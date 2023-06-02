(KMAland) -- Griswold shut out F-M, Mo Valley grabbed another W, MSTM won a pitcher’s duel with SEW, Clarinda took down AHSTW & E. Mills, Essex, Griswold, T-C, Mt Ayr, NV, Wayne, G-R, BV, Woodbine, Mormon Trail, CD, O-M, Murray, LC, & St. Albert were also winners in KMAland softball on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland softball rundown from Friday below.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 4 Stanton 3
Stanton’s Elly McDonald had three hits and an RBI, and Bree Mitchell had two hits. (No other stats reported.)
Essex 11 Sidney 1
Tori Burns had six strikeouts in five innings to lead the way for Essex, which pounded out 12 hits. Brooke Burns, Brianne Johnson, Alex King and Addy Resh all had two hits for the Trojanettes. Brooke Burns, Johnson and King drove in two runs each, and King scored three times in a dominant win.
Griswold 4 Fremont-Mills 0 — 6 inn (game called due to weather in top 7)
Karly Millikan allowed just two hits and struck out 12 in six shutout innings while Makenna Askeland smacked a home run and drove in two. Marissa Askeland doubled and drove in a run for the Tigers.
Macy Mitchell and Saige Mitchell had one hit each for Fremont-Mills. Saige Mitchell went six innings and allowed just two earned runs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 7 Underwood 4
Lilly Thomas had three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Natalie Ausdemore and Hope McPhillips pitched in two hits each for Tri-Center in the win. Hayden Thomas also had a hit and drove in one run. Hayden Thomas struck out four and gave up four unearned runs.
Mary Stephens led Underwood with two hits and two runs, and Claire Cook posted one hit, one RBI, one run and two walks for Underwood. Ali Fletcher added a hit, and Allissa Fischer struck out two in seven innings in the circle.
Missouri Valley 5 Audubon 0
Audrie Kohl tossed a complete game shutout with just three hits allowed and 14 strikeouts for Missouri Valley. Kohl added two hits and an RBI, and Lea and Emma Gute both had a hit and an RBI each for the Big Reds.
Audubon’s Jordan Porsch had all three hits in the defeat. Alexis Obermeier went all six innings for the Wheelers with five strikeouts.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 13 Bedford 5
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 4
Jorja Holliday went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI, and Madison Fry posted two hits, an RBI and three runs for Nodaway Valley in the win. Holliday struck out 13 in a complete game effort in the circle.
Piper Brokaw, Dayna Robinson and Zoey Reed had two hits each for Lenox in the defeat. Cadence Douglas tossed all seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Wayne 19 Southwest Valley 0
No stats reported.
Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0
Martensdale-St. Marys scored the only run of the game in the first inning on an RBI hit from Abby Hughes, who drove in Ellie Baker. Campbell German pitched a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and walked just one batter for the Blue Devils.
Alivia Ruble also pitched well for the Warhawks with one unearned run allowed on three hits while striking out seven and walking one. Lexi Clendenen had the only hit of the game for Southeast Warren.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 8 CAM 3
Elizabeth Lloyd, Ashlynn Tigges and Jaelyn Subvert all had three hits each while Brenna Bowman posted two knocks for Glidden-Ralston. Lloyd drove in two, and Tiela Janssen had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Vanessa Koehler put down 12 on strikes in seven innings for the Wildcats.
Boyer Valley 15 West Harrison 5
Rylee Evans led West Harrison with a two-run home run while Zoey McWilliams had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Evans struck out eight in the circle for the Hawkeyes. (No other stats reported.)
Woodbine 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1 — 6 inn (game called due to weather)
Charlie Pryor pitched six innings, struck out 16 and gave up just two hits for Woodbine in the victory. Elise Olson had two hits and an RBI, and Pryor was 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and two runs for the Tigers.
Anna Hart and Breeley Clayburg both hit safely for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 17 Moulton-Udell 7
No stats reported.
MURRAY TOURNAMENT
Central Decatur 7 Melcher-Dallas 1
Annika Evertsen went all seven innings and struck out eight for Central Decatur. Soiyer Smith and Amy Potter had two hits each while Addyson Schreck and Kaycee Boyce had one hit and two RBI apiece for the Cardinals in the win.
Orient-Macksburg 10 Lamoni 4
Christa Cass went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, scored three times and stole two bases for Orient-Macksburg.
Murray 10 East Union 6
Megan Henrichs had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs for Murray in the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 8 AHSTW 3 (5 inn — called due to weather)
Annika Price smacked a three-run home run, and Maddie Cole posted a hit and two RBI for Clarinda in the win. Lylly Merrill went all five innings for Clarinda before the game was called. She finished with three strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.
Rylie Knop and Sienna Christian had two hits each for AHSTW, and Knop and Kendra Hansen each drove in one run. Loralei Wahling went 4 1/3 innings for the Vikings.
Lewis Central 6 Abraham Lincoln 0
Cami Damgaard and Emerson Coziahr combined on a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for Lewis Central. Haylee Wilcox had a hit and two RBI, and Mackenzie Nailor and Mahri Manz both had two hits for the Titans.
Izzy Miller and Kelsi Nelson both had one hit for Abraham Lincoln. Holly Hansen pitched all seven innings with three strikeouts for the Lynx.
St. Albert 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Lexi Narmi had 11 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on five hits for St. Albert. Kiera Hochstein posted two hits and two runs, and Narmi and Jessica McMartin both had a hit and an RBI each.
Cara Ronk had two hits and scored a run, and Madeline Tierney and Teygan Rasmussen posted one hit and one RBI each for Thomas Jefferson. Carley Steinspring struck out six in six innings for the Yellow Jackets.
Central Springs 7 Creston 3
Mila Kuhns had one of Creston’s two hits, hitting a home run and scoring two runs. Caitlin Bruce had the other hit. Keely Coen worked six innings in the circle with two strikeouts.
Ankeny Centennial 14 Creston 1
Nevaeh Randall had two hits and scored once, and Ava Adamson added two hits of her own for Creston. Daile Keeler pitched in a hit and an RBI, and Taryn Fredrickson threw 3 1/3 innings for the Panthers.
Storm Lake 9 LeMars 5
No stats reported.