(KMAland) -- Glenwood outscored Shenandoah, Harlan took down LC, AHSTW outlasted TJ, Woodbine kept on winning and more from the Wednesday in KMAland softball. All that and more in the recap below.
H-10: Glenwood 15 Shenandoah 7
Coryl Matheny had three hits and scored three times while Kelly Embray posted a double among two hits and drove in three for Glenwood. Madison Barrett also had a hit and three RBI, and McKenna Koehler and Haley Woods tallied two hits each. Ava Sechtem added a hit, two runs and two RBI. Mia Valquier struck out 10 in the circle for the Rams.
Sidda Rodewald finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in two, and Lynnae Green added two hits and two RBI for Shenandoah. Brooklen Black collected two hits and three stolen bases in the defeat.
H-10: Clarinda 9 Red Oak 7
Makayla Fichter went deep, Ryplee Sunderman drove in the game-winning run and Lally Merrill picked up the win in the circle for Clarinda. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Harlan 6 Lewis Central 4
Julia Schechinger popped her firs home run among two hits and drove in two, and Kate Heithoff and Aurora Miller added two hits of their own. Jordan Heese drove in a pair for the Cyclones.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 10 St. Albert 4
Paige Kastner had a single, double, triple and three RBI for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Kennedy Marten, Kiana Schulz, Emma Mendenhall and Teryn Fink added two hits each, and Kira Langenfeld went deep for the Monarchs. Claire Leinen had nine strikeouts in a complete game.
Alexis Narmi struck out 10 for St. Albert.
WIC: Riverside 8 Audubon 2
Elyssa Amdor went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored while Kenna Ford had two hits at the plate and scattered five hits in the circle.
Audubon’s Jordan Porsch had a pair of hits while Hannah Thygesen doubled and drove in two.
NC: AHSTW 9 Thomas Jefferson 6
Graycen Partlow had a trio of hits, including two doubles, to lead AHSTW in the win. Grace Porter added two hits, and Kailey Jones smashed a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh.
NC: Missouri Valley 14 MVAOCOU 10
Emma Gute had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for Missouri Valley. Brooklyn Lange added a hit and three Rbi, and Audrie Kohl posted a three-run double.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Des Moines Christian 3
The Blue Devils used a seven-run second inning to pull away for the win. Kylie Kellerhad four hits, including two doubles, and two RBI while Madelin Myer blasted a home run among three hits and drove in three. Brynnly German, Jayda Gay and Anna Parrott also had a pair of hits each.
NC: Clarke 2 Wayne 1
Sterling Berndt went 4 1/3 innings, struck out 11 and gave up one earned run on two hits. She also drove in the Falcons only run on the night.
NC: Southeast Warren 13 Earlham 4
Josie Hartman and Emma King both went deep for Southeast Warren in the win.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Ar-We-Va 0
Exira/EHK scored three in the fourth and one in the sixth to pick up the shutout win.
Hannah Kraus had the only hit of the night for the Rockets.
RVC: Whiting 22 West Harrison 9
Whiting pulled away from a tight game with a 12-run sixth inning.
Haley Koch went 3-for-4 with a double and scored two runs to lead the Hawkeyes. Tylar Stirtz and Zoe Etter drove in a pair of runs, and Maclayn Houston finished with two hits.
RVC: Woodbine 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Jordan Butrick had a home run and two doubles among three hits while Charlie Pryor added two hits and three RBI. Alexa Steinkuehler also had two hits and three RBI. Pryor threw the complete game two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.
NC: Twin Cedars 14 Des Moines North 0
Ali Mockenhaupt threw a three-inning one-hitter and struck out six for Twin Cedars in the win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 15 Shenandoah 7
Clarinda 9 Red Oak 7
Harlan 6 Lewis Central 4
Denison-Schleswig 10 St. Albert 4
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 8 Audubon 2
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 3 Glidden-Ralston 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Ar-We-Va 0
Whiting 22 West Harrison 9
Woodbine 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 6
Non-Conference
Underwood 16 East Mills 2
AHSTW 9 Thomas Jefferson 6
Missouri Valley 14 MVAOCOU 10
West Central Valley 9 Southwest Valley 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Des Moines Christian 3
Interstate 35 13 Central Decatur 0
Southeast Warren 13 Earlham 4
Clarke 2 Wayne 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12 Moravia 0
Twin Cedars 14 Des Moines North 0