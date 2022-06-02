(KMAland) -- A busy night in KMAland softball saw Shenandoah, Creston, Harlan, F-M, Lo-Ma, Underwood, IKM-M, Tryenor, Nod Valley, Mt Ayr, SEW, Wayne, MSTM, SBL, Heelan, LeMars, SC East, Melcher-Dallas, Murray and Twin Cedars pick up conference wins.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 13 Red Oak 3
Jenna Burdorf had three hits and scored three runs, and Reese Spiegel posted a double among two hits and drove in four for Shenandoah in the win. Caroline Rogers pitched in a hit and two RBI, and Lynnae Green and Kassidy Stephens tallied two runs each. Burdorf was the winning pitcher with three innings of one-hit ball. Peyton Athen tossed the final two frames, striking out two.
Red Oak’s Nicole Bond and Tori Wendt had a hit and a run apiece, and Jaydin Lindsay and Bella Glassel both drove in one run each.
Creston 9 Glenwood 2
Jersey Foote went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs for Creston in the win. Keely Coen added three hits and an RBI, and Nevaeh Randall posted two hits and an RBI of her own. Coen threw all seven innings and struck out five for the win.
Madison Barrett and Allison Koontz had two hits each for Glenwood. McKenna Koehler worked four innings in relief with five unearned runs allowed on five hits.
Harlan 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Tianna Kasperbauer struck out 14 and scattered eight hits in a complete game shutout for Harlan. Ella Plagman went 3-for-3 and scored the only run of the game for the Cyclones while Ellie Ineson had a hit and an RBI.
Kira Langenfeld, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Lauren Bowker all had two hits for the Monarchs, which got six innings and four strikeouts from Norah Huebert.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 5 Sidney 4
Kinley Blackburn led Fremont-Mills with two hits and two RBI while Macy Mitchell and Lily Crom also had two hits each in the win. One of Mitchell’s hits was a home run, and Crom scored two runs behind Sophia Chambers (4 IP, 3 K) and Malea Moore (3 IP, 5 K).
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 2 — 9 inn
Amelia Evans and Macanna Guritz had two hits each behind Abby Hiatt, who struck out 17 in the win for Logan-Magnolia.
Underwood 7 AHSTW 2
Grace Pierce hit a home run among two hits and drove in four, and Mary Stephens, Ali Fletcher and Claire Cook also had two hits for the Eagles. Carly Nelson finished a three-hit complete game in the circle and hit a home run at the plate.
Graycen Partlow had two hits and two runs for AHSTW.
IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 1
Ella Richards scored two runs for IKM-Manning in the win.
Ayla Richardson struck out 11 and went 2-for-4 at the plate for Riverside.
Treynor 4 Tri-Center 3
Jadyn Huisman struck out eight in a two-hit effort in the circle for Treynor. Claire Schrage had two hits and stole two bases.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 12 Bedford 1
Maddax DeVault was 4-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs, and Izzy Eisbach pitched in three hits, two RBI and three runs for Nodaway Valley. Olivia Laughery added two hits and two RBI, and Whitney Lamb finished with a hit, two RBI and two runs. Grace Klobnak also had two RBI on one hit. Jorja Holliday tossed a five-inning two-hitter, striking out five and giving up just one unearned run.
Bedford’s two hits came from Jaynee Snethen and Lexi Perkins.
Mount Ayr 15 Southwest Valley 1
Ryanne Mullen, Sadie Groszkrueger, Haidyn Top and Mackenzie Richards all had singles for Southwest Valley.
Southeast Warren 14 Lenox 2
Alivia Ruble, Emma King and Bre Nolte all hit home runs to send Southeast Warren to the win. Ruble was the winning pitcher.
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Central Decatur 4
Brynnly German had two doubles, Jackie Kleve added two hits, two runs and an RBI and Anna Parrott posted two hits and three RBI for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Ellie Baker also had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Hadley Pearson threw five innings with five strikeouts to get the win.
Kylee Rockhold and Addiston Graham had two hits each for Central Decatur in the loss. Graham drove in two runs in the contest. Rockhold threw all seven innings and had eight strikeouts for the Cardinals.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 11 East Union 1
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 3
Addison Wheeler went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs to lift Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the win. Aussie Obbink added a hit and two RBI, and Addie Brown and Brooklyn Ocker pitched in two hits each. Emma Crooks threw a complete game with six strikeouts.
Emma O’Neal topped the AL offense with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs, and Jessica Vrenick had two hits. Holly Hansen threw all six innings for the Lynx, striking out 11.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 1
Brooklyn Ocker had three hits and three RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Addison Wheeler, Cori Greibel, Addie Brown and Aussie Obbink had two hits apiece, and Griebel drove in three runs. Obbink and Elise Evans-Murphy tallied two RBI, and Brown, Chloe Buss, Addy Mosier and Wheeler scored twice apiece. Kamea VanKalsbeek threw four innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and struck out three.
Jessica Vrenick had the lone hit of the game for Abraham Lincoln. Emma O’Neal scored the only run.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Ella Fitzpatrick, Marin Frazee, Angel Shaw, Grace Nelson and Sophia Kuntz all had two hits for Heelan. Shaw and Mariah Augustine both hit home runs with Augustin and Kenley Meis driving in two runs each.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Ella Fitzpatrick had two doubles among three hits, drove in a run and scored twice to lead Heelan. Marin Frazee and Angel Shaw added two doubles each, and Grace Nelson and Shaw drove in two runs each.
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 0
Averie Morgan went 2-for-2 with two runs, and Maggie Allen, Avery Pratt and Brenna Leraas drove in two runs each for the Bulldogs. Payton Wright and Leraas threw two innings each to combine on the shutout win.
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 0
Charlie Grosenheider went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Avery Pratt and Sarah Brown finished with two hits and two RBI each for the Bulldogs. Lizzie Koonce and Kylie Hofmann combined on the shutout.
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City North 2
Olivia Mentzer hit a walk-off two-run home run to end the game while Bella Gordon pitched in three hits, three runs and an RBI. Addyson Junge finished with a double among two hits, and Raelyn Angerman had a single, double and three RBI. Brylee Hempey pitched in an RBI triple and scored three times while striking out three and getting the win in the circle.
Lauren Clark, Ataviah Van Buren and Sophia Vervain had one hit each for Sioux City North.
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 2
Olivia Mentzer went 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs, Bella Gordon posted two hits and two runs and Raelyn Angerman tallied two hits, one run and one RBI for Sioux City East. Kennedy Wineland had a hit and two RBI behind Lexi Plathe, who struck out four in a complete game five-hitter.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 9 Moulton-Udell 1
BrieAnna Remster and Paetyn Anderson each hit home runs, combining for four hits, five RBI and five runs in the Melcher-Dallas win. Kasyn Reed, Summer Karpan and Gabriella Drummondo also had two hits each, and Karpan and Drummondo drove in two runs apiece. Sadi Benz threw six innings to get the win.
Adriana Howard had 13 strikeouts for Moulton-Udell in the loss. Lexi Smith, Howard, Stephanie Leager, Grace Wood and Rachel Ogden all had two hits of their own.
Murray 6 Lamoni 5
Teryn Shields stole home with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Murray the win.
Twin Cedars 7 Seymour 0
Rylee Dunkin had three hits, including a triple, drove in three and finished with two stolen bases to lead Twin Cedars in the win. Grace Bailey, Brooke Roby, Kisha Reed and Jetta Sterner all added two hits of their own. Bailey threw seven innings and struck out 11 in a complete game shutout for the Sabers.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Atlantic 3 — 8 inn
Madison Huddleson had a double and stole four bases, and Claire Pellett added an RBI double for Atlantic. Zoey Kirchhoff threw 7 2/3 innings and struck out 10 for the Trojans.
Ridge View 7 Kuemper Catholic 0
Hailey Ostrander had two hits while Jordan Schwabe, Kenadee Loew and Alexis Diercksen had one hit each for Kuemper Catholic. Kamryn Venner struck out eight in six innings for the Knights.
CAM 11 Stanton 1
Bree Mitchell doubled and Lexi Frank had an RBI single for Stanton in the loss. Leah Sandin, Elly McDonald, Abby Burke, Kyla Hart, Riley Burke and Kiela Franzen also had one hit each for the Viqueens.
Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen had a double among three hits, drove in six and scored twice in the win. Victoria Asmus added three hits, an RBI and two runs, Addie Hocker added two hits and two runs and Mattie Nielsen finished with a double and three RBI. Alexis Obermeier struck out six in five innings to get the win.
Emma Hart went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Lacie Davis and Breeley Clayburg both drove in one run each for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss.
MVAOCOU 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Tiela Janssen had a double among two hits to lead Glidden-Ralston in the loss. Elizabeth Lloyd also drove in a run for the Wildcats.
West Monona 19 West Harrison 0
Rylee Evans had the only hit of the game for West Harrison in the defeat.
Other Non-Conference
River Valley at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)