Jefferson 5
1st: Earlham 6 Abraham Lincoln
Oskaloosa Tournament
Wayne 9 Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Wayne 13 Collins-Maxwell 1
Griswold Tournament
Mount Ayr 10 Exira-EHK 0
3rd: Exira-EHK 9 Tri-Center 3
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Audubon Tournament
Panorama 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
West Sioux Tournament
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9 Whiting 1
Unity Christian 13 Whiting 0
West Sioux 12 Sioux City West 2
North Union 14 Sioux City West 0
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley def. Murray
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas, 9:00 AM
Consolation: Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg, 10:30 AM
7th Place:
5th Place:
North Mahaska Tournament
Twin Cedars 8 Pleasantville 2
Twin Cedars 5 North Mahaska 3
Fort Dodge Tournament
Ballard 8 Sioux City East 0
Atlantic 8 Ankeny 4
Atlantic 5 Ballard 0
Ankeny 12 Sioux City East 0
Bishop Heelan 11 Columbus Catholic 8